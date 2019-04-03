Syniverse und Mobolize bieten Optimierung von Daten auf Geräten und sichere Lösungen für mobile Benutzer, Betreiber und Unternehmen

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|April 3, 2019 08:45 PM EDT
Im ständigen Bestreben, das Kundenerlebnis zu verbessern und die Netzwerkbelastung, einschließlich der Roamingkosten, zu reduzieren, sagte Syniverse, das weltweit am stärksten vernetzte Unternehmen heute, dass es mit Mobolize zusammengearbeitet hat, um Softwarelösungen anzubieten, die Daten optimieren und eine sichere, nahtlose Wi-Fi-Nutzung auf den Geräten mobiler Benutzer ermöglichen.
Diese Pressemitteilung enthält multimediale Inhalte. Die vollständige Mitteilung hier ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190403005925/de/
Bill Hurley, Chief Marketing Officer, Syniverse. (Photo: Business Wire)
Mit der Mobolize-Technologie baut der Syniverse Data Experience Optimization Service seine globale Führungsposition aus, indem er Mobilfunkbetreibern und Unternehmen die Verwaltung von Daten mit Datenoptimierung, sicherer Wi-Fi- und Wi-Fi-Mobilfunkverbindung ermöglicht. Das Wachstum von Daten, getrieben durch Video und den Wunsch der Nutzer ständig verbunden zu sein, erhöht die Kosten für Mobilfunkanbieter, insbesondere wenn Kunden roamen oder ein Netz eines Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO) nutzen.
Mobolize verwendet eine patentierte Technologie, die netzwerkneutral ist, weil sie sich auf dem Gerät befindet. In Zusammenarbeit mit mobilen Nutzern ermöglicht die Datenoptimierung den Betreibern die Bitratenkontrolle von Streaming-Videos auch während des Roaming und optimiert die Datennutzung um bis zu 80 %, ohne dass harte Drosseltechniken erforderlich sind, die zu Benutzerfrustrationen führen. Mobolize Secure Wi-Fi schützt Benutzer nahtlos beim Beitritt zu Wi-Fi, während Wi-Fi-Mobilfunkverbindungen die Totzone eliminieren, wenn Kunden von Wi-Fi zu Mobilfunk wechseln – was die Nutzung und Zufriedenheit bei Wi-Fi erhöht. Zusammengenommen maximieren diese Lösungen die Benutzerfreundlichkeit und ermöglichen es den Betreibern, die Kosten besser zu steuern, insbesondere mit Vorschriften wie „Roam Like at Home“ in Europa.
Syniverse und Mobolize werden diese Lösungen auf der GSMA WAS (Wholesale Agreements & Solutions Conference) Nr. 9 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, vom 8. bis 11. April 2019 präsentieren. Um mehr zu erfahren, klicken Sie hier.
Zitate zu dieser Meldung
-
Bill Hurley, Chief Marketing Officer, Syniverse
„Das beste Erlebnis für mobile Nutzer zu bieten, ist eine Herausforderung, besonders angesichts der ständig wachsenden Datenmengen, die weltweit genutzt werden. In Zusammenarbeit mit Mobolize können wir dieses Problem adressieren, indem wir Lösungen anbieten, die Daten auf einem mobilen Gerät einzigartig verwalten und für Betreiber und ihre mobilen Nutzer attraktiv sind. Diese Lösung bietet einen Vorteil für Mobilfunkbetreiber und Unternehmen, die das Vertrauen und die Loyalität ihrer Kunden zu ihrer Marke aufbauen müssen.“
-
Colleen LeCount, Senior Vice President, Global Sales & Marketing,
Mobolize
„Das Ziel von Mobolize ist es, intelligentes Datenmanagement auf Geräten anzubieten, das einen Unterschied in der Qualität der Erfahrungen macht, die unsere Mobilfunkbetreiber anbieten. Wir verfügen über Erfahrung in der Verwaltung von Daten auf mobilen Geräten, die den Betreibern hilft, die Leistung zu verbessern. In Kombination mit den innovativen Technologien und der globalen Marktführerschaft von Syniverse schaffen wir Dienstleistungen, die den Customer Lifetime Value für Mobilfunkbetreiber erhöhen.“
Digitale Assets
- [Foto] Mobile Nutzer profitieren von bis zu 80 Prozent mehr Daten
- [Video] Mobolize | Bindung
- [Video] Mobolize | Optimierung
Weiterführende Quellen
- Lesen Sie mehr über Syniverse.
- Lesen Sie mehr über Mobolize.
- Lesen Sie mehr über Mobolize | Bindung.
- Lesen Sie mehr über Mobolize | Sicherheit.
- Lesen Sie mehr über Mobolize | Optimierung.
- Lesen und abonnieren Sie Synergy, den Syniverse-Blog.
- Lesen Sie Pressemitteilungen von Syniverse.
- Für weitere Informationen über Neuigkeiten und Aktivitäten von Syniverse folgen Sie dem Unternehmen auf Twitter, LinkedIn und Facebook.
- Für weitere Informationen über Neuigkeiten und Aktivitäten von Mobolize folgen Sie dem Unternehmen auf LinkedIn und Twitter.
Über Syniverse
Syniverse ist das weltweit am besten vernetzte Unternehmen – wir sind Vorreiter bei Innovationen, die Unternehmen voranbringen. Unser sicheres, globales Netzwerk erreicht Milliarden von Menschen und Geräten. Unsere Engagement-Plattform fördert die individuellen Erfahrungen der Zukunft. Und die Millionen von sicheren Transaktionen, die wir jede Minute durchführen, revolutionieren den Austausch von Waren und Dienstleistungen. Wir haben Unternehmen immer dazu gebracht, die Grenzen des Machbaren neu zu definieren. Heute bieten wir Möglichkeiten mit der Kraft, die Welt zu verändern.
Über Mobolize
Die Datenmanagementsoftware von Mobolize ermöglicht es Mobilfunkbetreibern, Mehrwertdienste und -produkte anzubieten, die das mobile Datenerlebnis verbessern, die Kundenbindung aufrecht erhalten und den Customer Lifetime Value (CLV) erhöhen. Mobolize-Lösungen werden auf Millionen von Android- und iOS-Smartphones eingesetzt.
Die Ausgangssprache, in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle und autorisierte Version. Übersetzungen werden zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Nur die Sprachversion, die im Original veröffentlicht wurde, ist rechtsgültig. Gleichen Sie deshalb Übersetzungen mit der originalen Sprachversion der Veröffentlichung ab.
Originalversion auf businesswire.com ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190403005925/de/
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 3, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Apr. 3, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Apr. 3, 2019 06:45 PM EDT
DSR is a supplier of project management, consultancy services and IT solutions that increase effectiveness of a company's operations in the production sector. The company combines in-depth knowledge of international companies with expert knowledge utilising IT tools that support manufacturing and distribution processes. DSR ensures optimization and integration of internal processes which is necessary for companies to grow rapidly. The rapid growth is possible thanks, to specialized services an...
Apr. 3, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City. Our Silicon Valley 2019 schedule will showcase 200 keynotes, sessions, general sessions, power panels, and...
Apr. 3, 2019 03:00 PM EDT
DevOps is under attack because developers don’t want to mess with infrastructure. They will happily own their code into production, but want to use platforms instead of raw automation. That’s changing the landscape that we understand as DevOps with both architecture concepts (CloudNative) and process redefinition (SRE). Rob Hirschfeld’s recent work in Kubernetes operations has led to the conclusion that containers and related platforms have changed the way we should be thinking about DevOps and...
Apr. 3, 2019 03:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,490
Artifex Software began 25-years ago with Ghostscript, a page description language (PDL) interpreter software prevalent in printing and related applications requiring rendering and/or conversion from one software language to another. Founded by renowned computer scientist Dr. L. Peter Deutsch, our company has thrived on the basis of our sharp focus on this area of expertise, a zealous commitment to quality and a strong customer service orientation. Over 100 OEM partners representing some of th...
Apr. 3, 2019 02:45 PM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Apr. 3, 2019 02:30 PM EDT
ThousandEyes is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) product that uses synthetic monitoring probes to measure network performance. The product includes elements of network tomography for loss and latency, route analytics to visualize BGP advertisements, DNS monitoring, VoIP monitoring, website monitoring for HTTP and HTTPS and SNMP device polling.
Apr. 3, 2019 02:00 PM EDT
ScaleProtect™ with Cisco UCS® expands many of the capabilities of the Cisco HyperFlex platform with backup and recovery. With the broadest ecosystem of integrated public cloud providers, ScaleProtect with Cisco UCS plus Cisco HyperFlex is a true multi-cloud platform. Delivering proven support for enterprise applications like SAP HANA – for which Commvault is certified – ScaleProtect with Cisco UCS allows customers to run mission-critical applications on Cisco HyperFlex with the confidence their ...
Apr. 3, 2019 02:00 PM EDT
PrinterLogic helps IT professionals eliminate all print servers and deliver a highly available serverless print infrastructure. With PrinterLogic's centrally managed direct IP printing platform, customers empower their end users with mobile printing, secure release printing, and many advanced features that legacy print management applications can't provide. The company has been included multiple times on the Inc. 500 and Deloitte Fast 500 lists of fastest growing companies in North America.
Apr. 3, 2019 01:15 PM EDT
Trend Micro Incorporated, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, helps to make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Our innovative solutions for consumers, businesses, and governments provide layered security for data centers, cloud workloads, networks, and endpoints. All our products work together to seamlessly share threat intelligence and provide a connected threat defense with centralized visibility and investigation, enabling better, faster protection. With more than 6,00...
Apr. 3, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Apr. 3, 2019 12:45 PM EDT
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Apr. 3, 2019 11:30 AM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Apr. 3, 2019 09:30 AM EDT