Albertsons Performance Media, Powered by Quotient, Delivers Strong Results in First Year

April 4, 2019
One year after its launch, Albertsons Performance Media (APM) powered by Quotient is delivering to CPGs as high as two times more return on their ad spend compared to industry benchmarks set by Nielsen.
“Albertsons Performance Media has quickly grown into a powerful way for brands to connect with their loyal shoppers on major campaigns that drive significant sales,” said Karen Sales, VP of National and Shopper Marketing at Albertsons. “APM has executed 300 campaigns on behalf of 150 CPG companies. We’ve been able to target the right shoppers at the right time and in the right digital places. It has exceeded our expectations.”
PepsiCo is among the companies that have seen strong results. Last summer, Pepsi launched The Pepsi® Generations Summer Music Campaign, which highlighted the brand’s rich music history on limited edition retro cans. APM connected locally-relevant Pepsi music assets with Albertsons Companies shoppers across its 13 divisions and 20 banners. The result was sales that outperformed the rest of the grocery channel during the five-week promotion.
“Our Pepsi summer campaign was a huge success in reaching the right shoppers, driving sales, and exceeding all of our engagement benchmarks,” said Stacey Nachtaler, Shopper Marketing Director, PepsiCo. “Albertsons Performance Media has been a seamless digital solution for Pepsi running smart, efficient campaigns that garner results. We’re already working with Albertsons and Quotient on additional campaigns.”
Quotient, which is Albertsons Companies exclusive digital media platform partner, targets millions of shoppers through social media, the grocer’s digital properties, and major third-party publishers. Through recent key acquisitions, Quotient has strengthened its offering with new capabilities in social media and eCommerce.
Social Performance Marketing
Quotient’s June 2018 acquisition of Ahalogy, a leading influencer marketing firm specializing in delivering premium content across social media for CPG brands, has broadened and enhanced APM’s capabilities. With the proven expertise of Ahalogy, APM has done the following in just a few short months:
- Delivered 21 influencer campaigns with 13 brands and four national campaigns, producing over 200 million targeted, verified impressions.
- Activated targeted social campaigns across Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and Pinterest.
- Reached 270 million impressions, 3 million engagements and 700,000 clicks.
General Mills turned to Ahalogy and APM when its Oui™ By Yoplait® brand introduced a new product into their line of indulgent French-style yogurts—Oui™ Petites packaged in petite glass pots.
“With the help of Ahalogy's premium hand-selected influencer network, highly-relevant and impressive content, and a strategic targeted paid media plan, the campaign helped boost engagement and inspire new usage occasions,” said Ed Madden, Sales Director, General Mills about its Oui by Yoplait brand’s campaign with Albertsons. “Our campaign exceeded our brand’s impression goal and we had an impressive click-through rate to the Albertsons banner coupon page from our influencer content.”
Enhancing eCommerce
Albertsons Cos. is continually improving the customer experience in both the four-walls and no-walls environment. Quotient is helping Albertsons Cos. implement sponsored search and product ad placements so brands can make sure their products show up high on the digital shelf when people are searching Albertsons Cos. banner store sites. Quotient added this capability with its recent acquisition of U.K.-based Elevaate.
“The past year has been a tremendous success for Quotient and Albertsons Cos. as we continued innovating CPG marketing by connecting shoppers to the most relevant media and offers,” said Chad Summe, Quotient’s Chief Operating Officer. “2019 looks to be an exciting year for CPGs wanting to grow their brands through Albertsons Performance Media.”
About Quotient Technology
Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE: QUOT) is the leading CPG and retail marketing technology provider that delivers personalized digital promotions and ads to millions of shoppers daily. Quotient uses its proprietary Promotions, Media, Audience and Analytics Cloud Platforms and services to seamlessly target audiences, optimize performance, and deliver measurable, incremental sales for CPG and retail marketers. Quotient’s powerful suite of capabilities includes personalized digital coupons, retailer-aligned dynamic ad messaging, influencer-led social media, data analytics and audience management. Quotient’s audience data solution is powered by 100 million verified buyer audience, derived from its Retailer iQ partnerships. By combining technology, data and distribution, Quotient serves hundreds of CPGs, such as Clorox, Procter & Gamble, General Mills and Kellogg’s, and retailers like Albertsons Companies, CVS, Dollar General, Kroger and Walgreens. Founded in 1998, Quotient is based in Mountain View, Calif. with offices across the U.S., and internationally in Bangalore, Paris and London. Learn more at Quotient.com, and follow us on Twitter @Quotient.
Quotient, the Quotient logo, Retail Performance Media, Ahalogy and Elevaate, are trademarks or registered trademarks of Quotient Technology Inc. and its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries. Other marks are the property of their respective owners.
About Albertsons Companies
Albertsons Companies is one of the largest food and drug retailers in the United States, with both a strong local presence and national scale. We operate stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under 20 well-known banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen and Carrs, as well as meal kit company Plated based in New York City. Albertsons Companies is committed to helping people across the country live better lives by making a meaningful difference, neighborhood by neighborhood. In 2018 alone, along with the Albertsons Companies Foundation, the company gave nearly $262 million in food and financial support. These efforts helped millions of people in the areas of hunger relief, education, cancer research and treatment, programs for people with disabilities and veterans outreach.
