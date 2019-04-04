Elastifile Showcases Benefits of Cloud-Native File Storage for Rendering and Transcoding at NAB 2019

|By Business Wire
Elastifile, a pioneer of enterprise-grade, scalable file storage for the public cloud, today announced that it will showcase the benefits of Elastifile Cloud File Service for Media & Entertainment (M&E) workflows with demonstrations in Google Cloud’s booth (No. SU218) at the NAB Show 2019 in the Las Vegas Convention Center. Elastifile’s demonstrations will take place on Tuesday, April 9, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT.
Elastifile Cloud File Service makes it easy for M&E users to process data on Google Cloud Platform (GCP). With Elastifile delivering turnkey, high-performance file storage, users can perform accelerated rendering and/or transcoding jobs on GCP to complete more in less time or to perform multiple functions in parallel. Also, by delivering storage via standard file access protocols, such as NFS, Elastifile enables organizations to shift and burst media workloads to GCP without having to refactor their applications.
To develop Elastifile Cloud File Service, Elastifile partnered with Google Cloud to design and deliver a fully-managed, cloud-native storage solution, complete with a full suite of enterprise NAS features. This service leverages deep integration with Google Cloud infrastructure. It makes file storage on GCP both user-friendly and affordable, enabling users to manage scalable, software-defined NAS infrastructure as easily as they manage other Google Cloud-native services. Users will be relieved of the complexity and cost associated with do-it-yourself storage implementations and freed from the scalability and availability limitations common to legacy, hardware-dependent storage architectures.
“Elastifile was designed for ease of use and the fully managed service on Google Cloud is the ultimate expression of this philosophy,” said Yannick Guillerm, Director of Partner Solutions at Elastifile. “We look forward to showing attendees of NAB how they can leverage Elastifile Cloud File Service to accelerate media workloads on GCP while eliminating the complexity often associated with storage infrastructure management.”
NAB Show is the ultimate event for media, entertainment and technology professionals looking for new and innovative ways to create, manage, deliver and monetize content on any platform. With more than 1,700 companies in attendance, NAB Show’s exhibition is one of the world’s largest marketplaces, showcasing technologies for every aspect of the industry. NAB Show is the leading training event for content creators including in-booth training presented by exhibitors. Additional information about the show is available at https://www.nabshow.com.
Elastifile is generally available on GCP, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and bare metal on-premises environments, with Microsoft Azure availability coming soon.
To try Elastifile as a fully-managed storage service on Google Cloud, visit Google Cloud Marketplace or, to learn more about Elastifile’s products and technology, visit https://www.elastifile.com.
About Elastifile
Elastifile helps organizations adapt and accelerate their business in the cloud era. Powered by a dynamically scalable, enterprise-grade distributed file system with intelligent object tiering, Elastifile augments existing public cloud services and facilitates frictionless cloud adoption. With Elastifile, organizations can deploy and manage cloud-native file storage themselves and/or benefit from the advantages of fully-managed file storage services, eliminating the need for manual storage management and CapEx-intensive IT forecasting. Elastifile’s unique combination of features and flexibility empowers organizations to seamlessly integrate cloud resources, with no application refactoring required...thereby modernizing their infrastructure and achieving their crucial IT agility and efficiency goals.
Elastifile is based in Santa Clara, California and Herzliya, Israel, with global Sales and Marketing offices in North America and Europe, and R&D in Israel. Founded in 2013, Elastifile is backed by Battery Ventures, Lightspeed Venture Partners, CE Ventures, and seven strategic investors from the cloud, data center, and storage industries, including Dell EMC, Cisco, and Western Digital.
