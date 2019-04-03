Kingsburg Area in California’s Central Valley Selected as Location for New T-Mobile Customer Experience Center

|By Business Wire
T-Mobile US (NASDAQ: TMUS) and Sprint Corporation (NYSE: S) today announced that they have chosen the Kingsburg area in Fresno County, Calif. as the location for their previously announced Central Valley Customer Experience Center (CEC), subject to the close of their merger to become the New T-Mobile. With the creation of more than 1,000 new jobs, the New T-Mobile will be one of the largest employers in the area. Employees at the CEC will earn wages on average over 50% higher than the average wages in Fresno County, which will also make the New T-Mobile one of the highest-paying employers in the area.
The Kingsburg area CEC will support the expanded deployment of T-Mobile’s innovative Team of Experts (TEX) service model, which provides customers direct personal access to a dedicated team of specialists when they call or message for assistance. The specialists work with local retail and engineering teams to address a wide variety of topics and tackle complex challenges for customers primarily based in California.
“The Kingsburg area in Fresno County is already home to a tremendous amount of innovation, diverse talent and great energy, which makes it a perfect fit for the New T-Mobile!” said T-Mobile and New T-Mobile President Mike Sievert. “Our new CECs will allow the New T-Mobile to expand the personalized service we give our amazing customers every single day as we continue to grow. We can’t wait to be a partner in the revitalized Central Valley. We’re really excited to join the greater Kingsburg community, add an amazing group of 1,000 employees to our Magenta family and get to work taking care of our customers!”
Kingsburg area CEC employees will benefit from the values that have made T-Mobile a company that is consistently recognized as a great employer year after year. The Un-carrier has earned nearly 60 national and local workplace awards in the last year alone, including Best Places to Work honors for parents, diversity, women, Hispanics, LGBTQ and more. T-Mobile’s care centers were recognized on best place to work lists 22 times in 2018 alone! In addition to great pay, the New T-Mobile will continue to offer employees the great benefits that T-Mobile offers today including stock grants, career development opportunities, college tuition assistance, a childcare subsidy benefit, paid parental leave and adoption/surrogacy benefits.
The New T-Mobile’s investment in Customer Experience Centers — including previously announced new locations in the Greater Rochester area of New York and Overland Park, Kansas and expansion of other existing centers — will create up to 5,600 additional American jobs by 2021. The combined company will have 7,500 more customer care professionals in 2024 than the two stand-alone companies would have employed. The CECs are just one way the New T-Mobile will invest billions of dollars in job creation and infrastructure in the U.S. From the first day they combine, Sprint and T-Mobile together will employ more people in the U.S. than both companies would separately. Other investments will include building out a state-of-the-art, nationwide 5G network, delivering more competition and new choice to customers like in-home broadband, and opening new stores to an expanding customer base.
“It is exciting to see the growing trend of employers taking advantage of the workforce opportunities in the Central Valley. As Fresno County’s strong job growth indicates, this region is primed for investment. We are looking forward to more companies starting and expanding their businesses with a high-quality workforce who can work closer to home and avoid extended daily commutes,” said Lenny Mendonca, Chief Economic and Business Advisor to California Governor Gavin Newsom.
“The New T-Mobile merger creates an incredible opportunity for the Central Valley and for the Kingsburg area from the addition of 1,000 good paying jobs at the Customer Experience Center, and from new cellular and Internet coverage for our rural communities. Bringing Internet services to communities that have not had services, particularly low income, senior and disabled residents, impacts the quality of our schools, the growth of small businesses, and the health of our communities. The New T-Mobile provides an opportunity for the Central Valley to see technology driven economic growth by bridging this digital divide,” said California State Senator Anna Caballero, 12th District.
The completion of the combination remains subject to regulatory approvals and certain other customary closing conditions. Additional information regarding T-Mobile’s merger with Sprint can be found at: www.NewTMobile.com.
About T-Mobile
As America’s Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is redefining the way consumers and businesses buy wireless services through leading product and service innovation. Our advanced nationwide 4G LTE network delivers outstanding wireless experiences to 79.7 million customers who are unwilling to compromise on quality and value. Based in Bellevue, Washington, T-Mobile US provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile. For more information, please visit http://www.t-mobile.com.
About Sprint:
Sprint (NYSE: S) is a communications services company that creates more and better ways to connect its customers to the things they care about most. Sprint served 54.5 million connections as of Dec. 31, 2018 and is widely recognized for developing, engineering and deploying innovative technologies, including the first wireless 4G service from a national carrier in the United States; leading no-contract brands including Virgin Mobile USA, Boost Mobile, and Assurance Wireless; instant national and international push-to-talk capabilities; and a global Tier 1 Internet backbone. Today, Sprint’s legacy of innovation and service continues with an increased investment to dramatically improve coverage, reliability, and speed across its nationwide network and commitment to launching the first 5G mobile network in the U.S. You can learn more and visit Sprint at www.sprint.com or www.facebook.com/sprint and www.twitter.com/sprint.
