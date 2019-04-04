Global DisplayPorts Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts, 2016-2019 & 2024 - Expanding Market for AR VR Devices Unfurl New Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
April 4, 2019 05:39 AM EDT
The "DisplayPorts - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for DisplayPorts in Thousand Units.
The report profiles 62 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- ADLINK Technology, Inc. (Taiwan)
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (USA)
- Analogix Semiconductor, Inc. (USA)
- ATEN International Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)
- Intel Corporation (USA)
- Molex, Inc. (USA)
- NXP Semiconductors N.V. (The Netherlands)
- Parade Technologies, Ltd. (Taiwan)
- PNY Technologies, Inc. (USA)
- STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland)
- Texas Instruments, Inc. (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
DisplayPort: A High Performance Display Interface Technology
VGA, DVI, HDMI and DisplayPorts: Evolution of Display Technologies
DisplayPort Versions: A Review
Growing Demand for High Resolution Video Content and Displays Augments the Need for Improved Capabilities
3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS
Rise in Adoption of Thunderbolt 3 Benefits Demand for DisplayPorts
Expanding Market for AR VR Devices Unfurl New Opportunities
4K and 8K TVs - An Expanding Market for Display Ports
DisplayPort over USB-C - A High Performance Video Interface
Multi-Stream Transport (MST) - A Preferable Choice for Multiple Screen Users
Smartphones Offer Strong Prospects for DisplayPorts
Personal Computing Devices Continue to Augment Demand
Rise in DisplayPort Certifications across Various Device Categories Strengthens Market Prospects
DisplayPorts & HDMI Technologies in Consumer Electronics: Complementary or Competitive?
Developing Countries Drive Future Market Growth
Key Chinese and Taiwanese DisplayPort Connector & Cable Assembly Suppliers
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Definition
Objectives of DisplayPorts
Key End-Use Applications
Historical Background
Technical Specifications
Features & Benefits
Cost
Higher Cable Length
Enhanced Video Quality
Extended Audio Support
Multi-Streaming and Daisy-Chaining Capabilities
Reduction in EMI
Shipments of DisplayPort Interface Rise in Flat Panel Sectors
Role of Apple in Bringing DisplayPort Interface in the Limelight
DisplayPort Companion Standards: Changing the Connectivity Landscape
Micro DisplayPort: Video Connector for Ultra-Thin Mobile Devices
Display Stream Compression
MyDP/SlimPort: Enhancing Connectivity and Sharing of Mobile Devices
Wireless DisplayPort (wDP)
Internal DisplayPort (iDP)
Embedded DisplayPort (eDP)
Comparison between LVDS and Embedded DisplayPort
Portable Digital Media Interface (PDMI)
Direct Drive Monitor (DDM)
Mini DisplayPort (mDP)
5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
5.1 Focus on Select Global Players
5.2 Product Innovations/Introductions
Analogix Semiconductor Launches ANX74xx family of 10 Gbps USB-C re-timers
IOGEAR Launches 2- and 4-Port 4K Dual View DisplayPort KVMP
Analogix Semiconductor Rolls out ANX2403
L-com Launches VIA00001-Series Cables
Parade Technologies Launched PS8818
Parade Technologies Launches PS 186
Parade Technologies Unveils DP667V
StarTech Launches Novel Mini Thunderbolt 3 Dock Display Port with Dual HDMI and Dual DisplayPort
IOGEAR Launches 4K DisplayPort KVMP Switches
L-com Global Connectivity Launches DPA00006 series DisplayPort cables
OWC OWC Thunderbolt 3 Dual Display Adapters, in DisplayPort and HDMI configurations
Intel Launches New Family of Thunderbolt 3 Controllers
DVIGear Introduces HyperLight Series
Sonnet Unveils Thunderbolt 3 Dual DisplayPort Adapter Compatible with both Mac and Windows PCs
Parade Technologies Launches PS8461 & PS8469
IOGEAR Introduces USB-C Dual DisplayPort Monitor Portable Dock
Gefen Unveils DisplayPort 1.2 Fiber-Optic Extender
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
8. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 62 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 65)
- The United States (32)
- Japan (2)
Europe (10)
- Germany (2)
- The United Kingdom (4)
- Rest of Europe (4)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (21)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/b2d75l/global?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190404005301/en/
