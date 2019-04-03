L'UNH-IOL approuvé comme premier laboratoire tiers validé par l'OVP

|By Business Wire
Le laboratoire d'interopérabilité de l'Université du New Hampshire (UNH-IOL), un fournisseur indépendant de services de tests de conformité et de conformité aux normes au sens large pour l'industrie de réseautage, a annoncé être aujourd'hui le premier laboratoire ayant obtenu la validation et reçu son badge en tant que premier laboratoire validé par l'OVP dans le cadre des programmes de vérification de l'OPNFV.
« Nous sommes très heureux de constater la croissance continue et le dynamisme de nos communautés de développement », a déclaré Heather Kirksey, vice-présidente du développement des communautés et des écosystèmes à la fondation Linux. « L'annonce de ce premier laboratoire vérifié par l'OVP est une autre étape importante dans ces programmes et activités. L’adhésion de l'UNH-IOL en tant que premier laboratoire validé par l'OVP, garantit aux produits commerciaux NFVI et VNF et aux fournisseurs, davantage d’options pour sensibiliser le marché et avoir un avenir interopérable comme « Un NFVI unique » .
En tant que laboratoire de test validé, l'UNH-IOL a démontré son engagement envers la communauté open source ainsi que son niveau de compétence dans l'exécution des tests. Cette annonce s'ajoute à l’extension des programmes destinés à inclure le test des fonctions VNF (fonctions de réseau virtuel), selon des besoins définis dans le projet ONAP. Précédemment, les programmes comprenaient des tests fonctionnels de la plateforme ou de l'infrastructure NFVI, selon un ensemble de tests convenu au sein de la communauté OPNFV.
« Alors que l'écosystème de logiciels open source ne cesse de s'intensifier, les opérateurs et utilisateurs finaux sont confrontés à un problème de plus en plus complexe concernant l'intégration et le contrôle de ces systèmes », a déclaré Lincoln Lavoie, ingénieur principal à l'UNH-IOL et président du comité de vérification et de conformité de LF Networking. « En créant ces programmes, l’industrie contribue à créer des tests évolutifs, en prenant bonne note des commentaires des utilisateurs finaux sur les exigences et les objectifs du programme. L'UNH-IOL est très heureux de participer à ce processus en proposant à l'industrie des services de test fondés sur des plans de contrôle ouverts et approuvés ».
L'UNH-IOL collabore avec l'OPNFV et la fondation Linux depuis fin 2016 en tant qu'hébergeur du laboratoire de l'OPNFV et infrastructure de services (LaaS) ; il fournit des ressources communautaires et de développement pour les projets de mise en réseau de la fondation Linux. L'UNH-IOL héberge également du matériel pour d'autres projets OPNFV, mis à la disposition des développeurs au sein de ces projets. Pour en savoir plus sur l'UNH-IOL et travailler avec la communauté OPNFV, veuillez visiter le site Services de tests de l'OPNFV .
Lincoln Lavoie de l’UNH-IOL, s’exprimera cette semaine à San José, en Californie, lors de l'Open Networking Summit (ONS) 2019, sur la vision du CVC (comité de conformité et de vérification) au sein de LFN. L’UNH-IOL participera également aux démonstrations de réseautage de FL à l'ONS. Les démonstrations porteront sur les fonctionnalités de LaaS 2.0 ; vous trouverez des informations détaillées sur le site ONS Event .
À propos de l'UNH-IOL
L'UNH-IOL s'attache à être la principale ressource de réseautage de données au monde. Depuis 1988, l'UNH-IOL a élaboré un banc d'essai de plusieurs millions de dollars et aussi développé des solutions de contrôle pour aider les entreprises à mettre leurs produits sur le marché de manière efficace et rentable. Les services de l'UNH-IOL répondent aux besoins du marché, tout en maintenant des tests d'interopérabilité et de conformité élargis et complets pour des produits de réseautage, de données, de télécommunications et de stockage. L’industrie s'appuie sur l'expérience approfondie du personnel de l'UNH-IOL, la participation des organismes de normalisation, une installation de plus de 2 600 mètres carrés et plus de 100 étudiants qui conformeront les futurs tests d’interopérabilité et de vérification.
