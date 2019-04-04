Granicus Acquires Firmstep to Accelerate the First End-to-End Platform for Civic Engagement and Digital Government Services

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|April 4, 2019 07:03 AM EDT
Granicus, the leading provider of cloud-based communications software solutions and digital engagement services for the public sector, today announced that it has acquired Firmstep, the leading SaaS platform for automating government services.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190404005292/en/
The acquisition brings together Firmstep’s proven capability and experience transitioning hundreds of U.K. government services and transactions online with Granicus’ leading public sector communications solutions. Together, the platforms will seamlessly integrate online service delivery with robust communications - setting the groundwork for a more powerful, unified civic engagement solution for customers.
“Granicus and Firmstep provide a unique platform for governments looking to optimise their channel shift and citizen self-service initiatives,” said Mark Hynes, CEO at Granicus. “As partners, we’ve been working to build integrations that seamlessly connect online service delivery with strategic and targeted resident communications. By joining forces, we’re able to provide even more value to our customers with a unified approach to civic engagement that more naturally weaves in personalised, event-driven customer communications as part of the online service delivery and customer care process.”
With Firmstep, over one-third of UK governments have accelerated their channel shift and brought transactions, applications, and service requests online. Together with Granicus’ powerful communications platform and growing network of citizen subscribers, UK governments will be able to more effectively increase awareness and adoption of these digital service options, create more personalised experiences and develop a more comprehensive digital relationship with their residents.
“Firmstep was founded to transform modern government service delivery in the UK with easy-to-use online forms and self-service options,” said Brett Husbands, CEO of Firmstep. “By joining forces with Granicus, our customers will benefit from additional investment and resources that will lead to more innovative product enhancements and enhanced customer support. We will also be able to bring our expertise in online public service delivery we developed here in the UK to local governments in the US - expanding our ability to transform the way services are delivered around the world.”
Together, Granicus and Firmstep will serve over 4,200 government customers and over 2,700 local governments across the US and UK. The investment builds on the strong commitment of both companies to public sector innovation and deeper connections between governments and their communities. This combination delivers even more capabilities to the growing network of over 13 million govDelivery subscribers in the UK to be more directly connected with the community activities, services, events and notices provided by their government and managed by Firmstep.
BCMS served as the financial advisor to Firmstep, and Squire Patton Boggs served as the corporate legal advisor.
About Granicus
Granicus connects governments with the people they serve by providing the first and only civic engagement platform for the public sector. Over 4,200 federal, state and local government agencies and more than 185 million citizen subscribers power an unmatched network that turns government missions into quantifiable results. With comprehensive cloud-based solutions for communications, government website design, meeting and agenda management software, records management, and digital services, Granicus empowers stronger relationships with citizens. For more information on how to automate and streamline processes, reduce costs, and increase transparency, visit Granicus.com.
About Firmstep
The Firmstep platform is one of the most widely used Customer Service solutions within the Public Sector. Firmstep has been implemented at over a third of UK local authorities to drive channel shift, create dramatic savings and provide excellent customer service. For more information, visit Firmstep.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190404005292/en/
Pragmasoft is a team of highly experienced developers, testers and UX designers. They are passionate about bringing innovation and advancement right to your doorsteps. This is their profession and they simply love driving Agility. They are proud to utilize Agile and accelerate their customers level of innovation. Their mission is to translate the needs of customers to adaptive technology and software solutions by providing lean software development.
Apr. 4, 2019 03:45 AM EDT
Conor Delanbanque has been involved with building & scaling teams in the DevOps space globally. He is the Head of DevOps Practice at MThree Consulting, a global technology consultancy. Conor founded the Future of DevOps Thought Leaders Debate. He regularly supports and sponsors Meetup groups such as DevOpsNYC and DockerNYC.
Apr. 4, 2019 03:45 AM EDT
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 4, 2019 01:30 AM EDT
Atlantix Global Systems, a division of CXtec Inc., is one of the largest resellers of enterprise-class, secondary market equipment in the world. Atlantix Global provides a specialized, responsible method of streamlining the ITAD process that saves time, reduces expenses and ensures a secure solution, from start to finish. Atlantix Global has achieved certifications for ISO 14001:2015 and ISO 9001:2015 for asset recovery, OHSAS 18001:2007 for safety and R2:7/2013 for electronics recycling. Atlant...
Apr. 4, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Scala Hosting is trusted by 50 000 customers from 120 countries and hosting 700 000+ websites. The company has local presence in the United States and Europe and runs an internal R&D department which focuses on changing the status quo in the web hosting industry. Imagine every website owner running their online business on a fully managed cloud VPS platform at an affordable price that's very close to the price of shared hosting. The efforts of the R&D department in the last 3 years made that pos...
Apr. 4, 2019 12:00 AM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Apr. 3, 2019 11:00 PM EDT
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 3, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Apr. 3, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Apr. 3, 2019 06:45 PM EDT
DSR is a supplier of project management, consultancy services and IT solutions that increase effectiveness of a company's operations in the production sector. The company combines in-depth knowledge of international companies with expert knowledge utilising IT tools that support manufacturing and distribution processes. DSR ensures optimization and integration of internal processes which is necessary for companies to grow rapidly. The rapid growth is possible thanks, to specialized services an...
Apr. 3, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City. Our Silicon Valley 2019 schedule will showcase 200 keynotes, sessions, general sessions, power panels, and...
Apr. 3, 2019 03:00 PM EDT
DevOps is under attack because developers don’t want to mess with infrastructure. They will happily own their code into production, but want to use platforms instead of raw automation. That’s changing the landscape that we understand as DevOps with both architecture concepts (CloudNative) and process redefinition (SRE). Rob Hirschfeld’s recent work in Kubernetes operations has led to the conclusion that containers and related platforms have changed the way we should be thinking about DevOps and...
Apr. 3, 2019 03:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,490
Artifex Software began 25-years ago with Ghostscript, a page description language (PDL) interpreter software prevalent in printing and related applications requiring rendering and/or conversion from one software language to another. Founded by renowned computer scientist Dr. L. Peter Deutsch, our company has thrived on the basis of our sharp focus on this area of expertise, a zealous commitment to quality and a strong customer service orientation. Over 100 OEM partners representing some of th...
Apr. 3, 2019 02:45 PM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Apr. 3, 2019 02:30 PM EDT
ThousandEyes is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) product that uses synthetic monitoring probes to measure network performance. The product includes elements of network tomography for loss and latency, route analytics to visualize BGP advertisements, DNS monitoring, VoIP monitoring, website monitoring for HTTP and HTTPS and SNMP device polling.
Apr. 3, 2019 02:00 PM EDT