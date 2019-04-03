Global Action Camera Market Report 2019: Analysis & Forecast Through 2016-2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|April 3, 2019 12:08 PM EDT
The "Global Action Camera Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2018 To 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for action cameras is expected to cross US$ 10.25 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 12.6% throughout the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.
Increasing income level and the growing popularity of adventure activities such as skydiving, paragliding, bungee jumping, surfing, BASE jumping, rock/mountain climbing, scuba diving, snorkeling, caving, surfing, skiing, and wakeboarding are increasing the demand for action cameras to capture lifetime experience during these recreational activities. In addition, shifting trends towards photography, adventure activities and sharing photos and videos on social networking is also supporting the growth of the action camera market.
Benefits of action camera such as small size without compromising on quality and hands-free operations which are motivating its sale over traditional digital cameras. In addition, action cameras allow users to shoot videos with first-person perspectives which are increasing its demand in a recording of adventure activities such as skiing, rock climbing, surfing, and other activities.
In order to increase the brand loyalty manufacturers are focusing on adding cloud computing services to expand media functions of their action camera solutions. Moreover, manufacturers are offering attractive package solutions with the necessary accessories required for an action camera. These cost-effective solutions are attracting consumers. The action camera market is facing a challenge from continuous growth in smartphones with high-quality camera features.
North America is the largest market for action cameras. The U.S. is the largest individual market for action cameral globally. Huge number of sports enthusiast people along with high spending capacity is increasing the demand for action cameras in U.S.
Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth throughout the forecast with increasing spending on leisure and adventure activities and increasing income level boosting the demand for action cameras in major markets in the region including China, Japan, India, Southeast Asian countries and other emerging markets.
The global action camera market is highly competitive and dominated by the recognized players such as GoPro Inc, Sony Corp, Garmin Ltd, Olympus Corp, TomTom N.V., Rollei GmbH & Co. KG, Veho, Drift, and others. High capital investment and strong research and development capabilities are required are limiting new entrance in this capital intensive industry.
In addition, leading brand successfully created a considerable base of loyal customers in the global market. In order to attract customers in this competitive environments, a new entrant has to introduce innovating product offerings at attractive pricing.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Preface
1.1 Report Description
1.2 Research Methodology
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Market Snapshot: Global Action Camera Market
2.2 Global Action Camera Market, By Technology, 2017, (US$ Bn)
2.3 Global Action Camera Market, By End-use Application, 2017 (US$ Bn)
2.4 Global Action Camera Market, By Sale Channel, 2017 (US$ Bn)
2.5 Global Action Camera Market, By Geography, 2017 (US$ Bn)
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Product Insights and Market Overview
3.1.1 Global Action Camera Market Revenue and Volume, 2016 - 2026, (US$ Mn) (Mn Units)
3.2 Market Trends
3.3 Market Dynamics
3.3.1 Market Drivers
3.3.2 Market Challenges
3.3.3 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints
3.4 Value Chain Analysis
3.4.1 Value Chain Analysis: Global Action Cameras Market
3.5 Market Attractive Analysis
3.6 Competitive Landscape
3.6.1 Market Positioning of Key Market Players
3.6.2 Major Market Strategies Adopted By Key Market Participants
Chapter 4 Global Action Camera Market Revenue and Volume, By Technology, 2016 - 2026(US$ Bn and Mn Units)
4.1 Comparative Analysis
4.2 SD Action Cameras Market, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn and Mn Units)
4.3 HD Action Cameras Market, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn and Mn Units)
4.4 Full HD Action Cameras Market, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn and Mn Units)
4.5 Ultra HD Action Cameras Market, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn and Mn Units)
Chapter 5 Global Action Camera Market Revenue and Volume, By Application, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn and Mn Units)
5.1 Comparative Analysis
5.2 Personal Action Cameras Market, 2016 - 2026, (US$ Bn and Mn Units)
5.3 Professional Action Cameras Market, 2016 - 2026, (US$ Bn and Mn Units)
Chapter 6 Global Action Camera Market Revenue and Volume, By Application, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn and Mn Units)
6.1 Comparative Analysis
6.2 Action Cameras Market Through Online Channels, 2016 - 2026, (US$ Bn and Mn Units)
6.3 Professional Action Cameras Market Through Retail Outlets, 2016 - 2026, (US$ Bn and Mn Units)
Chapter 7 North America Action Camera Market Analysis
Chapter 8 Europe Action Camera Market Analysis
Chapter 9 Asia Pacific Action Camera Market Analysis
Chapter 10 Rest of the World (RoW) Action Camera Market Analysis
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
11.1 GoPro Inc.
11.1.1 Company Snapshot (Company Details, Geographical Presence, Key Industries Served, Major Competitors Recent Developments)
11.2 Sony Corp.
11.3 Garmin Ltd.
11.4 Olympus Corp.
11.5 TomTom N.V.
11.6 Rollei GmbH & Co. KG
11.7 Veho
11.8 Drift
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5dzx3r/global_action?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190403005702/en/
Trend Micro Incorporated, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, helps to make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Our innovative solutions for consumers, businesses, and governments provide layered security for data centers, cloud workloads, networks, and endpoints. All our products work together to seamlessly share threat intelligence and provide a connected threat defense with centralized visibility and investigation, enabling better, faster protection. With more than 6,00...
Apr. 3, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Apr. 3, 2019 12:45 PM EDT
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Apr. 3, 2019 11:30 AM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Apr. 3, 2019 09:30 AM EDT
The graph represents a network of 1,329 Twitter users whose recent tweets contained "#DevOps", or who were replied to or mentioned in those tweets, taken from a data set limited to a maximum of 18,000 tweets. The network was obtained from Twitter on Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:50 UTC. The tweets in the network were tweeted over the 7-hour, 6-minute period from Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 16:29 UTC to Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:36 UTC. Additional tweets that were mentioned in this...
Apr. 3, 2019 08:30 AM EDT
Scala Hosting is trusted by 50 000 customers from 120 countries and hosting 700 000+ websites. The company has local presence in the United States and Europe and runs an internal R&D department which focuses on changing the status quo in the web hosting industry. Imagine every website owner running their online business on a fully managed cloud VPS platform at an affordable price that's very close to the price of shared hosting. The efforts of the R&D department in the last 3 years made that pos...
Apr. 3, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
Pragmasoft is a team of highly experienced developers, testers and UX designers. They are passionate about bringing innovation and advancement right to your doorsteps. This is their profession and they simply love driving Agility. They are proud to utilize Agile and accelerate their customers level of innovation. Their mission is to translate the needs of customers to adaptive technology and software solutions by providing lean software development.
Apr. 3, 2019 02:30 AM EDT
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 3, 2019 12:15 AM EDT
Atlantix Global Systems, a division of CXtec Inc., is one of the largest resellers of enterprise-class, secondary market equipment in the world. Atlantix Global provides a specialized, responsible method of streamlining the ITAD process that saves time, reduces expenses and ensures a secure solution, from start to finish. Atlantix Global has achieved certifications for ISO 14001:2015 and ISO 9001:2015 for asset recovery, OHSAS 18001:2007 for safety and R2:7/2013 for electronics recycling. Atlant...
Apr. 3, 2019 12:00 AM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Apr. 2, 2019 10:00 PM EDT
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 2, 2019 07:30 PM EDT
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City. Our Silicon Valley 2019 schedule will showcase 200 keynotes, sessions, general sessions, power panels, and...
Apr. 2, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
In his session at 21st Cloud Expo, Raju Shreewastava, founder of Big Data Trunk, provided a fun and simple way to introduce Machine Leaning to anyone and everyone. He solved a machine learning problem and demonstrated an easy way to be able to do machine learning without even coding. Raju Shreewastava is the founder of Big Data Trunk (www.BigDataTrunk.com), a Big Data Training and consulting firm with offices in the United States. He previously led the data warehouse/business intelligence and Bi...
Apr. 2, 2019 07:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,471
DevOps environments can look dissimilar from one organization to another, and – depending on organizational requirements or use cases – preferred container registries, tools and workflows can all be different said Tim Erlin, vice president of product management and strategy at Tripwire. “We've expanded our DevOps security solutions to work with numerous environments in order to help more organizations embed security into their DevOps practices. By building consistent security practices between D...
Apr. 2, 2019 06:15 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Apr. 2, 2019 05:45 PM EDT