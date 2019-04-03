Velodyne Lidar wurde als Finalist für die AUVSI XCELLENCE Awards nominiert

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|April 3, 2019 08:23 PM EDT
Velodyne Lidar, Inc. wurde von der Association for Unmanned Vehicles Systems International (AUVSI) als Finalist in der Kategorie Vision/Kamerasysteme und Komponenten bei den XCELLENCE Awards ausgewählt. Velodyne wurde aus einem Pool von versierten Bewerbern als einer von mehreren Finalisten ausgewählt. Die Gewinner werden während der Preisverleihung am Dienstag, den 30. April von 11:30 bis 12:15 Uhr im Rahmen von AUVSI XPONENTIAL bekannt gegeben. CDT am McCormick Place in Chicago.
Diese Pressemitteilung enthält multimediale Inhalte. Die vollständige Mitteilung hier ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190403005921/de/
Velodyne Alpha Puck™ delivers a high-resolution surround-view image to accurately measure and analyze any environment for mobile mapping, as well as real-time inspection, detection, and monitoring applications. (Photo: Business Wire)
Der XCELLENCE Award-Finalist Velodyne Alpha Puck™ liefert ein hochauflösendes Surround-View-Bild, um jede Umgebung für mobile Mapping-Anwendungen sowie Echtzeit-Inspektions-, Detektions- und Überwachungsanwendungen genau zu messen und zu analysieren. Die Leistung, Reichweite und kompakte Form der Velodyne-Sensoren ermöglichen es Entwicklern, vielseitige Systeme zu kreieren, die für jede Mapping-Anforderung konfiguriert werden können.
„Das rasante Wachstum der unbemannten Systemindustrie gestaltet unsere Zukunft neu, indem sie die Geschäftsmärkte erweitert, den Verbrauchern innovative Lösungen bietet und sogar Leben rettet“, sagte Brian Wynne, Präsident und CEO von AUVSI. „Die XCELLENCE Awards würdigen Unternehmen und Einzelpersonen, die mit unbemannter Systemtechnik bemerkenswerte Ergebnisse zum Wohle unserer Gesellschaft erzielen.“
Auf der AUVSI XPONENTIAL wird Frank Bertini, UAV and Robotics Business Manager bei Velodyne (Stand Nr. 1420), eine Präsentation über die Geschäftsfälle der 3D-lidar-Technologie in mobilen Mapping-Anwendungen halten. Bertini wird umsatzgenerierende Strategien diskutieren, die durch das Hinzufügen von lidar zu Drohnen, Rucksäcken und Geländefahrzeugen (ATV) entwickelt wurden, um autonome Lösungen zu entwickeln.
„Velodyne-Sensoren liefern Systementwicklern die umfangreichen Computerwahrnehmungsdaten, die sie benötigen, um leistungsstarke Mapping-Systeme in einer leichten, vielseitigen Lösung zu ermöglichen“, sagte Mike Jellen, Präsident und CCO von Velodyne Lidar. „Velodyne-Sensoren ermöglichen es, schnell und einfach hochpräzise 3D-Modelle für jede Umgebung in der Luftbildvermessung und Vermessung zu erstellen.“
Über Velodyne Lidar
Velodyne bietet die intelligentesten und leistungsfähigsten lidar-Lösungen für Autonomie und Fahrerassistenz. Velodyne wurde 1983 gegründet und hat seinen Hauptsitz in San Jose, Kalifornien, und ist weltweit bekannt für sein Portfolio an bahnbrechenden lidarsensortechnologien. Im Jahr 2005 erfand David Hall, Gründer und CEO von Velodyne, Echtzeit-Surround-View-lidar-Systeme und revolutionierte damit die Wahrnehmung und Autonomie für Automobile, neue Mobilität, Mapping, Robotik und Sicherheit. Die leistungsstarke Produktlinie von Velodyne umfasst eine Vielzahl von Sensorlösungen, darunter die kostengünstige Puck™, die vielseitige Ultra Puck™, die für die L4-L5-Autonomie perfekte Alpha Puck™, die Ultra-Weitwinkellösung VelaDome™, die FAS-optimierte Velarray™ sowie die bahnbrechende Software Vella™ für Fahrerassistenzsysteme. Mehr über lidar erfahren Sie auf Velodynes Lidar 101-Webseite.
Über AUVSI
Die Association for Unmanned Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) - die weltweit größte gemeinnützige Organisation zur Förderung unbemannter Systeme und Robotik - vertritt Unternehmen und Fachleute aus mehr als 60 Ländern aus Industrie, Regierung und Wissenschaft. Die AUVSI-Mitglieder sind in den Bereichen Verteidigung, Ziviltechnik und Handel tätig. Weitere Informationen erhalten Sie unter AUVSI.org.
Die Ausgangssprache, in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle und autorisierte Version. Übersetzungen werden zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Nur die Sprachversion, die im Original veröffentlicht wurde, ist rechtsgültig. Gleichen Sie deshalb Übersetzungen mit der originalen Sprachversion der Veröffentlichung ab.
Originalversion auf businesswire.com ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190403005921/de/
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 3, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Apr. 3, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Apr. 3, 2019 06:45 PM EDT
DSR is a supplier of project management, consultancy services and IT solutions that increase effectiveness of a company's operations in the production sector. The company combines in-depth knowledge of international companies with expert knowledge utilising IT tools that support manufacturing and distribution processes. DSR ensures optimization and integration of internal processes which is necessary for companies to grow rapidly. The rapid growth is possible thanks, to specialized services an...
Apr. 3, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City. Our Silicon Valley 2019 schedule will showcase 200 keynotes, sessions, general sessions, power panels, and...
Apr. 3, 2019 03:00 PM EDT
DevOps is under attack because developers don’t want to mess with infrastructure. They will happily own their code into production, but want to use platforms instead of raw automation. That’s changing the landscape that we understand as DevOps with both architecture concepts (CloudNative) and process redefinition (SRE). Rob Hirschfeld’s recent work in Kubernetes operations has led to the conclusion that containers and related platforms have changed the way we should be thinking about DevOps and...
Apr. 3, 2019 03:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,490
Artifex Software began 25-years ago with Ghostscript, a page description language (PDL) interpreter software prevalent in printing and related applications requiring rendering and/or conversion from one software language to another. Founded by renowned computer scientist Dr. L. Peter Deutsch, our company has thrived on the basis of our sharp focus on this area of expertise, a zealous commitment to quality and a strong customer service orientation. Over 100 OEM partners representing some of th...
Apr. 3, 2019 02:45 PM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Apr. 3, 2019 02:30 PM EDT
ThousandEyes is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) product that uses synthetic monitoring probes to measure network performance. The product includes elements of network tomography for loss and latency, route analytics to visualize BGP advertisements, DNS monitoring, VoIP monitoring, website monitoring for HTTP and HTTPS and SNMP device polling.
Apr. 3, 2019 02:00 PM EDT
ScaleProtect™ with Cisco UCS® expands many of the capabilities of the Cisco HyperFlex platform with backup and recovery. With the broadest ecosystem of integrated public cloud providers, ScaleProtect with Cisco UCS plus Cisco HyperFlex is a true multi-cloud platform. Delivering proven support for enterprise applications like SAP HANA – for which Commvault is certified – ScaleProtect with Cisco UCS allows customers to run mission-critical applications on Cisco HyperFlex with the confidence their ...
Apr. 3, 2019 02:00 PM EDT
PrinterLogic helps IT professionals eliminate all print servers and deliver a highly available serverless print infrastructure. With PrinterLogic's centrally managed direct IP printing platform, customers empower their end users with mobile printing, secure release printing, and many advanced features that legacy print management applications can't provide. The company has been included multiple times on the Inc. 500 and Deloitte Fast 500 lists of fastest growing companies in North America.
Apr. 3, 2019 01:15 PM EDT
Trend Micro Incorporated, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, helps to make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Our innovative solutions for consumers, businesses, and governments provide layered security for data centers, cloud workloads, networks, and endpoints. All our products work together to seamlessly share threat intelligence and provide a connected threat defense with centralized visibility and investigation, enabling better, faster protection. With more than 6,00...
Apr. 3, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Apr. 3, 2019 12:45 PM EDT
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Apr. 3, 2019 11:30 AM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Apr. 3, 2019 09:30 AM EDT