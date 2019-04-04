Datto Unveils Keynote Speakers for DattoCon19 in San Diego

|By Business Wire
April 4, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
Datto, Inc., the leading global provider of IT solutions delivered through managed service providers (MSPs), today announced the three keynote speakers for DattoCon19, the largest open-ecosystem event for MSPs in the IT industry. Kevin Mitnick, Simone Giertz, and Nancy Rademaker will join Datto executives and MSP business leaders to share industry insights, best practices and real-world experiences with more than 2,600 DattoCon attendees.
The keynote speakers will offer DattoCon19 attendees three unique viewpoints that are helping shape digital transformation across the globe.
- Kevin Mitnick, who was the most elusive computer break-in artist in history and formerly on the FBI's Most Wanted list, will perform live hacking demonstrations to focus on the need for security awareness.
- Swedish inventor Simone Giertz, world-renowned for her singularly dysfunctional robots, will discuss the very practical importance of making "useless things.”
- Nancy Rademaker, an engaging international tech speaker, will draw from two decades of experience to share first-hand experiences on how technology is shaping the future and affects behavior.
“DattoCon19 is an opportunity for MSPs from around the world to learn how to grow their business, network with fellow tech leaders and help drive the industry forward. This year’s keynote speakers have incredibly unique technical backgrounds and will have great insights to share with our partners,” said Vice President of Business Development at Datto Rob Rae. “Attendees will be entertained, energized and inspired by Kevin, Simone, and Nancy. We can’t wait to learn from them and each other.”
This year’s event is being hosted in San Diego, June 17-19, 2019. Highlights of DattoCon19 will include:
- Datto keynotes from CEO Tim Weller, Founder Austin McChord, and other executives as well as talks by industry partners. The full list of speakers can be found here
- Product and technical training tracks
- Strategic business-building sessions including sales, marketing, and industry insights
- Unique networking opportunities and peer forums
- A sponsor showcase highlighting vendors and solutions
- The Autotask PSA Accelerator and Optimizer Boot Camps--a sell out every year
- Datto RMM Accelerator Boot Camp, Ransomware Recovery Boot Camp and Networking Technologies Boot Camp
- Opportunity to meet with Datto CEO Tim Weller
To register for DattoCon19 and to view the entire agenda, visit www.dattocon.com.
About Datto
As the world’s leading provider of IT solutions delivered by Managed Service Providers (MSPs), Datto believes there is no limit to what small and medium businesses can achieve with the right technology. Datto offers business continuity and disaster recovery, networking, business management, and file backup and sync solutions, and has created a one-of-a-kind ecosystem of partners that provide Datto solutions to half a million businesses across more than 130 countries. Since its founding in 2007, Datto has earned hundreds of awards for its rapid growth, product excellence, superior technical support, and for fostering an outstanding workplace. With global headquarters in Norwalk, Connecticut, Datto has international offices in the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Denmark, Germany, Canada, Australia, China, and Singapore. Learn more at datto.com.
