Denmark Animation, VFX & Games Industry Report 2019-2020: Strategies, Trends & $332 Million Opportunity Outlook - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|April 3, 2019 12:56 PM EDT
The "Denmark Animation, VFX & Games Industry: Strategies, Trends & Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Danish games market is growing at a fast pace and revenues touched US$ 275 million in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 332 million by 2020. Mobile & hand held games is the fastest growing segment, followed by PC and Console games.
The first Danish animated full-length feature film Fyrtjet (The Magic Tinderbox) was produced in 1942. In 2002, the animated feature Drengen der ville gre det Umulige (The Boy Who Wanted To Be A Bear) opened in 100 French cinemas. It received a special mention of the jury at Berlin Film Festival, praising it as a masterpiece of animation, powerful, unique and of simple beauty.
The Animation Workshop has been a vital part in the process of developing the Danish animation Industry. Over the past several years the 2-4 semester Course in Classical Animation has been the training ground for hundreds of animation professionals. The animation Workshop exerts a continuous effort to supply the Northern European animation businesses with vocational training possibilities, by arranging seminars and events focused on highly specialised skills.
Denmark places a very high importance on the development of children and the youth and nurtures a child's right to experience art. Danish film policy has been formed with the objective of developing a film culture for children. Since the year 1982, the Danish Film Act has earmarked 25% of all government film subsidies to films for children and youth.
This policy has boosted the quantum content creation for children and youth and has resulted in high quality content. This has also resulted in the creation of content which is of the form of storytelling for children using original stories from everyday life.
Key Topics Covered
European Animation Industry
- DEMAND FOR TV CONTENT
Feature Film Industry in Europe
- MARKETING AND MERCHANDISING
Trends in Europe
- COLLABORATION AMONG EUROPEAN STUDIOS
- DRIVERS FOR SUCCESS
- ANIMATION COST STRUCTURES IN EUROPE
Animation Movie Budgets in Europe
Strategies and Models for Animation financing in Europe
- ANIMATION FUNDING AGENCIES
- CENTRALISED ANIMATION FUNDING AGENCIES IN EUROPE
Television Series Development in Europe
- PITCHING TELEVISION SERIES TO BROADCASTERS
Copyright Chain in Europe
Co-Production Strategies in Europe
- CONTRACTUAL ISSUES
- KEY RIGHTS IN CO-PRODUCTION AGREEMENTS
- CO-PRODUCTIONS AND OUTSOURCING
Distribution Strategies in Europe
- PRODUCER-DISTRIBUTOR CO-FINANCING PATTERNS
3D Market in Europe
- ADVANTAGES OF 3D
- DISADVANTAGES OF 3D
Industry Constraints and Challenges
Market size of European Animation, VFX & Games industry
Animation Content demand by TV Channels in Europe
European Animation & VFX industry Market Size
European Games industry Market Size
Animation, VFX & Games industry in Denmark
Recent Movie Trends in Denmark
Challenges
Strategies for Animation Studios in Denmark
Value of Animation Industry in Denmark
Size of Animation Industry in Denmark
Animation Co-Production in Denmark
Animation Funding in Denmark
Animation Studios in Denmark
Video Games Industry in Denmark
- KEY TRENDS IN THE DANISH VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY
- DANISH VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY STRUCTURE
- VIDEO GAME BUSINESS MODELS IN DENMARK
- ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN DENMARK
- DANISH VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY VALUE CHAIN
- MOBILE GAMES INDUSTRY VALUE CHAIN IN DENMARK
Key Opportunities & Strategies for Danish Video Games Industry
Video Games Market Segments in Denmark
- MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS & GENRES IN DENMARK
Danish Video Games Market Size & Opportunity
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/z39jlg/denmark?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190403005748/en/
