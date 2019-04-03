2019 NAB Show Exhibitor Profiles: National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences to Sympli

The 2019 NAB Show runs April 6 - 11, 2019 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Business Wire is the official news distribution partner for the NAB Show. Listed below are exhibitor profiles from National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences to Sympli.

Company: National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences ("Emmys")

Booth: LN5

Web: https://www.emmyonline.org

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) is a service organization dedicated to the advancement of the arts and sciences of television and the promotion of creative leadership for artistic, educational, and technical achievements within the television industry. It recognizes excellence in television with the coveted Emmy® Awards for News & Documentary, Sports, Daytime and Daytime Creative Arts programming, as well as achievements in television Technology & Engineering.

NATAS membership consists of more than 17,000 broadcast and media professionals represented in 19 regional chapters across the country. Beyond awards, NATAS has extensive educational programs including regional student television and its Student Award for Excellence and the National Student Production Awards for outstanding journalistic work by high school students, as well as scholarships.

Company: Nautel

Booth: N5924

Web: http://www.nautel.com

Nautel, celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2019, offers the industry’s broadest portfolio of digital/analog solid-state radio transmission platforms including 1 kW – 2 MW AM, 300 W – 88 kW FM transmitters, VS300LP for LPFM and digital solutions for HD Radio and DRM. Nautel transmitters offer comprehensive monitoring and control instrumentation via touch screen or web, outstanding reliability, compact footprints, high efficiency, easy maintenance, and 24/7 support on everything built since 1969. More than 16,000 Nautel transmitters are deployed in 177 countries worldwide.

Company: Nemal Electronics Intl Inc

Booth: C9806

Web: www.nemal.com

New for NAB2019: Nemal’s Stadium-4 Plenum SMPTE Cable Interconnect System for multi-camera installations in stadiums and other large facilities. The Stadium-4 Cable System consists of Nemal’s FOCC816P plenum rated 4-channel cable, together with modular SMPTE panels. Nemal also manufactures LEMO SMPTE and Neutrik OpticalCON cables, adapters, reelers, HD/3G/4K audio, video and hybrid cable, tactical fiber, and RF cables. We build custom SMPTE panels, pigtails, adapters, and cleaning kits. Nemal’s FOCC24 series SMPTE 311 Camera Cable, choice of most major networks, is approved by both Lemo and Neutrik, and is available in multiple variations (studioflex, rugged outdoor, fixed installation, and mini-Steadicam).

Company: NEP Group

Booth: SU5405

Web: https://www.nepgroup.com/

NEP provides the technology and know-how to help our clients capture, deliver and display live sports, entertainment, music and corporate events anywhere around the globe. With operations in 24 countries, our technical services include remote production, specialty capture, RF and wireless video/audio, studio production, audio visual solutions, host broadcast support, post production, connectivity and transmission, premium playout and innovative software-based media management solutions.

For over 30 years, we’ve been earning the respect of the industry by raising the bar in technical management, production support and engineering. Stop by and see us at the show, or learn more by visiting nepgroup.com.

Company: NetApp

Booth: S116LMR

Ticker Symbol & Exchange: NTAP

Web: www.netapp.com

Leading media and entertainment organizations count on NetApp to help them store, manage, protect, and retain one of their most precious assets: their data. We offer a complete portfolio of solutions to fit all sizes of media operations, from corporate media and local broadcast news operations to 4K resolution postproduction and large cable and internet delivery services. Our solutions enable you to increase the performance, effectiveness, and flexibility of your end-to-end processes while achieving greater operating efficiencies across your workflow. With NetApp, you can spend more time on producing and delivering your content and less time waiting on your storage.

Company: NUGEN Audio

Booth: SL8330

Web: https://nugenaudio.com/

NUGEN Audio will be displaying the latest updates to its Loudness Toolkit and Halo Downmix, enabling its customers to more easily provide Netflix-ready content, at NAB (Booth SL8330). The Loudness Toolkit 2.8 includes support of Netflix’s Audio Mix Specifications and Best Practices document, while a new version of Halo Downmix features new ranges for downmix coefficients, a Netflix preset, in addition to new LFE enabled control and LFE filter cutoff control. Features of the Loudness Toolkit 2.8 include an updated loudness parameter, Dialogue LRA and added flexibility to simultaneously monitor multiple integrated measures.

Company: OMNISCIEN TECHNOLOGIES

Booth: N1935

Web: www.omniscien.com

Omniscien Technologies is a leading global supplier of secure, high-performance, high-quality Language Processing, Machine Translation (MT) and Machine Learning technologies and services for content intensive applications.

At this year NAB show, we are show-casing Media Studio™, our Artificial Intelligence Powered Automated Subtitle Management Platform for Digital Media Creators and Service Providers.

Media Studio™ has been built with deep understanding and experience gained by processing hundreds of thousands of hours of video content and working with several of the world’s largest and leading video content creators, broadcasters and streaming services.

Media Studio is made available as a set of Workflow Automation Components that can be integrated into your existing subtitle creation, translation, editing and quality assurance platforms, or as a complete subtitle management platform.

Company: OpenDrives

Booth: SL3824

Web: www.opendrives.com

OpenDrives is the leader in performance-based shared storage solutions removing the bottleneck of slow media workflows to enable content creators with a seamless, real-time collaborative environment. OpenDrives builds simple to manage NAS solutions with a patented software platform to accelerate applications for workflows across several content formats including 4K, 6K, 8K, High Dynamic Range (HDR), High Frame Rate (HFR), virtual reality (VR), live broadcasting using Adobe Premiere, Blackmagic DaVinci Resolve, and Foundry Nuke software. OpenDrives turns workarounds into workflows. See the OpenDrives demo in the Lower South Hall, StudioXperience SL3824.

Company: Opus Digitas, Inc.

Booth: SU12707

Web: https://opusdigitas.com

Does the threat of #FAKEVIDEO stop you from utilizing viewer-contributed videos in your broadcast?

Does the complexity of usage-rights transfer delay your time-to-air?

Engage Opus Digitas to manage your viewers’ contributions, assure content authenticity and streamline usage rights transfer, while improving viewer engagement and increasing brand loyalty.

Designed to collect, curate and circulate content, fully managed by broadcasters, Opus Digitas' platform assures video authenticity, eases usage rights transfer and governs publishing.

Unleash the power of your Viewer-Contributed Videos by:

• Collecting authentic content through live or scheduled campaigns

• Curating collected videos with online clipping, merges and transitions

• Circulating to air and desired media outlets with a single click of a button

Company: Ooyala

Booth: SV1000

Web: http://www.ooyala.com/

For over 10 years, Ooyala has been at the forefront of shaping the content supply chain revolution powering the world’s largest companies, managing thousands of hours of content and serving billions of streams across all platforms.

With its open APIs and vast partner ecosystem, Ooyala Flex Media Platform provides a single source of truth for managing metadata and workflows of media companies. The Ooyala Flex Media Platform enables content creators and distributors to become more agile and cost efficient by automating tasks, simplifying workflows and reducing time-to-TV-grade experiences across all screens.

Company: Orban Labs

Booth: N4120

Web: http://www.orban.com

For over 45 years, Orban has set the benchmark for professional audio processing worldwide and continues to provide state-of-the-art audio solutions for radio, TV and Internet broadcasters as well as live performance venues and content creators. Applications include audio processing, loudness measurement and control, multichannel surround audio and digital audio processing and monitoring for industry leaders including ABC, BBC, CBS, Disney, ESPN, FOX, iHeart, NBC, NHK and SKY. Orban Labs currently has offices in San Francisco, CA and Stuttgart, Germany; its headquarters are located in Pennsauken, NJ. For more information, please visit www.orban.com, email us: [email protected] or phone us: 856-719-9900.

Company: Orbie.io

Booth: N2033

Web: https://orbie.io

Introducing the news aggregator of the future, Orbie.io - the world's first VR news aggregator.

Orbie introduces a multi-platform news aggregator to help media companies reach their target audience, allowing them to deliver digital news content in multiple devices: - Smart TVs - Digital Assistants - Virtual Reality - Smart Cars - Mobile - Web - Other/iOT.

Orbie introduces a new content delivery format, that simulates an automated video stream, created on the fly by static web data, enabling the seamless presentation of news content on virtually any screen. Orbie's backbone is a cutting-edge search crawler and machine learning technology. Download today: https://orbie.io/get.

Company: Padcaster

Booth: C3130

Web: https://padcaster.com/

Padcaster -- the leading provider of end-to-end professional mobile video solutions -- designs, develops and manufactures innovative, patented hardware and software products for high-quality video production and content creation. Padcaster’s full product line includes solutions for the flagship Padcaster for iPads; Verse for mobile phones; Parrot for teleprompters; and a full line of branded accessories, software, and apps. Padcaster’s solutions have been chosen by customers in over 60 countries for applications in education, corporate enterprises & small-to-medium sized businesses, government, professional service firms, broadcasting and mobile journalism, professional and amateur sports, and filmmaking.

Company: Pelican Products, Inc.

Booth: C3627

Web: www.pelican.com

Pelican Products, Inc. is the global leader in the design and manufacture of high performance protective cases, temperature controlled packaging solutions, advanced portable lighting systems and rugged gear for professionals and outdoor enthusiasts. Their products are essential for protecting grip equipment and depended on by professionals in the most demanding markets including video production, photography, fire / safety, law enforcement, life sciences, defense / military, aerospace, industrial, consumer electronics and outdoors. Pelican™ products are designed and built to last a lifetime.

Company: PERU TV RADIOS

Booth: C9148

Web: www.perutvradios.com

PERU TV RADIOS is a company, specialized in the radio, television, cable, internet and satellite Industry from PERU.

Its main products are: the magazine PERÚ TV RADIOS and the EXPOTEC PERU.

OBJECTIVE

The interrelation between manufacturers and suppliers of equipment and services of the broadcast industry with local entrepreneurs and end users.

MISSION AND VISION

Contribute to the growth, modernization and technological updating of radio broadcasting and telecommunications in Peru.

SERVICES

·Corporate communication and business and institutional relations.

·Advertising and marketing for the broadcasting and telecommunications industry.

·Organization of events for the broadcast sector.

·Commercial and communication advice for foreign companies.

Company: Phenix Real Time Solutions

Booth: SU11017

Web: www.phenixrts.com

Phenix provides real time streaming of live video at scale with under ½ second of end-to-end latency. We enable our customers to operate thousands of live channels and reach millions of viewers every day, 24 x 7 x 365.

Phenix Solution Summary

· Latency: < ½ second end-to-end

· Time To First Frame: < 1 second

· Synchronized Viewing: all viewers view the same frame at the same time

· Private fiber network ensures reliable global delivery

· Multi-Bitrate Adaptive Streaming delivers the best possible experience

· Flash Crowd Capability: Scalable architecture and sophisticated AI to manage mass audiences

Company: Phonak Communications

Booth: C1250

Web: www.roger-studio.com

Discover the only wireless in-ear prompter to combine absolute discretion with unmatched digital audio quality. Only Phonak’s new Roger technology can give studio professionals an earpiece so tiny, a setup so easy, and audio so clear that using it will feel like magic.

Since 1992 Phonak Communications has helped professionals to communicate effectively in challenging environments. Thanks to our close collaborations with end users to develop perfectly tailored solutions, our miniaturized wireless earpieces are used and trusted by demanding customers around the world. Phonak Communications is a Swiss company, member of Sonova Group, the world’s leading hearing healthcare company.

Company: Pixellot

Booth: SU11206

Web: https://www.pixellot.tv/

Pixellot is the leader in AI-based automatic sports production solutions for the amateur and semi-professional market. Pixellot's technology streamlines the production workflow by deploying an unmanned multi-camera system that covers the entire field and follows the action automatically. Utilizing cloud-based AI to analyze high-quality video, Pixellot empowers sports teams, leagues, and educational institutions to broadcast sporting events that would otherwise not receive coverage. Sports fans can enjoy real-time commentary and graphics, highlights, and team and individual stats on their video feed. Pixellot streams more than 40,000 live video hours each month and has sold over 3,000 systems around the world.

Company: Pliant Technologies

Booth: C8548

Web: http://plianttechnologies.com/

Pliant Technologies is showcasing the latest updates to its CrewCom wireless intercom system at NAB 2019 (BoothC8548). The firmware update includes numerous system improvements and the incorporation of new Oceania 900MHz models. Also on display will be Pliant’s new Drop-In Charger, Fiber Hub, FleXLR Adapter as well as the newly enhanced SmartBoom line of headsets, which feature an improved dynamic noise-cancelling microphone with wider frequency response. CrewCom’s wireless products provide reliable RF coverage while employing a consistent user interface throughout the system.

Company: Pond5

Booth: C1205

Web: www.pond5.com

Pond5 is transforming the role of video in the creative process by connecting producers, creative directors, and editors to more than 60,000 filmmakers and creators in over 150 countries. The company strives to improve creative production through its innovative artist technology, easy-to-use platform, and ever-growing library of more than ten million royalty-free video clips, plus millions of music tracks, sound effects, photos and other high-quality media. Pond5 is a venture-backed company funded by Accel Partners and Stripes Group with offices located in New York, Dublin, and Prague.

Company: Postium

Booth: C10848

Web: www.postiumamerica.com

Postium - manufacturer of reference video monitors for broadcast and motion picture production - will be exhibiting their full line of 4K and HDR-Ready monitor systems for field production, broadcast QC, editing/color correction, DITs, and SDR/HDR mastering. Don’t miss our 2019 NAB Product of the Year nominated 21" OBM-R Series HDR monitors designed for mobile trucks and field production monitoring of both SDR and HDR content. With features like custom 3D LUT import, camera log conversion LUTs, split-screen color space / dynamic range comparison, SDR/HDR waveform and vector scopes, SFP input options, and more. Postium - Definitive Reference Video Monitors.

Company: PRL Lighting LLC

Booth: C-2460

Web: www.prllighting.com

PRL Lighting seeks to enhance the creativity of videographers and still photographers who wish to capture superior motion and still imagery. Pairing superior LEDs and optical lens technologies with exceptional design and engineering, our products deliver superior performance and light quality across the color spectrum at great value. Our ergonomic, rugged build designs allow for simple, fast setups and a dynamic user experience. PRL's Lustra L50 kits deliver reliable performance and mobility for a variety of in-studio and location applications. NAB pricing in effect April 1-30!

Company: ProCo Sound

Booth: C2949

Web: https://www.procosound.com/

ProCo is a leading manufacturer and supplier of audio, video, fiber optic, portable power distribution and A/V interfacing products. ProCo products have a reputation among A/V installers, integrators, broadcast providers, lighting and theatrical professionals, of reliability, and superior sound performance. ProCo products are used worldwide on concert tours, A/V contractor installs, recording studios, integrators, and musicians. ProCo will present the latest solutions from AC Power Distribution at NAB 2019 (Booth C2949) along with its complete line of broadcast cabling and Dante-compatible products.

Company: Pronology

Booth: SL8405

Web: https://www.pronology.com

Pronology introduces rNAS.m3, a ruggedized, high performance Network Attached Storage (NAS) solution, at NAB 2019 (Booth SL8405). rNAS.m3 allows productions to acquire and transport broadcast media assets, built in a road-ready enclosure that provides maximum strength and resiliency. rNAS.m3 also aids in managing the increased data requirements of 4K and UHD production. This compact and extremely durable NAS solution is desktop quiet and is designed with industry-standard interfaces as well as a proprietary external status display module. rNAS.m3 is available with hard case for shipping or a as a soft TSA-approved carry-on case, allowing for secure transportation of media assets.

Company: Pushnami

Booth: N2733

Web: https://pushnami.com/

Pushnami, a leading cross-channel messaging platform, specializes in browser-based pushed notifications to help news and media companies monetize their subscribers. In addition, outlets can retarget and get news to readers first via push notifications. The system uses AI machine learning combined with seasoned industry expertise in performance marketing to deliver over 280,000,000 personalized notifications each day. Pushnami is supported across all major browsers, desktop operating systems, and mobile devices.

Company: Quantum

Booth: SL4409

Ticker Symbol & Exchange: OTCPK: QMCO

Web: www.quantum.com

Quantum technology and services help customers capture, create and share digital content – and preserve and protect it for decades. With solutions built for every stage of the data lifecycle, Quantum’s platforms provide the fastest performance for high-resolution video, images, and industrial IoT. That’s why the world’s leading entertainment companies, sports franchises, researchers, government agencies, enterprises, and cloud providers are making the world happier, safer, and smarter on Quantum. At the 2019 NAB Show Quantum is launching a new NVMe all-flash storage platform that is designed to dramatically accelerate media workflows. The company also announced general availability of StorNext 6.2, a major new release of the company’s StorNext® high performance shared storage.

Company: Radioplayer

Booth: IVE-6

Web: www.radioplayer.co.uk

Radioplayer: driving radio forward.

Radioplayer is the industry's official radio platform. We're a not-for-profit partnership of broadcasters from Europe and North America, and our mission is to grow radio on connected devices. This includes mobile, tablets, computers, smart-speakers - and, increasingly, connected cars.

We partner with major car manufacturers and automotive technology platforms such as Audi and Xperi, to help them develop next-generation car radio interfaces. Our goal is to keep radio smart, simple, safe - and central to the dashboard.

To find out more how we support the broadcast and automotive industries, please contact [email protected] , or visit us at www.radioplayer.co.uk

Company: SatNews Publishers

Booth: SU13103

Web: www.satnews.com

Founded in 1983 SatNews is a leading provider of satellite events, news, publications, research and other satellite industry information in both commercial and military enterprises worldwide. Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, SatNews Publishers is proud to host Satellite Innovation (October) and SmallSat Symposium (February). Visit our website for full details: www.satnews.com.

Company: Scale Logic

Booth: SL11109

Web: www.scalelogicinc.com/

Scale Logic NAB Knowledge Zone – #SL11109

Scale Logic is going back to school at NAB, with two days of media management workshops on the show floor with some of the industry’s most prominent technologists.

The Media Management Knowledge Zone is the show’s most in-depth source of wisdom about storage and asset protection in media workflows. During each day of NAB, experts will host booth discussions and demonstrations tackling a different topic in media management. These sessions will feature customer presentations that highlight the common experiences and challenges of high-performance environments.

Visit www.scalelogicinc.com/nab to learn more.

Company: Seahorse Protective Equipment Cases

Booth: C2658

Web: https://seahorse.net/

Seahorse means tough, heavy duty protection. Since 1997, we’ve been manufacturing hard, waterproof protective cases. From micro cases to large rolling cases, we offer various sizes, configurations and accessories to protect and secure your valuables from impact and damage.

Our cases are watertight, impact resistant, and dust proof. They've have been engineered to withstand the elements and ensure that your goods are protected. Regardless if it’s a change in temperature or altitude, our cases can adapt with its automatic pressure equalization system.

Designed and manufactured at our Southern California facility, all of our cases proudly come with a lifetime guarantee.

Company: SECUREDATA, Inc.

Booth: C2158

Web: www.securedata.com

SECUREDATA, Inc. is a privately held company, headquartered in California, USA. SecureData offers a range of tailored high-level data protection capabilities through a set of services and products. These include hardware encrypted portable data storage devices, backup solutions, file repair software, data recovery, and digital forensics services to help clients achieve their data security objectives. SecureData has a presence through its partners in North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia and South America, and serves companies and organizations in regulated industries, such as government, financial services, military, law enforcement, legal, healthcare, and education.

Company: SendBird

Booth: 2133

Web: https://sendbird.com/

SendBird is a fully managed chat solution for enterprise mobile and web services. SendBird provides the necessary front- and back-end technology so you can launch a customized in-app messaging experience quickly, efficiently and at scale. Our product is flexible and integrates easily to provide user-to-user, user-to-business, and B2B communication inside any new or existing service. SendBird has powered in-app conversation for the world's leading companies, whose industries range from eCommerce and media to on-demand and banking. Our amazing customers include Reddit, GO-JEK, Carousell, OLX, Traveloka, KB Kookmin Bank, Healthline, and over 12,000 applications in the world.

Company: Shattuc Cord Specialties, Inc.

Booth: C7048

Web: www.shattuc.com

Shattuc is a broadcast connectivity manufacturer and distributor specializing in leading edge cable solutions for broadcast and associated fiber and IP applications. This includes bulk cable, custom cable assemblies, and pre-terminated assemblies for copper, fiber, and hybrid solutions including SMPTE 311M, Neutrik OpticalCon, and more. Shattuc manufactures patch, break-out and related panels, and can offer custom cable manufacturing, metal/panel fabrication, and custom braiding/shielding. Shattuc distributes products from a wide range of manufacturers including ADC/Commscope, Kings, LEMO, Neutrik, Switchcraft, and more. You can find Shattuc at NAB 2019 in Central Hall, booth C7048.

Company: Shootr

Booth: N3033

Web: www.shootr.com

Shootr's Superchat is the first chat designed for broadcasters and OTTs.

Shootr is designed for large audiences, includes synced messages and offers a breakthrough user experience. We have developed a chat overlay for apps and web videos that enhances the audience experience, increases engagement, app retention, and provides new revenue streams.

Since 2016 we’ve been building and testing our product with the input from different media partners.

At this moment our goal is to expand in international markets with the latest version of the product.

Company: SKB Corporation

Booth: C3634

Web: http://www.skbcases.com

SKB is a worldwide leader in the manufacture of molded polymer protective shipping and storage racks and cases for sensitive and valuable equipment. SKB's cases are used to transport camera, video and rack mounted gear. The iSeries Watertight cases are available in more than 54 sizes and include the new Fly Racks and the new iMac cases. Roto-molded rack systems are available in standard, shock ranks and rolling racks. All SKB molded cases are backed by their Lifetime Warranty. Visit the SKB booth to see the newest in camera, video and rackmount protection.

Company: Socionext Inc.

Booth: SU13614

Web: http://socionextus.com/

Socionext Inc., a global expert in leading-edge video codecs, systems and IP video distribution technologies, will showcase a complete set of cost-effective, high-efficiency H.264/HEVC codecs for on-premise and cloud-based systems optimized for service providers and broadcasters. Featured demos include 4K Adaptive Bit Rate (ABR) video content distribution system, 8K video encoding and decoding solution, as well as next-generation AV1 cloud-based solution and H.264 encoding accelerator using FPGA for public cloud services.

We are located at South Hall Upper Floor SU13614. Schedule an appointment with us today at http://socionextus.com/nab2019.

Company: SOFTLAB-NSK

Booth: SL8130

Web: www.softlab.tv

SOFTLAB-NSK has been developing software and hardware for TV production and broadcasting for more than 25 years. Our main product lines: Forward T — a ”Channel-in-a-Box”, provides media ingest, playout, ads insertion, time shift, channel branding, multilayer CG overlays, subtitling etc.; All'Mix — software live production studios; Forward Splicer — for digital programme insertion; Forward Goalkeeper — slow-motion replay systems for live events; Forward Sports titles — CG overlay systems for live sport events; Focus — affordable virtual 3D studios; and others. All products are based on I/O boards of our own design — FD322, FD722, FD788. Our solutions are reliable (24/7/365), flexible and cost-effective.

Company: Sojitz Corporation of America

Booth: SU14513

Web: http://satcom.sojitzamericas.com/

Sojitz Corporation of America (SCA) is the U.S. subsidiary of Sojitz Corporation, an integrated global trading company with $35 billion in sales. Headquartered in Tokyo, Sojitz has 88 offices, 396 subsidiaries, and over 14,000 employees worldwide.

DEV Systemtechnik (www.dev-systemtechnik.com) has secured Sojitz Corporation of America (SCA) as a new exclusive representative partner to promote and expand the US and Canadian market with the complete range of DEV's RF over Fiber, RF Distribution and Switching equipment.

Sojitz Corporation of America assures prompt availability of DEV’s leading RF systems for commercial, government and defense satcom markets with competent support in the United States and Canada. DEV will partner with SCA for the NAB Show to be held in Las Vegas on April 8-11, 2019. SCA will also display other partner products including NJRC and Terrasat BUC & LNB.

Company: Sonnet Technologies

Booth: SL10521

Web: http://sonnettech.com/

Sonnet Technologies Inc. is a leading provider of Thunderbolt™ 3 products, including Thunderbolt-to-PCIe® card expansion systems; desktop and portable external GPU (eGPU, aka eGFX) systems; 10 Gigabit Ethernet (10GbE) adapters; pro media readers; and docks for pro users in the audio, video, and broadcast industries. At the 2019 NAB Show, Sonnet will offer technology demonstrations, and showcase product categories including:

• Video editing workstations with single- and multi-eGPU accelerated workflows

• Copper and fiber 10GbE network Thunderbolt adapters and PCIe cards

• Numerous enhancement products for the 2018 Mac mini

• Dual-slot pro media readers for CFast™, SxS™, and RED MINI-MAG® cards

Company: Sony Electronics

Booth: C11001

Web: https://pro.sony/ue_US/

Sony Electronics’ Imaging Productions and Solutions - Americas group develops and manufactures video and audio technologies and solutions for a range of professional applications. These include broadcast television and motion picture production, live event production, ENG/EFP, digital cinematography, and more. Sony professional technologies are used in market segments including media solutions, imaging solutions, education, visual simulation and entertainment, theater, healthcare, and sports. Visit https://pro.sony for more information.

Company: Soundwhale

Booth: SL15411

Web: https://soundwhale.com/

Soundwhale is a remote collaboration solution for audio post and music production that allows users to create content and exchange ideas during a session. It’s meant for clients and collaborators that cannot be in the same room. Users can connect over the network and listen to the same audio, communicate, and make changes during the creative process in realtime.

Company: Speechmatics

Booth: SL6410

Web: https://www.speechmatics.com

With the voice revolution here, Speechmatics has used its decades of machine learning and research expertise to develop Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR), available in private or public clouds and securely on-premises. The technology can be used for real-time or pre-recorded audio and video files, pushing the boundaries of speech recognition innovation and industry-leading language coverage.

Speechmatics is continually developing new technology that can help customers in the broadcast industry accurately understand and transcribe spoken words.

Company: Spiffy Gear

Booth: C12341

Web: https://spiffygear.com/

Spiffy Gear is revolutionizing video lighting with versatile LED systems that are perfect for small crews, ENG teams, indie filmmakers, documentaries, on locations shooters, studio and film sets.

DOPs choose Spiffy Gear products because of their color consistency, extraordinarily brightness for price and size and endless rigging options.

Company: SSIMWAVE Inc.

Booth: SU6924

Web: www.ssimwave.com

A company at the forefront of Viewer Intelligence® (VI®), SSIMWAVE® is built on an Engineering Emmy® Award-winning algorithm SSIMPLUS. SSIMWAVE is defining the future of video delivery by beginning with the end-viewer in mind. SSIMWAVE provides the most accurate measure of how humans perceive video. By modeling, measuring and optimizing viewer experience at every stage of the digital video distribution system, broadcasters, streamers, and content creators can deliver the ultimate viewing experience® to consumers on any screen over any network. Come and meet us at SU6924 and at the Sprockit Innovation Pipeline in North Hall.

Company: Stirlitz Media

Booth: SU8121

Web: www.stirlitzmedia.com

Compliance recording - IP Multiviewer - MPEG TS Monitoring.

Stirlitz Media provides modern, fast and flexible software solutions for broadcasters, platforms, OTT providers and monitoring companies.

Main products:

- Logger - The best broadcast & IP compliance Logger for TV, OTT & Radio. Native IP, video up to UHD H.265; records up to 64 video or 256 audio channels on standard hardware; local, virtualized, cloud.

- IP Multiviewer - up to 16 UHD stations on a UHD screen running on a $1500 PC; up to 36HD on one screen; full MPEG-TS support including TR 101 290 diagnostics with visual and audible alarms.

Company: SUMOLIGHT USA

Booth: C12032

Web: http://sumolight.com/

SUMOLIGHT USA based in Los Angeles, CA is the sister company of SUMOLIGHT GmnH based in Germany. We are a manufacturer and supplier of cutting-edge professional LED lighting for Film, TV and Photography industries. The flagship ‘SUMOSPACE’ spacelight won the prestigious Cinegear Expo award in 2016 and is implemented worldwide by film studios, productions, gaffers, cinematographers and crew. Our technology incorporates a very high CRI value producing excellent white and tungsten light. Also incorporates RDM and wireless DMX protocol capabilities enabling a simplified user experience. The design form factor IP allows the SumoSpace to be intelligently stackable allowing a very small footprint for storage and transportation. Due to its ‘triple-utilization; Spacelight, Key light and Softlight it can be used to light many different lighting scenarios. More information at WWW.SUMOLIGHT.COM / INSTAGRAM @sumolightusa

Company: Sympli

Booth: N3335SP-A

Web: https://sympli.io

Sympli is a DesignOps platform that connects designers, developers, and other digital product team members so they can build web and mobile apps faster, easier, and cheaper. The Sympli platform provides tools for design file version control; design and prototype review, commenting & collaboration; automated generation and delivery of assets, styles, positions, colors, etc. to developer tools; simulator integration for design to build validation; integration with other tools like Jira & Slack to reduce team cycles, time to delivery, and costs. Sympli is used by the largest enterprises in the world to deliver better digital apps faster.