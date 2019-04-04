Velodyne Lidar proclamada finalista de los premios AUVSI XCELLENCE

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|April 4, 2019 12:42 AM EDT
Velodyne Lidar, Inc. ha sido elegida finalista en la categoría de Sistemas y Componentes de Visión/Cámara para los premios XCELLENCE por la Association for Unmanned Vehicles Systems International (AUVSI). Velodyne quedó seleccionada como una de las varias finalistas de un grupo de distinguidos candidatos. Los ganadores serán anunciados durante la ceremonia de entrega de premios en AUVSI XPONENTIAL, el martes 30 de abril, de 11.30 a 12.15 horas CDT en McCormick Place, en Chicago.
Este comunicado de prensa trata sobre multimedia. Ver la noticia completa aquí: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190403005950/es/
Velodyne Alpha Puck™ delivers a high-resolution surround-view image to accurately measure and analyze any environment for mobile mapping, as well as real-time inspection, detection, and monitoring applications. (Photo: Business Wire)
Alpha Puck™, de Velodyne, el producto finalista de los premios XCELLENCE, ofrece una imagen de visión envolvente de alta resolución para medir y analizar con precisión cualquier entorno para las aplicaciones de mapeo móvil, así como las de inspección, detección y monitoreo en tiempo real. El rendimiento, el alcance y el diseño compacto de los sensores de Velodyne permiten a los desarrolladores diseñar sistemas versátiles que puedan configurarse para cualquier necesidad de mapeo.
“El rápido crecimiento de la industria de sistemas no tripulados está reformulando nuestro futuro al ampliar los mercados comerciales, brindando soluciones innovadoras a los consumidores e incluso salvando vidas”, indicó Brian Wynne, Presidente y Director Ejecutivo de AUVSI. “Los premios XCELLENCE reconocen a las empresas y personas que logran resultados notables con la tecnología de sistemas no tripulados para beneficio de nuestras comunidades”.
En AUVSI XPONENTIAL, Frank Bertini, el Gerente Comercial de Robótica y Vehículos Aéreos No tripulados (UAV) de Velodyne, (stand número 1420) ofrecerá una presentación destacada sobre los casos comerciales de la tecnología lidar 3D en las aplicaciones de mapeo móvil. Bertini analizará las estrategias que generan ingresos creadas mediante la incorporación de la tecnología lidar en drones, mochilas y vehículos todo terreno (ATV) para crear soluciones autónomas.
“Los sensores de Velodyne ofrecen a los desarrolladores de sistemas abundantes datos de percepción informática necesarios para habilitar los sistemas de mapeo de alto rendimiento en una solución liviana y versátil”, expresó Mike Jellen, Presidente y Director Comercial de Velodyne Lidar. “Los sensores de Velodyne hacen que sea rápido y fácil construir modelos 3D altamente precisos de cualquier entorno en el mapeo aéreo y en la topografía”.
Acerca de Velodyne Lidar
Velodyne proporciona las soluciones lidar más inteligentes y potentes para la autonomía y la asistencia al conductor. Fundada en 1983 y con sede en San José, California, Velodyne es conocida mundialmente por su cartera de tecnologías innovadoras de sensores lidar. En 2005, el fundador y Director Ejecutivo de Velodyne, David Hall, inventó los sistemas lidar de visión envolvente en tiempo real, lo que revolucionó la percepción y la autonomía de los automóviles, la nueva movilidad, el mapeo, la robótica y la seguridad. La línea de productos de alto rendimiento de Velodyne incluye una amplia gama de soluciones de detección, incluida la rentable Puck™; la versátil Ultra Puck™; la Alpha Puck™, que es perfecta para la autonomía L4-L5; la VelaDome™, con un ángulo ultra ancho; la Velarray™, optimizada por los sistemas avanzados de asistencia de manejo (ADAS); y Vella™, el innovador software para la asistencia al conductor. Para obtener más información sobre lidar, visite la página web Lidar 101, de Velodyne.
Acerca de AUVSI
La Association for Unmanned Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI), la organización sin fines de lucro más grande del mundo dedicada al avance de los sistemas no tripulados y a la robótica, representa a corporaciones y profesionales de más de 60 países involucrados en la industria, el gobierno y el ámbito académico. Los miembros de AUVSI trabajan en los mercados de defensa, civil y comercial. Para obtener más información, visite AUVSI.org.
El texto original en el idioma fuente de este comunicado es la versión oficial autorizada. Las traducciones solo se suministran como adaptación y deben cotejarse con el texto en el idioma fuente, que es la única versión del texto que tendrá un efecto legal.
Vea la versión original en businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190403005950/es/
Scala Hosting is trusted by 50 000 customers from 120 countries and hosting 700 000+ websites. The company has local presence in the United States and Europe and runs an internal R&D department which focuses on changing the status quo in the web hosting industry. Imagine every website owner running their online business on a fully managed cloud VPS platform at an affordable price that's very close to the price of shared hosting. The efforts of the R&D department in the last 3 years made that pos...
Apr. 4, 2019 12:00 AM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Apr. 3, 2019 11:00 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Apr. 3, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 3, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Apr. 3, 2019 06:45 PM EDT
DSR is a supplier of project management, consultancy services and IT solutions that increase effectiveness of a company's operations in the production sector. The company combines in-depth knowledge of international companies with expert knowledge utilising IT tools that support manufacturing and distribution processes. DSR ensures optimization and integration of internal processes which is necessary for companies to grow rapidly. The rapid growth is possible thanks, to specialized services an...
Apr. 3, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City. Our Silicon Valley 2019 schedule will showcase 200 keynotes, sessions, general sessions, power panels, and...
Apr. 3, 2019 03:00 PM EDT
DevOps is under attack because developers don’t want to mess with infrastructure. They will happily own their code into production, but want to use platforms instead of raw automation. That’s changing the landscape that we understand as DevOps with both architecture concepts (CloudNative) and process redefinition (SRE). Rob Hirschfeld’s recent work in Kubernetes operations has led to the conclusion that containers and related platforms have changed the way we should be thinking about DevOps and...
Apr. 3, 2019 03:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,490
Artifex Software began 25-years ago with Ghostscript, a page description language (PDL) interpreter software prevalent in printing and related applications requiring rendering and/or conversion from one software language to another. Founded by renowned computer scientist Dr. L. Peter Deutsch, our company has thrived on the basis of our sharp focus on this area of expertise, a zealous commitment to quality and a strong customer service orientation. Over 100 OEM partners representing some of th...
Apr. 3, 2019 02:45 PM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Apr. 3, 2019 02:30 PM EDT
ScaleProtect™ with Cisco UCS® expands many of the capabilities of the Cisco HyperFlex platform with backup and recovery. With the broadest ecosystem of integrated public cloud providers, ScaleProtect with Cisco UCS plus Cisco HyperFlex is a true multi-cloud platform. Delivering proven support for enterprise applications like SAP HANA – for which Commvault is certified – ScaleProtect with Cisco UCS allows customers to run mission-critical applications on Cisco HyperFlex with the confidence their ...
Apr. 3, 2019 02:00 PM EDT
ThousandEyes is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) product that uses synthetic monitoring probes to measure network performance. The product includes elements of network tomography for loss and latency, route analytics to visualize BGP advertisements, DNS monitoring, VoIP monitoring, website monitoring for HTTP and HTTPS and SNMP device polling.
Apr. 3, 2019 02:00 PM EDT
PrinterLogic helps IT professionals eliminate all print servers and deliver a highly available serverless print infrastructure. With PrinterLogic's centrally managed direct IP printing platform, customers empower their end users with mobile printing, secure release printing, and many advanced features that legacy print management applications can't provide. The company has been included multiple times on the Inc. 500 and Deloitte Fast 500 lists of fastest growing companies in North America.
Apr. 3, 2019 01:15 PM EDT
Trend Micro Incorporated, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, helps to make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Our innovative solutions for consumers, businesses, and governments provide layered security for data centers, cloud workloads, networks, and endpoints. All our products work together to seamlessly share threat intelligence and provide a connected threat defense with centralized visibility and investigation, enabling better, faster protection. With more than 6,00...
Apr. 3, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Apr. 3, 2019 12:45 PM EDT