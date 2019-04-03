Axfood choisit Tradeshift pour sa solution d'automatisation de bout en bout

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|April 3, 2019 03:04 PM EDT
Tradeshift, leader en paiements pour les chaînes logistiques et les places de marché, a été sélectionnée par Axfood pour offrir une transformation numérique à ses processus d'approvisionnement (procure-to-pay). En choisissant Tradeshift, la société d'épiceries de 48 milliards SEK entend collaborer avec ses fournisseurs de manière plus efficace, développer l'innovation et favoriser l'efficience.
Axfood a été créée en 2000 et constitue le deuxième plus grand acteur sur le marché de la distribution alimentaire en Suède, avec une part de marché d'environ 20 pour cent. Grâce à Tradeshift Buy and Pay, Axfood entend résoudre les problèmes présentant des processus complexes et un manque de transparence et de traçabilité avec les fournisseurs et les achats.
Axfood a sélectionné Tradeshift pour l'interface intuitive et les fonctionnalités de sa solution, son expérience sur le marché suédois, ainsi que pour la confiance et la transparence que Tradeshift a établies aux côtés d'Axfood à travers cet engagement.
Tradeshift sera utilisée pour numériser et simplifier l'ensemble du processus de paiements d'Axfood, notamment son engagement auprès de ses fournisseurs. Tradeshift fournit à Axfood une interface moderne facile à utiliser, des pratiques d'embarquement de fournisseurs leaders du secteur, des fonctionnalités de paiement de bout en bout pour la chaîne logistique, ainsi qu'une place de marché innovante qui soutient les sociétés de distribution possédant des franchises. Grâce à Tradeshift, Axfood entend veiller à ce que tous les fournisseurs concernés bénéficient d'une solution simple et facile d'utilisation.
« Ce projet nous confère une solution de bout en bout pour gérer nos processus sur une place de marché personnalisable, notamment l'ensemble de nos relations avec les fournisseurs », a déclaré Annika Åberg, propriétaire de projets chez Axfood. « Tradeshift nous permet de numériser l'intégralité du processus grâce à une solution moderne et facile d'utilisation pour les utilisateurs et les fournisseurs, améliorant ainsi la collaboration, l'efficience et les indicateurs globaux de processus. »
« La décision d'Axfood consistant à utiliser les solutions de Tradeshift indique une évolution fondamentale dans la manière dont l'entreprise entend travailler avec ses fournisseurs, en apportant une approche plus simple et plus rationalisée qui accorde la priorité au numérique en matière d'achats et de paiements B2B », a déclaré Christian Lanng, PDG et cofondateur de Tradeshift. « Nous sommes ravis de participer à la quête d'Axfood consistant à bénéficier d'une chaîne logistique efficace et collaborative. »
À propos de Tradeshift
Tradeshift dynamise l’innovation dans la chaîne d’approvisionnement pour l’économie connectée numériquement. En tant que leader des paiements pour les chaînes d’approvisionnement et les places de marché, la société aide les acheteurs et les fournisseurs à numériser toutes leurs transactions commerciales, à collaborer sur tous les processus et à se connecter à n’importe quelle application de chaîne d’approvisionnement. Plus de 1,5 million d’entreprises réparties dans 190 pays font confiance à Tradeshift pour traiter plus d’un demi-billion USD en valeur transactionnelle, ce qui en fait le plus grand réseau commercial mondial pour l’achat et la vente. Découvrez le commerce pour tous sur tradeshift.com.
À propos d'Axfood
Axfood entend devenir le leader des produits alimentaires bons et durables. Notre famille de sociétés inclut les chaînes de magasins Willys et Hemköp, ainsi que Tempo, Handlar'n et Direkten. Les ventes B2B sont gérées via Axfood Snabbgross, et notre société support Dagab est responsable du développement des produits, des achats et de la logistique du Groupe. La famille Axfood inclut également Mat.se, Middagsfrid et Urban Deli, ainsi que les sociétés partiellement détenues Apohem et Eurocash. Le Groupe compte au total plus de 10 000 employés, et enregistre un chiffre d'affaires de près de 50 milliards SEK. Axfood est cotée au Nasdaq Stockholm depuis 1997, et son propriétaire principal est Axel Johnson AB. Pour en savoir plus, rendez-vous sur www.axfood.se.
Le texte du communiqué issu d’une traduction ne doit d’aucune manière être considéré comme officiel. La seule version du communiqué qui fasse foi est celle du communiqué dans sa langue d’origine. La traduction devra toujours être confrontée au texte source, qui fera jurisprudence.
Consultez la version source sur businesswire.com : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190403005816/fr/
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City. Our Silicon Valley 2019 schedule will showcase 200 keynotes, sessions, general sessions, power panels, and...
Apr. 3, 2019 03:00 PM EDT
DevOps is under attack because developers don’t want to mess with infrastructure. They will happily own their code into production, but want to use platforms instead of raw automation. That’s changing the landscape that we understand as DevOps with both architecture concepts (CloudNative) and process redefinition (SRE). Rob Hirschfeld’s recent work in Kubernetes operations has led to the conclusion that containers and related platforms have changed the way we should be thinking about DevOps and...
Apr. 3, 2019 03:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,490
Artifex Software began 25-years ago with Ghostscript, a page description language (PDL) interpreter software prevalent in printing and related applications requiring rendering and/or conversion from one software language to another. Founded by renowned computer scientist Dr. L. Peter Deutsch, our company has thrived on the basis of our sharp focus on this area of expertise, a zealous commitment to quality and a strong customer service orientation. Over 100 OEM partners representing some of th...
Apr. 3, 2019 02:45 PM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Apr. 3, 2019 02:30 PM EDT
ThousandEyes is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) product that uses synthetic monitoring probes to measure network performance. The product includes elements of network tomography for loss and latency, route analytics to visualize BGP advertisements, DNS monitoring, VoIP monitoring, website monitoring for HTTP and HTTPS and SNMP device polling.
Apr. 3, 2019 02:00 PM EDT
ScaleProtect™ with Cisco UCS® expands many of the capabilities of the Cisco HyperFlex platform with backup and recovery. With the broadest ecosystem of integrated public cloud providers, ScaleProtect with Cisco UCS plus Cisco HyperFlex is a true multi-cloud platform. Delivering proven support for enterprise applications like SAP HANA – for which Commvault is certified – ScaleProtect with Cisco UCS allows customers to run mission-critical applications on Cisco HyperFlex with the confidence their ...
Apr. 3, 2019 02:00 PM EDT
PrinterLogic helps IT professionals eliminate all print servers and deliver a highly available serverless print infrastructure. With PrinterLogic's centrally managed direct IP printing platform, customers empower their end users with mobile printing, secure release printing, and many advanced features that legacy print management applications can't provide. The company has been included multiple times on the Inc. 500 and Deloitte Fast 500 lists of fastest growing companies in North America.
Apr. 3, 2019 01:15 PM EDT
Trend Micro Incorporated, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, helps to make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Our innovative solutions for consumers, businesses, and governments provide layered security for data centers, cloud workloads, networks, and endpoints. All our products work together to seamlessly share threat intelligence and provide a connected threat defense with centralized visibility and investigation, enabling better, faster protection. With more than 6,00...
Apr. 3, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Apr. 3, 2019 12:45 PM EDT
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Apr. 3, 2019 11:30 AM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Apr. 3, 2019 09:30 AM EDT
The graph represents a network of 1,329 Twitter users whose recent tweets contained "#DevOps", or who were replied to or mentioned in those tweets, taken from a data set limited to a maximum of 18,000 tweets. The network was obtained from Twitter on Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:50 UTC. The tweets in the network were tweeted over the 7-hour, 6-minute period from Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 16:29 UTC to Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:36 UTC. Additional tweets that were mentioned in this...
Apr. 3, 2019 08:30 AM EDT
Scala Hosting is trusted by 50 000 customers from 120 countries and hosting 700 000+ websites. The company has local presence in the United States and Europe and runs an internal R&D department which focuses on changing the status quo in the web hosting industry. Imagine every website owner running their online business on a fully managed cloud VPS platform at an affordable price that's very close to the price of shared hosting. The efforts of the R&D department in the last 3 years made that pos...
Apr. 3, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
Pragmasoft is a team of highly experienced developers, testers and UX designers. They are passionate about bringing innovation and advancement right to your doorsteps. This is their profession and they simply love driving Agility. They are proud to utilize Agile and accelerate their customers level of innovation. Their mission is to translate the needs of customers to adaptive technology and software solutions by providing lean software development.
Apr. 3, 2019 02:30 AM EDT
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 3, 2019 12:15 AM EDT