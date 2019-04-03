Einstein duplica su base de clientes después del lanzamiento de sus aplicaciones móviles

|By Business Wire
Einstein Exchange, una de las bolsas de criptodivisas de más rápido crecimiento en el mundo, ha anunciado un extraordinario aumento del número de clientes como resultado del lanzamiento de la billetera móvil gratuita de la compañía y de sus aplicaciones de comercio electrónico. A los 14 días del lanzamiento, Einstein añadió más de 60 000 nuevos clientes, lo que representa un crecimiento de más del 100 % en el número total de clientes, y más de 20 000 clientes que verifican su identidad dentro del motor de KYC (conozca a su cliente) patentado de la aplicación.
Einstein lanzó sus aplicaciones móviles de criptodivisas en la iOS Store de Apple y en Play Store de Google durante la primera semana de marzo de 2019, con transacciones criptográficas gratuitas, verificación de identidad en el aplicación, financiación ilimitada de Visa (NYSE: V) y Mastercard (NYSE: MA) con seguridad móvil 3DS y un bono de referencia ilimitado de 10 dólares para todos los clientes que verifiquen su identidad.
Tanto la aplicación de Apple (NASDAQ: APPL) como la de Google (NASDAQ: GOOG) para Android alcanzaron los primeros puestos entre las nuevas aplicaciones gratuitas y las 100 mejores aplicaciones financieras gratuitas, respectivamente. Con más de 10 000 nuevas descargas al día, impulsaron el volumen de operaciones del mercado en más del 19 000 %.
"Las aplicaciones móviles de Einstein tuvieron un comienzo impresionante y extraordinario. Nos llevó 18 meses adquirir los primeros 65 000 clientes, mientras que nuestras aplicaciones móviles demostraron claramente un enorme valor a escala mundial, lo que nos llevó a sumar más de 60 000 nuevos clientes en solo 2 semanas", explicó Michael Gokturk, director ejecutivo de Einstein.
"Todavía nos queda mucho por hacer para atraer nuevos clientes y aumentar el tamaño general del mercado, pero este tipo de adopción nos da el optimismo y la validación de mercado que necesitamos para seguir adelante con la innovación para impulsar la industria".
Einstein Convert, las billeteras criptográficas móviles de la empresa, permiten a los clientes convertir, ganar y gastar más de 19 tipos diferentes de criptodivisas desde la seguridad de su teléfono móvil. Los clientes pueden realizar la conversión a cualquier criptodivisa sin comisión, ganar 10 dólares por cada amigo al que recomiendan la aplicación, y gastar todo o parte del saldo de su billetera mediante la tarjeta de crédito electrónica gratuita de Einstein, emitida directamente en su teléfono móvil.
"Las aplicaciones son simples y tienen un diseño excelente", añadió Gokturk, "pero la característica que superó nuestras expectativas más exageradas fue nuestro programa de recomendaciones. No promocionamos ni comercializamos la aplicación con anuncios tradicionales. A nuestros clientes les gustó tanto que se convirtieron en nuestro mayor canal de adquisición, y no podríamos estar más contentos".
Acerca de Einstein Exchange
Einstein Exchange es una bolsa de criptodivisas con sede en Canadá. Lanzada en 2017, ahora permite a más de 125 000 clientes convertir, ganar y gastar criptodivisas como Bitcoin, Ethereum y Litecoin, entre otras, de forma gratuita. Einstein está registrado en el Centro de análisis e informes y transacciones financieras de Canadá (FINTRAC) como Bolsa de Valores Virtual. Einstein trabaja con los principales bancos y tiene licencia para aceptar Visa, Mastercard, Interac, Flexepin y SKRILL para los clientes que buscan invertir en criptodivisas.
