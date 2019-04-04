Germany's Animation, VFX & Games Industry to 2020: A $5.14 Billion Opportunity - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|April 4, 2019 05:40 AM EDT
The "Germany Animation, VFX & Games Industry: Strategies, Trends & Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The German games market is growing at a fast pace and revenues touched US$ 3.86 billion in 2017. The games sector is the fastest growing sector in the media and entertainment industry in Germany. Germany is the largest games market in Europe with over 35 million active gamers.
-
The total value of the German games industry was US$ 4.25 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 5.14 billion by 2020.
Germany is one of the largest European markets, with production worth about US$ 329 million annually. Germany has also seen fairly rapid growth in animation, with two of its biggest studios floating on the Stock Exchange and making aggressive acquisitions of other animation properties, including rights, studios and distributors from around the world. The Lander (regional Governments) each have their own rules for supporting indigenous production.
Private funds such as the Berlin Animation Fund and the Victory Media Management Fund, which are supported by tax breaks, have attracted investors and enabled the growth of German animators. Germany has a large potential audience which runs into over 100 million German-speaking individuals. The target audience can also be expanded to the combined markets of Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, which are also German-speaking.
Germany has excellent funding schemes for film productions spread across with its film funds on three levels: national, regional and for feature films. Key funding instruments in Germany such as the German Film Fund (DFFF), which focuses on feature films has played an important role in attracting high quality Hollywood productions to the country. In addition to DFF, Germany has a number of funding avenues such as The German Federal Film Board (FFA) as well as thirteen regional funding bodies, which are promoted by the states.
The funding institutions are placing increasing emphasis on distribution strategies and distribution partners of the applicants as the focus is on generating returns on the investments. Funding sources in Germany are encouraging the entire cycle of animation productions to be done in Germany, right from pre-production, shooting as well as post-production.
The Germany animation industry is growing at a robust pace with a number of animation productions underway. Many of the animation productions are in 3D. Germany has a number of global festivals dedicated to animation such as the FMX conference, the Stuttgart Festival for Animated Film or the International Leipzig Festival for Documentary and Animated Film, which are dedicated to promoting animation content.
The German animation film studios also work in part as networks since, they often don't have the capacity for the production of a feature film. On the other hand, there are components like 3D animation which are only available in certain studios. For example, The Little Polar Bear involved the cooperation of four German animation studios: Cartoon Film Rothkirch, Motion Works, Animations-fabrik Hamburg, and Animationsstudio Ludewig.
Companies Mentioned
- Animations-fabrik Hamburg
- Animationsstudio Ludewig
- Cartoon Film Rothkirch
- Motion Works
Key Topics Covered
European Animation Industry
- DEMAND FOR TV CONTENT
Feature Film Industry in Europe
- MARKETING AND MERCHANDISING
Trends in Europe
- COLLABORATION AMONG EUROPEAN STUDIOS
- DRIVERS FOR SUCCESS
- ANIMATION COST STRUCTURES IN EUROPE
Animation Movie Budgets in Europe
Strategies and Models for Animation financing in Europe
- ANIMATION FUNDING AGENCIES
- CENTRALISED ANIMATION FUNDING AGENCIES IN EUROPE
Television Series Development in Europe
- PITCHING TELEVISION SERIES TO BROADCASTERS
Copyright Chain in Europe
Co-Production Strategies in Europe
- CONTRACTUAL ISSUES
- KEY RIGHTS IN CO-PRODUCTION AGREEMENTS
- CO-PRODUCTIONS AND OUTSOURCING
Distribution Strategies in Europe
- PRODUCER-DISTRIBUTOR CO-FINANCING PATTERNS
3D Market in Europe
- ADVANTAGES OF 3D
- DISADVANTAGES OF 3D
Industry Constraints and Challenges
Market size of European Animation, VFX & Games industry
Animation Content demand by TV Channels in Europe
European Animation & VFX industry Market Size
European Games industry Market Size
Animation, VFX & Games Industry in Germany
Recent Movie Trends in Germany
History and Evolution of German Animation & VFX Industry
- FOREIGN INFLUENCE
- EARLY ATTEMPTS AT LOCAL CONTENT DEVELOPMENT
- LATER ATTEMPTS AT LOCAL CONTENT DEVELOPMENT
- GERMAN ANIMATION DURING THE 1990S
Industry Structure and Location
- CO-PRODUCTIONS IN GERMANY
German Animation funding
- TYPES OF PUBLIC FUNDING IN GERMANY
- FEDERAL FUNDING
- REGIONAL FUNDS
- PRIVATE FUNDING SOURCES IN GERMANY
Animation Schools in Germany
Strategies for German Studios
Key Players in the German Animation & VFX Industry
Size of Animation Industry in Germany
Animation Studios in Germany
Television Channels in Germany
- TERRESTRIAL TELEVISION
- CABLE TELEVISION
- ANIMATION TELEVISION CHANNELS IN GERMANY
German Video Games Industry
- KEY TRENDS IN THE GERMAN VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY
- GERMAN VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY STRUCTURE
- VIDEO GAME BUSINESS MODELS IN GERMANY
- ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN GERMANY
- GERMAN VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY VALUE CHAIN
- MOBILE GAMES INDUSTRY VALUE CHAIN IN GERMANY
Key Opportunities & Strategies for German Video Games Industry
Video Games Market Segments in Germany
- MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS & GENRES IN GERMANY
- ESPORTS MARKET IN GERMANY
German Video Games Market Size & Opportunity
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7f8cv7/germanys?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190404005302/en/
Conor Delanbanque has been involved with building & scaling teams in the DevOps space globally. He is the Head of DevOps Practice at MThree Consulting, a global technology consultancy. Conor founded the Future of DevOps Thought Leaders Debate. He regularly supports and sponsors Meetup groups such as DevOpsNYC and DockerNYC.
Apr. 4, 2019 03:45 AM EDT
Pragmasoft is a team of highly experienced developers, testers and UX designers. They are passionate about bringing innovation and advancement right to your doorsteps. This is their profession and they simply love driving Agility. They are proud to utilize Agile and accelerate their customers level of innovation. Their mission is to translate the needs of customers to adaptive technology and software solutions by providing lean software development.
Apr. 4, 2019 03:45 AM EDT
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 4, 2019 01:30 AM EDT
Atlantix Global Systems, a division of CXtec Inc., is one of the largest resellers of enterprise-class, secondary market equipment in the world. Atlantix Global provides a specialized, responsible method of streamlining the ITAD process that saves time, reduces expenses and ensures a secure solution, from start to finish. Atlantix Global has achieved certifications for ISO 14001:2015 and ISO 9001:2015 for asset recovery, OHSAS 18001:2007 for safety and R2:7/2013 for electronics recycling. Atlant...
Apr. 4, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Scala Hosting is trusted by 50 000 customers from 120 countries and hosting 700 000+ websites. The company has local presence in the United States and Europe and runs an internal R&D department which focuses on changing the status quo in the web hosting industry. Imagine every website owner running their online business on a fully managed cloud VPS platform at an affordable price that's very close to the price of shared hosting. The efforts of the R&D department in the last 3 years made that pos...
Apr. 4, 2019 12:00 AM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Apr. 3, 2019 11:00 PM EDT
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 3, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Apr. 3, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Apr. 3, 2019 06:45 PM EDT
DSR is a supplier of project management, consultancy services and IT solutions that increase effectiveness of a company's operations in the production sector. The company combines in-depth knowledge of international companies with expert knowledge utilising IT tools that support manufacturing and distribution processes. DSR ensures optimization and integration of internal processes which is necessary for companies to grow rapidly. The rapid growth is possible thanks, to specialized services an...
Apr. 3, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City. Our Silicon Valley 2019 schedule will showcase 200 keynotes, sessions, general sessions, power panels, and...
Apr. 3, 2019 03:00 PM EDT
DevOps is under attack because developers don’t want to mess with infrastructure. They will happily own their code into production, but want to use platforms instead of raw automation. That’s changing the landscape that we understand as DevOps with both architecture concepts (CloudNative) and process redefinition (SRE). Rob Hirschfeld’s recent work in Kubernetes operations has led to the conclusion that containers and related platforms have changed the way we should be thinking about DevOps and...
Apr. 3, 2019 03:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,490
Artifex Software began 25-years ago with Ghostscript, a page description language (PDL) interpreter software prevalent in printing and related applications requiring rendering and/or conversion from one software language to another. Founded by renowned computer scientist Dr. L. Peter Deutsch, our company has thrived on the basis of our sharp focus on this area of expertise, a zealous commitment to quality and a strong customer service orientation. Over 100 OEM partners representing some of th...
Apr. 3, 2019 02:45 PM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Apr. 3, 2019 02:30 PM EDT
ThousandEyes is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) product that uses synthetic monitoring probes to measure network performance. The product includes elements of network tomography for loss and latency, route analytics to visualize BGP advertisements, DNS monitoring, VoIP monitoring, website monitoring for HTTP and HTTPS and SNMP device polling.
Apr. 3, 2019 02:00 PM EDT