Perficient to Present on Successful Implementation of Siebel Clinical Trial Management System in the Oracle Cloud at Oracle Health Sciences Connect

|April 3, 2019 02:08 PM EDT
Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRFT) (“Perficient”), the leading digital transformation consulting firm serving Global 2000® and other large enterprise customers throughout North America, today announced it has successfully implemented Oracle’s Siebel Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) in the Oracle Cloud for one of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies. The Siebel CTMS implementation, which is the biggest to date in the Oracle Cloud, provides the infrastructure needed to facilitate several hundred clinical trials each year and bring new medicines to market faster.
With the increased complexity of clinical trial studies, and the push to accelerate trial results, life sciences organizations need to modernize their clinical and safety systems. Migrating applications to the cloud helps standardize and optimize clinical study processes, shorten cycle times, and support patient recruitment and participation.
The pharmaceutical company worked with Perficient’s seasoned clinical trial operations solutions team to migrate from a homegrown, on-premises system, to an enhanced Siebel CTMS cloud solution. The successful Siebel CTMS implementation has enabled the company to efficiently manage and monitor the operational aspects of more than 300 global studies. It has experienced reduced clinical trial related costs, increased trial management consistency, streamlined clinical trial management, and improved clinical research productivity.
“Oracle’s Siebel CTMS is critical to the central management of clinical trials,” said Mike Grossman, general manager, Life Sciences at Perficient. “Our client is the largest company leveraging Siebel CTMS in the Oracle Cloud, and we are thrilled to be the partner of choice. We’ve delivered a cloud solution that contained complex integrations and enhancements in a short amount of time, and we look forward to demonstrating this innovative implementation during Oracle Health Sciences Connect.”
Gain Insights to Implement Oracle Cloud Solutions
Thought leaders from the pharmaceutical company and Perficient, an Oracle Platinum Partner, will showcase the Siebel CTMS in the Oracle Cloud success story during Oracle Health Sciences Connect, April 9-10 in Philadelphia. The session, “Key Takeaways from the Siebel CTMS in the Oracle Cloud Implementation,” will highlight the strategy and process behind the implementation, along with the challenges, considerations, and tips for implementing the solution.
The session will begin at 10:30 a.m. Eastern time, Wednesday, April 10, in the Aria room at the DoubleTree by Hilton Philadelphia Center City.
“Our client's implementation of Siebel CTMS in the Oracle Cloud, which supports hundreds of studies across the globe and provides their users with relevant and timely information, is a significant leap towards their ultimate vision for global clinical operations,” said Parambir Singh, director, clinical operations solutions at Perficient. “We truly value our partnership and the opportunity we have to help it achieve its mission of delivering breakthroughs that change patients’ lives.”
In addition to the customer session, Perficient’s Prabha Ranganathan, director, clinical data warehousing and analytics, will take part in a session titled “Next Generation Clinical Data Disruption: Clinical Data Management in 2023.” Her presentation will cover the use of AI in clinical data review platforms.
The session will begin at 2:15 p.m. Eastern time, Wednesday, April 10, in the Symphony Ballroom at the DoubleTree by Hilton Philadelphia Center City.
Perficient will also host a special “Innovation Theater” session at 12:40 p.m. Eastern time, Wednesday, April 10, in the Ormandy Ballroom at the DoubleTree by Hilton Philadelphia Center City. In a presentation titled “Medical Coding with Artificial Intelligence,” Rudolf Coetzee, director of strategic accounts, will discuss how machine learning and artificial intelligence can be used for medical coding without adding human resources and impacting quality.
Oracle Health Sciences Connect is an idea-provoking conference that brings together industry thought leaders to share deep domain expertise, insights, and best practices for business optimization success. For more than 20 years, Perficient’s dedicated life sciences practice has been helping organizations select, implement, configure, integrate, and manage Oracle Health Sciences applications. Perficient’s guide, “Getting Started with Siebel CTMS in the Oracle Cloud” is available to download as an additional resource.
As an Oracle Platinum Partner, Perficient’s investment in and commitment to our Oracle partnership is extensive, with 15 Oracle specializations, Cloud Select Partner and Cloud Excellence Implementer status, an authorized Oracle Education Center, integrated IP assets, and best practices gained from implementing Oracle solutions within our own company. We have delivered strategy and implementation for on-premises, cloud, and hybrid solutions to meet the unique needs of our clients. We also offer a post-implementation managed services offering.
About Perficient
Perficient is the leading digital transformation consulting firm serving Global 2000® and enterprise customers throughout North America. With unparalleled information technology, management consulting, and creative capabilities, Perficient and its Perficient Digital agency deliver vision, execution, and value with outstanding digital experience, business optimization, and industry solutions. Our work enables clients to improve productivity and competitiveness; grow and strengthen relationships with customers, suppliers, and partners; and reduce costs. Perficient's professionals serve clients from a network of offices across North America and offshore locations in India and China. Traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, Perficient is a member of the Russell 2000 index and the S&P SmallCap 600 index. Perficient is an award-winning Adobe Premier Partner, Platinum Level IBM business partner, a Microsoft National Service Provider and Gold Certified Partner, an Oracle Platinum Partner, an Advanced Pivotal Ready Partner, a Gold Salesforce Consulting Partner, and a Sitecore Platinum Partner. For more information, visit www.perficient.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
Some of the statements contained in this news release that are not purely historical statements discuss future expectations or state other forward-looking information related to financial results and business outlook for 2018. Those statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the statements. The forward-looking information is based on management’s current intent, belief, expectations, estimates, and projections regarding our company and our industry. You should be aware that those statements only reflect our predictions. Actual events or results may differ substantially. Important factors that could cause our actual results to be materially different from the forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to) those disclosed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018.
