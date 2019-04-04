Avaya Powers Communications for Coaches Convention Held During the Biggest Tournament in College Basketball

As history is made in this month’s NCAA Men’s Final Four, the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) will be using a mobile command center powered by Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA) to ensure a seamless cloud communication experience off the court while hosting the thousands of coaches, staff, and volunteers attending its annual convention.

During the convention, approximately 3,000 coaches will be in attendance for the nation’s premier professional development and networking event for basketball coaches at every level. The NABC needs a system to support the structure and management of the convention so that communications run smoothly and seamlessly during this five-day period.

The Avaya IX Workplace communications platform ties everything together and runs as command center for operations, communications, logistics, and more during the pre-convention madness. NABC’s ability to leverage the technology from any location facilitates the successful execution of the convention.

“Things can change in a second, and during our most important time of the year we rely on the Mobile Command Center, powered by Avaya IX Workplace,” said Stephanie Whitcher, CFO, NABC.

This is the seventh year Avaya and partner, Allegiant Technology, have delivered communication solutions to the NABC Convention held in conjunction with the NCAA Men’s Final Four. Allegiant Technology set up the Mobile Command Center, including phones, a firewall switch and VPN, for the NABC to quickly make and receive phone calls using Avaya IX Workplace software.

“Speed and agility are just as important off the court as they are on the court,” added David Lee, Solutions Architect, Allegiant Technology. “We’re proud to work with Avaya to deliver communication solutions that allow the coaching staff to work the way they need to, and deliver the best results.”

“We provide communication technology to a number of sports franchises and organizations, and we’re proud that the NABC continue to choose our solutions to support the nation’s premier event for basketball coaches,” said Chris McGugan, Avaya Senior Vice President for Solutions and Technology.

About Allegiant Technology

Allegiant is a technology solution provider, offering data and voice networking expertise, solutions to business communications and collaboration needs, as well as professional and financial services. By allocating mission-specific resources, experienced personnel, and proven methodologies to the IT needs of their clients, Allegiant ensures an accurate, solution-centric focus for each and every client engagement. Allegiant has been an Avaya business partner delivering communications and collaboration solutions built on a foundation of Avaya products and services for decades.

About NABC

Located in Kansas City, MO, the NABC was founded in 1927 by Phog Allen, the legendary basketball coach at the University of Kansas. Allen, a student of James Naismith, the inventor of basketball, organized coaches into this collective group to serve as Guardians of the Game. The NABC currently has nearly 5,000 members consisting primarily of university and college men's basketball coaches. All members of the NABC are expected to uphold the core values of being a Guardian of the Game by bringing attention to the positive aspects of the sport of basketball and the role coaches play in the academic and athletic lives of today's student-athletes. The four core values of being a Guardian of the Game are advocacy, leadership, service and education. Additional information about the NABC, its programs and membership, can be found at www.nabc.com.

About Avaya

Businesses are built on the experiences they provide, and every day millions of those experiences are built by Avaya (NYSE: AVYA). For over one hundred years, we’ve enabled organizations around the globe to win – by creating intelligent communications experiences for customers and employees. Avaya builds open, converged and innovative solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration – in the cloud, on-premise or a hybrid of both. To grow your business, we’re committed to innovation, partnership, and a relentless focus on what’s next. We’re the technology company you trust to help you deliver Experiences that Matter. Visit us at www.avaya.com.

Source: Avaya Newsroom

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190404005075/en/