A UNH-IOL Foi Aprovada como o Primeiro Laboratório de Terceiros Verificados pelo OVP

April 3, 2019
O Laboratório de Interoperabilidade da Universidade de New Hampshire (UNH-IOL), fornecedor independente de serviços de testes e conformidade de padrões para o setor de redes, anunciou hoje que é o primeiro laboratório concluído e recebe o selo de verificação como o primeiro Laboratório Verificado OVP nos Programas de Verificação OPNFV.
“Estamos felizes em ver o crescimento contínuo e impulsionar nossas comunidades de desenvolvimento, ” disse Heather Kirksey, vice-presidente de desenvolvimento comunitário e de ecossistemas da Fundação Linux. “Anunciar o primeiro OVP Verified Lab é outro marco nesses programas e atividades. A UNH-IOL se unindo como o primeiro OVP Verified Lab assegura que os produtos comerciais NFVI e VNF e os fornecedores tenham mais opções para se prepararem para o mercado e um futuro interoperável de ‘One NFVI’.”
Como um laboratório de testes verificado, a UNH-IOL demonstrou um compromisso com a comunidade de código aberto e um nível de competência na execução de testes. Este anúncio vem com a expansão dos programas para incluir o teste de VNFs (funções de rede virtual), com base nos requisitos definidos no projeto ONAP. Anteriormente, os programas incluíam testes funcionais da plataforma ou infraestrutura NFVI, de acordo com um conjunto de testes acordados dentro da comunidade do OPNFV.
“À medida que o ecossistema de software livre continua crescendo, as operadoras e os usuários finais enfrentam um problema cada vez mais complexo na integração e no teste desses sistemas,” disse Lincoln Lavoie, engenheiro sênior do UNH-IOL e Presidente do Comitê de Verificação e Conformidade da LF Networking. “Ao criar esses programas, o setor está trabalhando em conjunto para criar testes escaláveis recebendo informações dos usuários finais sobre os requisitos e metas do programa. A UNH-IOL está entusiasmada em participar desse processo, oferecendo serviços de teste para a indústria com base em planos de teste abertos e acordados.”
A UNH-IOL tem trabalhado com a OPNFV e a Linux Foundation desde o final de 2016 como a anfitriã da infraestrutura Lab como a Service (LaaS) do OPNFV, fornecendo recursos da comunidade e de desenvolvedores para os Networking Projects da Linux Foundation. A UNH-IOL também está hospedando hardware para outros projetos do OPNFV disponível para desenvolvedores dentro desses projetos. Para saber mais sobre a UNH-IOL e trabalhar com a comunidade OPNFV, por favor, visite a página OPNFV Testing Services
Lincoln Lavoie da UNH-IOL, estará falando na Cúpula de Rede Aberta (ONS) de 2019 esta semana em San José, Califórnia, sobre a visão do CVC (Comitê de Verificação e Conformidade) dentro do LFN. A UNH-IOL também estará participando durante o LF Networking Demos no ONS e a demo será do LaaS 2.0, e os detalhes podem ser encontrados na página ONS Event
Sobre a UNH-IOL
A UNH-IOL se dedica a ser o principal recurso de rede de dados do mundo. A partir de 1988, a UNH-IOL construiu um banco de testes de milhões de dólares, e desenvolveu soluções de testes para ajudar as empresas a distribuir produtos de forma eficiente e econômica para o mercado. Os serviços da UNH-IOL atendem às necessidades do mercado mantendo ampla interoperabilidade abrangente e testes de conformidade de produtos de rede, dados, telecomunicações e armazenamento. O setor conta com a ampla experiência de funcionários da UNH-IOL, a participação em padrões de órgãos, instalações com mais de 28.000 pés quadrados e mais de 100 alunos que representam os futuros testes e verificações de interoperabilidade.
