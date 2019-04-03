Velodyne Lidar annoncée comme finaliste aux prix AUVSI XCELLENCE

|By Business Wire
|
|April 3, 2019 08:23 PM EDT
Velodyne Lidar, Inc. a été nommée en tant que finaliste dans la catégorie Systèmes et Composants de Vision/Caméras des prix XCELLENCE par l’association internationale des systèmes de véhicules sans pilote (Association for Unmanned Vehicles Systems International, AUVSI). Sélectionnée parmi un groupe d’éminents candidats, Velodyne rejoint plusieurs finalistes. Les lauréats seront annoncés pendant la cérémonie des prix lors du salon AUVSI XPONENTIAL, le mardi 30 avril entre 11h30 et 12h15, heure d’été du centre, au McCormick Place à Chicago.
Ce communiqué de presse contient des éléments multimédias. Voir le communiqué complet ici : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190403005919/fr/
Velodyne Alpha Puck™ delivers a high-resolution surround-view image to accurately measure and analyze any environment for mobile mapping, as well as real-time inspection, detection, and monitoring applications. (Photo: Business Wire)
Le finaliste des prix XCELLENCE, Velodyne Alpha Puck™, offre une image panoramique haute résolution permettant de mesurer et d’analyser avec précision n’importe quel environnement pour la cartographie mobile. Le logiciel offre aussi des applications d’inspection, de détection et de suivi en temps réel. La performance, la portée, et la forme compacte des capteurs Velodyne permettent aux développeurs de concevoir des systèmes versatiles que l’on peut configurer pour n’importe quel besoin de cartographie.
« La croissance rapide de l’industrie des drones est en train de refaçonner notre avenir en élargissant les marchés commerciaux, en fournissant aux consommateurs des solutions innovantes et même en sauvant des vies, » a déclaré Brian Wynne, président et directeur général de l’AUVSI. « Les prix XCELLENCE récompensent les sociétés et les personnes qui, à partir de la technologie des drones, parviennent à de remarquables résultats dont bénéficient nos communautés. »
Au salon AUVSI XPONENTIAL, Frank Bertini, directeur commercial UAV et Robotique chez Velodyne (stand n°1420), fera un exposé formel sur les analyses de rentabilité pour la technologie 3D lidar dans les applications de cartographie mobile. M. Bertini discutera des stratégies génératrices de revenus créées en ajoutant lidar aux drones, sacs à dos, et véhicules tout-terrain (all-terrain vehicles, ATV) pour développer des solutions autonomes.
« Les capteurs Velodyne offrent aux développeurs de systèmes les données informatiques de perception enrichies que requièrent les systèmes de cartographie haute performance dans une solution légère et versatile », a déclaré Mike Jellen, président et directeur commercial chez Velodyne Lidar. « Les capteurs Velodyne permettent d’élaborer rapidement et facilement des modèles 3D extrêmement précis de n’importe quel environnement pour la cartographie et la surveillance aériennes. »
À propos de Velodyne Lidar
Velodyne fournit les solutions lidar les plus intelligentes et les plus puissantes en matière d’autonomie et d’assistance à la conduite. Fondée en 1983 et basée à San Jose, en Californie, Velodyne est connue dans le monde entier pour son portefeuille de technologies de capteurs lidar révolutionnaires. En 2005, David Hall, fondateur et PDG de Velodyne, a inventé les systèmes lidar à vision panoramique en temps réel, révolutionnant la perception et l’autonomie dans les domaines de l’automobile, de la nouvelle mobilité, de la cartographie, de la robotique et de la sécurité. La gamme de produits haute performance de Velodyne comprend de nombreuses solutions de détection, notamment l’économique Puck™, le polyvalent Ultra Puck™, l’Alpha Puck™, parfait pour une autonomie L4-L5, le VelaDome™ à très grand-angle, le Velarray™ optimisé pour les systèmes ADAS, sans oublier Vella™, le logiciel révolutionnaire d’assistance à la conduite. Pour en savoir plus sur lidar, consultez sur le site de Velodyne, la Page Web Lidar 101.
À propos de l’AUVSI
L’association internationale des systèmes de véhicules sans pilote (Association for Unmanned Vehicles Systems International, AUVSI) - la plus grande organisation à but non lucratif au monde se dédiant exclusivement à promouvoir la robotique et les systèmes sans pilote - représente des entreprises et des professionnels de plus de 60 pays impliqués dans les secteurs industriel, gouvernemental et universitaire. Les membres de l’AUVSI travaillent dans les marchés de la défense, civils et commerciaux. Pour en savoir plus, rendez-vous sur AUVSI.org.
Le texte du communiqué issu d’une traduction ne doit d’aucune manière être considéré comme officiel. La seule version du communiqué qui fasse foi est celle du communiqué dans sa langue d’origine. La traduction devra toujours être confrontée au texte source, qui fera jurisprudence.
Consultez la version source sur businesswire.com : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190403005919/fr/
