ACI Worldwide to Highlight Campus Commerce at Ellucian Live 2019

|April 4, 2019 08:02 AM EDT
ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), a leading global provider of real time electronic payment and banking solutions, today announced its participation at Ellucian Live 2019, held April 7-10 in New Orleans. ACI will highlight the latest in campus commerce and simplified student payments. Additionally, school leaders from Millersville University will join ACI in a session on simplified payments.
Marc Sczesnak, director, product management, will showcase ACI’s new Student Payment Portal at the Solution Showcase Theatre (booth # 117), in a session titled: “New Payments Portal for Banner,” from 4:15 – 4:30 p.m. Monday, Apr. 8.
This session will spotlight the payment methods that students need to fit their lifestyles, and how higher education institutions can avoid late payments, complaints and loss of trust. ACI’s new Student Payment Portal, which supports Ellucian Banner customers, will help combine tuition payments and payment plans into one easy-to-use interface, with simple customization and branding opportunities. Attendees will learn about the mobile-first design and industry-leading security that comes with the new solution.
Tom Gavin, senior new business developer, and Marc Sczesnak, director, product management, will participate in a session titled: “Payments Made Simple at Millersville University (Partner Case Study).”
This session will spotlight how higher education institutions can deliver an outstanding payments experience despite lower budgets and higher data breaches. Joined by Millersville University, attendees will learn how the university delivered simplified payments while bolstering security, and how they expanded their payment options and lowered costs. In addition, speakers will unveil research on new payment options for students and parents. Additional speakers include Imre Gajari, director, Enterprise Applications, Millersville University and Bob Zwarycz, director, Cloud Architecture, Ellucian
Meet ACI at Ellucian Live at booth # 209, April 7-10. For more information, visit ACI at Ellucian Live.
About ACI Worldwide
ACI Worldwide, the Universal Payments (UP) company, powers electronic payments for more than 5,100 organizations around the world. More than 1,000 of the largest financial institutions and intermediaries, as well as thousands of global merchants, rely on ACI to execute $14 trillion each day in payments and securities. In addition, myriad organizations utilize our electronic bill presentment and payment services. Through our comprehensive suite of software solutions delivered on customers’ premises or through ACI’s private cloud, we provide real-time, immediate payments capabilities and enable the industry’s most complete omni-channel payments experience. To learn more about ACI, please visit www.aciworldwide.com. You can also find us on Twitter @ACI_Worldwide.
