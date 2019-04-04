Magyar Telekom Marches Forward with MediaKind’s cloud-based Streaming TV

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|April 4, 2019 06:22 AM EDT
MediaKind, a global media technology leader, today announces that Deutsche Telekom has chosen to extend its long-term partnership with MediaKind to deploy, support and operate a new multi-tenant next generation cloud TV platform. The first Deutsche Telekom subsidiary to operate this new platform will be Magyar Telekom in Hungary, who are working to migrate most of their subscribers on to it by the end of 2020. The new cloud TV platform can enable rapid service launch for other European affiliates as it reuses existing hardware and software infrastructures.
This new multi-tenant, cloud media platform combines MediaKind’s MediaFirst TV Platform, Video Storage and Processing Platform and Content Management System. MediaFirst will enable a consistent innovative, interactive and personalized entertainment experience on all video-capable devices. Initial deployment will take place on over-the-top (OTT) mobile terminals, tablets and smart TVs, followed by IPTV next generation set top boxes (STBs) and finally the migration of legacy STBs . Existing subscribers will access new services on the platform via their existing STB and audio video (AV) infrastructure. All subscribers will be able to access a wide range of advanced features within one single pay TV subscription. They include: online and offline video content from any device; internet applications on customers and operator choice; and next generation features such as deep 3pp integration, universal search, rich metadata & advanced personalization, and smart speaker & voice control.
Damien Montessuit, Senior Vice President, EMEA, MediaKind, says: “Through the partnership with Magyar Telekom, we have developed an IPTV-OTT TV platform that delivers a compelling and unified experience for consumers in Hungary. The new platform, our local presence and continued partnership with Deutsche Telekom can enable a swift service integration across other affiliates, helping it achieve its vision of a unified infrastructure.”
Deutsche Telekom is currently the only operator in Europe to build a network architecture which enables the use of a single standardized infrastructure across national borders. Its pioneering pan-European Network (Pan-Net) initiative enables Deutsche Telekom subsidiaries to collaborate in developing, upgrading and deploying new or similar services and products.
ENDS
About MediaKind at NAB Show
At NAB Show 2019, MediaKind (SU720) will show how it is enabling content owners, broadcasters and service providers to evolve, adapt and shift to new and dynamic workflows with its portfolio of next generation solutions and services. During the show it will present the MediaKind Universe, a solution and service portfolio with industry renowned breadth and depth. Just as the consumer is positioned firmly at the center of today’s media universe, encircled by choice, the MediaKind Universe responds in kind, enabling content owners & originators, broadcasters and pay TV operators service providers to efficiently deliver unique, immersive experiences. For further information please visit here.
About MediaKind
We are MediaKind, a global leader of media technology and services, established as a joint venture between One Equity Partners and Ericsson. Our mission is to be the first choice among service providers, operators, content owners and broadcasters looking to deliver immersive media experiences. Drawing on our longstanding industry heritage, we are driving next-generation live and on-demand, mobile and multiscreen media experiences for everyone, everywhere. Our end-to-end portfolio of media solutions include Emmy award-winning video compression solutions for contribution and direct-to-consumer video service distribution; advertising and content personalization solutions; high efficiency cloud DVR; and TV and video delivery platforms.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190404005331/en/
Pragmasoft is a team of highly experienced developers, testers and UX designers. They are passionate about bringing innovation and advancement right to your doorsteps. This is their profession and they simply love driving Agility. They are proud to utilize Agile and accelerate their customers level of innovation. Their mission is to translate the needs of customers to adaptive technology and software solutions by providing lean software development.
Apr. 4, 2019 03:45 AM EDT
Conor Delanbanque has been involved with building & scaling teams in the DevOps space globally. He is the Head of DevOps Practice at MThree Consulting, a global technology consultancy. Conor founded the Future of DevOps Thought Leaders Debate. He regularly supports and sponsors Meetup groups such as DevOpsNYC and DockerNYC.
Apr. 4, 2019 03:45 AM EDT
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 4, 2019 01:30 AM EDT
Atlantix Global Systems, a division of CXtec Inc., is one of the largest resellers of enterprise-class, secondary market equipment in the world. Atlantix Global provides a specialized, responsible method of streamlining the ITAD process that saves time, reduces expenses and ensures a secure solution, from start to finish. Atlantix Global has achieved certifications for ISO 14001:2015 and ISO 9001:2015 for asset recovery, OHSAS 18001:2007 for safety and R2:7/2013 for electronics recycling. Atlant...
Apr. 4, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Scala Hosting is trusted by 50 000 customers from 120 countries and hosting 700 000+ websites. The company has local presence in the United States and Europe and runs an internal R&D department which focuses on changing the status quo in the web hosting industry. Imagine every website owner running their online business on a fully managed cloud VPS platform at an affordable price that's very close to the price of shared hosting. The efforts of the R&D department in the last 3 years made that pos...
Apr. 4, 2019 12:00 AM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Apr. 3, 2019 11:00 PM EDT
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 3, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Apr. 3, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Apr. 3, 2019 06:45 PM EDT
DSR is a supplier of project management, consultancy services and IT solutions that increase effectiveness of a company's operations in the production sector. The company combines in-depth knowledge of international companies with expert knowledge utilising IT tools that support manufacturing and distribution processes. DSR ensures optimization and integration of internal processes which is necessary for companies to grow rapidly. The rapid growth is possible thanks, to specialized services an...
Apr. 3, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
DevOps is under attack because developers don’t want to mess with infrastructure. They will happily own their code into production, but want to use platforms instead of raw automation. That’s changing the landscape that we understand as DevOps with both architecture concepts (CloudNative) and process redefinition (SRE). Rob Hirschfeld’s recent work in Kubernetes operations has led to the conclusion that containers and related platforms have changed the way we should be thinking about DevOps and...
Apr. 3, 2019 03:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,490
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City. Our Silicon Valley 2019 schedule will showcase 200 keynotes, sessions, general sessions, power panels, and...
Apr. 3, 2019 03:00 PM EDT
Artifex Software began 25-years ago with Ghostscript, a page description language (PDL) interpreter software prevalent in printing and related applications requiring rendering and/or conversion from one software language to another. Founded by renowned computer scientist Dr. L. Peter Deutsch, our company has thrived on the basis of our sharp focus on this area of expertise, a zealous commitment to quality and a strong customer service orientation. Over 100 OEM partners representing some of th...
Apr. 3, 2019 02:45 PM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Apr. 3, 2019 02:30 PM EDT
ScaleProtect™ with Cisco UCS® expands many of the capabilities of the Cisco HyperFlex platform with backup and recovery. With the broadest ecosystem of integrated public cloud providers, ScaleProtect with Cisco UCS plus Cisco HyperFlex is a true multi-cloud platform. Delivering proven support for enterprise applications like SAP HANA – for which Commvault is certified – ScaleProtect with Cisco UCS allows customers to run mission-critical applications on Cisco HyperFlex with the confidence their ...
Apr. 3, 2019 02:00 PM EDT