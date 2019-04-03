Das UNH-IOL erhält Zulassung als erstes OVP-verifiziertes Fremdlabor

|By Business Wire
|
April 3, 2019 10:14 PM EDT
Das University of New Hampshire InterOperability Laboratory (UNH-IOL), ein unabhängiger Anbieter von breit angelegten Test- und Standardkonformitätsdienstleistungen für die Netzwerkindustrie, gab heute bekannt, dass es das erste Labor ist, das den Verifizierungsausweis als erstes OVP Verified Lab innerhalb der Verifikationsprogramme der OPNFV (Open Platform for NFV) vervollständigt und erhalten hat.
„Wir freuen uns über das anhaltende Wachstum und die Dynamik unserer Entwicklungsgemeinschaften“, sagte Heather Kirksey, Vice President, Community and Ecosystem Development, The Linux Foundation. „Die Ankündigung des ersten OVP Verified Lab ist ein weiterer Meilenstein im Rahmen dieser Programme und Aktivitäten. Der UNH-IOL-Beitritt als erstes OVP Verified Lab stellt sicher, dass kommerzielle NFVI- und VNF-Produkte und -Verkäufer mehr Möglichkeiten haben, sich auf den Markt vorzubereiten und sich auf eine interoperable ‚One NFVI‘-Zukunft einzustellen.“
Als verifiziertes Testlabor hat das UNH-IOL ein Engagement gegenüber der Open-Source-Community und ein Kompetenzniveau bei der Durchführung von Tests bewiesen. Diese Ankündigung beinhaltet die Erweiterung der Programme um das Testen von VNFs (Virtual Network Functions), basierend auf den im Rahmen des ONAP-Projekts definierten Anforderungen. Zuvor beinhalteten die Programme Funktionstests der NFVI-Plattform oder -Infrastruktur, entsprechend einer Reihe von Tests, die innerhalb der OPNFV-Community vereinbart wurden.
„Während das Ökosystem an Open-Source-Software weiter wächst, stehen Betreiber und Endanwender vor einem immer komplexeren Problem bei der Integration und dem Testen dieser Systeme“, sagt Lincoln Lavoie, UNH-IOL Senior Engineer & Vorsitzender des LF Networking Compliance and Verification Committee. „Durch die Entwicklung dieser Programme arbeitet die Branche zusammen, um skalierbare Tests zu entwickeln, die von den Endbenutzern für die Anforderungen und Ziele des Programms übernommen werden. Das UNH-IOL ist hocherfreut, an diesem Prozess teilzunehmen und der Branche Prüfdienstleistungen auf der Grundlage offener und vereinbarter Prüfpläne anzubieten.“
Das UNH-IOL arbeitet seit Ende 2016 mit der OPNFV und der Linux Foundation zusammen. Es agiert als Host für die Lab as a Service (LaaS)-Infrastruktur der OPNFV und stellt Community- und Entwicklerressourcen für die Netzwerkprojekte der Linux Foundation zur Verfügung. Das UNH-IOL hostet auch Hardware für andere OPNFV-Projekte, die den Entwicklern innerhalb dieser Projekte zur Verfügung steht. Um mehr über das UNH-IOL und die Zusammenarbeit mit der OPNFV-Community zu erfahren, besuchen Sie bitte die Seite OPNFV Testing Services.
Lincoln Lavoie von UNH-IOL wird diese Woche auf dem Open Networking Summit (ONS) 2019 in San Jose, Kalifornien über die Vision des CVC (Compliance and Verification Committee) innerhalb des LFN sprechen. Das UNH-IOL wird auch an den LF Networking Demos auf der ONS teilnehmen und die Demonstration wird Funktionen und Details von LaaS 2.0 beinhalten. Weitere Informationen finden Sie auf der Seite zum ONS Event.
Über das UNH-IOL
Das UNH-IOL ist bestrebt, die weltweit führende Datennetzwerk-Ressource zu sein. Seit 1988 hat das UNH-IOL eine Multimillionen-Dollar-Testumgebung aufgebaut und Testlösungen entwickelt, die Unternehmen dabei unterstützen, Produkte effizient und kostengünstig auf den Markt zu bringen. Die Dienstleistungen von UNH-IOL entsprechen den Anforderungen des Marktes und gewährleisten gleichzeitig eine breite und umfassende Interoperabilität sowie Konformitätstests von Netzwerk-, Daten-, Telekommunikations- und Speicherprodukten. Die Branche stützt sich auf die umfangreiche Erfahrung der UNH-IOL-Mitarbeiter, die Beteiligung der Normungsgremien, die über 2.600 Quadratmeter große Einrichtung und sowie mehr als 100 Studenten, die die zukünftigen Interoperabilitätstests und -verifikationen vertreten.
Die Ausgangssprache, in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle und autorisierte Version. Übersetzungen werden zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Nur die Sprachversion, die im Original veröffentlicht wurde, ist rechtsgültig. Gleichen Sie deshalb Übersetzungen mit der originalen Sprachversion der Veröffentlichung ab.
Apr. 3, 2019 11:30 AM EDT