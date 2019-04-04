Everest Group Names ABBYY a Leader in its Intelligent Document Processing Products PEAK Matrix™ Assessment 2019

|By Business Wire
April 4, 2019 07:01 AM EDT
ABBYY, a global leader in Content IQ technologies and solutions, has been recognized by Everest Group, a leading consulting and research firm, as a Leader in its Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) products PEAK Matrix™ Assessment 2019. ABBYY is positioned in the top grouping of the comparative assessment among 16 vendors due to its impact in the market and its vision and capabilities to deliver solutions successfully.
Everest Group defines Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) as any software product or solution that captures data from documents (e.g., email, text, pdf, and scanned documents), categorizes and extracts relevant data for further processing using AI technologies such as computer vision, OCR, Natural Language Processing (NLP), and machine/deep learning. These solutions are typically non-invasive and can be integrated with internal applications, systems, and other automation platforms.
“We are honored to be recognized as a Leader for intelligent document processing, especially after achieving double digit revenue growth during 2018,” stated Ulf Persson, Chief Executive Officer at ABBYY. “Organizations are ready for wide deployments of AI capabilities within their content-centric processes, yet, we have identified a shift in the way they are consuming technology. We are continuing to innovate new solutions to meet and help accelerate enterprises at their various stages of digital transformation.”
ABBYY’s recognition as an IDP Leader comes on top of an exceptionally successful 2018. The company earned 15% revenue growth, increased its global partner network by more than 20%, and its intelligent capture revenue grew by 34% - five times the market growth rate. The company also formed strategic partnerships with RPA vendors featured in the Everest Group Robotic Process Automation (RPA) – Technology Vendor Landscape with Products PEAK Matrix™ Assessment 2018 such as UiPath, BluePrism and NICE Systems.
“ABBYY has emerged as a Leader in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix for IDP software products in 2019. Its wide partner ecosystem that comprises several RPA technology vendors, service providers, and system integrators, as well as its robust implementation support has enabled ABBYY to secure the highest position on the axis evaluating market impact,” commented Anil Vijayan, Practice Director at Everest Group. “ABBYY’s clear vision to provide document-centric intelligence for enterprises, combined with business-user friendly features, such as the ability to define internal and external validation rules, confidence level customization, and the ability to review training batches position it well for success.”
ABBYY stands out for its industry proven portfolio of solutions that leverage machine learning, natural language processing and intelligent capture to enable AI capabilities. Coupled with strategic global partnerships with major RPA vendors and customer-centric sales teams, ABBYY provides customers with the content IQ they need to maintain a competitive edge and gain business value.
The Everest Group PEAK Matrix report is available at https://www.abbyy.com/en-eu/solutions/content-iq/everest-group-intelligent-document-processing-products-peak-matrix-2019/. More information about ABBYY solutions that deliver content IQ for business processes can be found at www.abbyy.com.
About the Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix™
Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix assessments provide the analysis and insights enterprises need to make critical selection decisions about global services providers, locations, and products & solutions within various market segments. Likewise, providers of these services, products, and solutions, look to the PEAK Matrix to gauge and calibrate their offerings against others in the industry or market. Leading organizations around the globe trust these comparative assessments because of their unbiased evaluation of factors such as vision, capabilities/functionality, talent availability, market success/impact, and cost.
Evaluation dimensions include “Market Impact” consisting market adoption rates, portfolio mix and value delivered, and “Vision & Capability” where each vendor is evaluated for its vision and strategy, product capability, monitoring and improvement, implementation and support, and commercial model.
About ABBYY
ABBYY is a global leader in content IQ technologies and solutions. ABBYY offers a complete range of AI-based technologies and solutions transforming business documents and content into business value. By providing digital transformation solutions to financial services, insurance, transportation, healthcare, and other industries, the company helps organizations achieve the next wave of growth by understanding customers and delivering responsive real-time intelligent systems. The flexibility of ABBYY AI solutions enables customers to utilize a diverse range of advanced technologies, platforms and solutions for classification, text analytics, data and entity extraction, and data validation via any communication channel and in any format. ABBYY technologies are used and licensed by some of the largest international enterprises and government organizations, as well as SMBs and individuals. The company maintains offices in Australia, Cyprus, France, Germany, Japan, Russia, Spain, Taiwan, the UK, Ukraine, and the United States. For more information, please visit www.abbyy.com/company.
ABBYY and the ABBYY Logo are either registered trademarks or trademarks of ABBYY Software Ltd. Other product names mentioned herein may be trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners and are hereby recognized.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190404005144/en/
