Syniverse e Mobolize offriranno l’ottimizzazione dei dati incorporata nei dispositivi e soluzioni sicure per operatori, aziende e utenti mobili

Come parte degli sforzi costanti attuati dalla società allo scopo di migliorare l’esperienza del cliente e ridurre gli oneri gravanti sulle reti, compresi i costi associati al roaming, Syniverse, la società più connessa al mondo, ha reso noto oggi di aver collaborato con Mobolize per l’offerta di soluzioni software incorporate nei dispositivi stessi degli utenti mobili che ottimizzano i dati e rendono l’utilizzo di connessioni Wi-Fi sicuro e senza intoppi.
Sfruttando la tecnologia di Mobolize, il servizio Syniverse Data Experience Optimization consoliderà ulteriormente la posizione di leadership globale della società nel permettere alle aziende e agli operatori mobili di gestire i dati in maniera sicura ed efficiente aggiungendo l’ottimizzazione dei dati, la sicurezza Wi-Fi e il bonding cellulare Wi-Fi. La crescita del volume di dati, alimentata dalla diffusione dei contenuti video e dal desiderio degli utenti mobili di rimanere sempre connessi, sta determinando un aumento dei costi a carico degli operatori di reti mobili, soprattutto laddove gli utenti si servono del roaming o usano una rete di proprietà di un operatore di rete virtuale mobile (mobile virtual network operator, MVNO).
Mobolize impiega una tecnologia brevettata neutrale in termini di rete in quanto è incorporata nei dispositivi stessi. L’ottimizzazione dei dati permette agli operatori, in collaborazione con gli utenti mobili, di implementare il controllo della velocità di trasmissione dei contenuti video, anche durante il roaming, ottimizzando il consumo di dati nella misura massima dell’80% senza dover ricorrere a rigide tecniche di strozzamento che creano malcontento tra gli utenti. La soluzione di Mobolize Secure Wi-Fi offre agli utenti una protezione senza soluzione di continuità quando accedono a una connessione Wi-Fi, mentre il bonding cellulare Wi-Fi elimina le zone senza campo quando gli utenti passano da una connessione Wi-Fi a una connessione cellulare, con conseguente aumento del consumo Wi-Fi e del livello di soddisfazione. Insieme, queste soluzioni massimizzano l’esperienza dell’utente permettendo al tempo stesso agli operatori di gestire i costi in maniera più efficiente, sopratutto in considerazione di regolamenti come quello del “roaming come a casa” in Europa.
Bill Hurley, direttore della divisione Marketing presso Syniverse
“Offrire la migliore esperienza agli utenti mobili è un’impresa ardua, soprattutto alla luce dell’aumento costante del volume di dati consumati a livello globale. In collaborazione con Mobolize, possiamo far fronte a questa situazione per mezzo dell’offerta di soluzioni che gestiscono in maniera unica i dati nei dispositivi mobili stessi e che esercitano un’attrattiva sia sugli operatori che sugli utenti mobili. Questa soluzione apporta un vantaggio alle aziende e agli operatori mobili che devono promuovere la fidelizzazione degli utenti e la fiducia riposta dai clienti nel loro marchio”.
Colleen LeCount, vicepresidente senior della divisione Vendite e
Marketing globali presso Mobolize
“L’obiettivo di Mobolize consiste nell’offrire una gestione intelligente dei dati incorporata nei dispositivi stessi che faccia la differenza in termini di qualità dell’esperienza offerta dagli operatori mobili nostri clienti. Introduciamo le competenze approfondite in materia di gestione dei dati nei dispositivi mobili che aiutano gli operatori a migliorare le prestazioni. Creiamo dei servizi che, abbinati alle innovative tecnologie e alla posizione di leadership settoriale di Syniverse a livello mondiale, accrescono il valore dell’intero ciclo di vita del cliente a favore degli operatori mobili.”
Informazioni su Syniverse
Syniverse è la società più connessa al mondo che spiana la strada alle innovazioni che contribuiscono alla crescita delle aziende. La nostra rete globale sicura raggiunge miliardi di persone e dispositivi. La nostra piattaforma per l’engagement veicola le esperienze personalizzate del futuro. E le milioni di transazioni sicure che abilitiamo ogni singolo minuto stanno rivoluzionando lo scambio di beni e servizi. Sproniamo da sempre le aziende a spingersi oltre i confini del possibile. Oggi offriamo opportunità con il potere di cambiare il mondo.
Informazioni su Mobolize
Il software per la gestione di dati incorporato nei dispositivi stessi di Mobolize permette agli operatori mobili di fornire servizi e prodotti a valore aggiunto che migliorano l’esperienza del consumo di dati mobili, contribuiscono al mantenimento dell’engagement dei clienti e accrescono il valore dell’intero ciclo di vita del cliente (customer lifetime value, CLV). Le soluzioni di Mobolize sono implementate in milioni di smartphone Android e iOS.
