Avaya Powers Communications for Coaches Convention Held During the Biggest Tournament in College Basketball

By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|April 4, 2019 08:02 AM EDT
As history is made in this month’s NCAA Men’s Final Four, the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) will be using a mobile command center powered by Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA) to ensure a seamless cloud communication experience off the court while hosting the thousands of coaches, staff, and volunteers attending its annual convention.
During the convention, approximately 3,000 coaches will be in attendance for the nation’s premier professional development and networking event for basketball coaches at every level. The NABC needs a system to support the structure and management of the convention so that communications run smoothly and seamlessly during this five-day period.
The Avaya IX Workplace communications platform ties everything together and runs as command center for operations, communications, logistics, and more during the pre-convention madness. NABC’s ability to leverage the technology from any location facilitates the successful execution of the convention.
“Things can change in a second, and during our most important time of the year we rely on the Mobile Command Center, powered by Avaya IX Workplace,” said Stephanie Whitcher, CFO, NABC.
This is the seventh year Avaya and partner, Allegiant Technology, have delivered communication solutions to the NABC Convention held in conjunction with the NCAA Men’s Final Four. Allegiant Technology set up the Mobile Command Center, including phones, a firewall switch and VPN, for the NABC to quickly make and receive phone calls using Avaya IX Workplace software.
“Speed and agility are just as important off the court as they are on the court,” added David Lee, Solutions Architect, Allegiant Technology. “We’re proud to work with Avaya to deliver communication solutions that allow the coaching staff to work the way they need to, and deliver the best results.”
“We provide communication technology to a number of sports franchises and organizations, and we’re proud that the NABC continue to choose our solutions to support the nation’s premier event for basketball coaches,” said Chris McGugan, Avaya Senior Vice President for Solutions and Technology.
Please check out the Avaya blog: Allegiant Technology and Avaya Ready to Bust Brackets
About Allegiant Technology
Allegiant is a technology solution provider, offering data and voice networking expertise, solutions to business communications and collaboration needs, as well as professional and financial services. By allocating mission-specific resources, experienced personnel, and proven methodologies to the IT needs of their clients, Allegiant ensures an accurate, solution-centric focus for each and every client engagement. Allegiant has been an Avaya business partner delivering communications and collaboration solutions built on a foundation of Avaya products and services for decades.
About NABC
Located in Kansas City, MO, the NABC was founded in 1927 by Phog Allen, the legendary basketball coach at the University of Kansas. Allen, a student of James Naismith, the inventor of basketball, organized coaches into this collective group to serve as Guardians of the Game. The NABC currently has nearly 5,000 members consisting primarily of university and college men's basketball coaches. All members of the NABC are expected to uphold the core values of being a Guardian of the Game by bringing attention to the positive aspects of the sport of basketball and the role coaches play in the academic and athletic lives of today's student-athletes. The four core values of being a Guardian of the Game are advocacy, leadership, service and education. Additional information about the NABC, its programs and membership, can be found at www.nabc.com.
About Avaya
Businesses are built on the experiences they provide, and every day millions of those experiences are built by Avaya (NYSE: AVYA). For over one hundred years, we’ve enabled organizations around the globe to win – by creating intelligent communications experiences for customers and employees. Avaya builds open, converged and innovative solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration – in the cloud, on-premise or a hybrid of both. To grow your business, we’re committed to innovation, partnership, and a relentless focus on what’s next. We’re the technology company you trust to help you deliver Experiences that Matter. Visit us at www.avaya.com.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This document contains certain “forward-looking statements.” All statements other than statements of historical fact are “forward-looking” statements for purposes of the U.S. federal and state securities laws. These statements may be identified by the use of forward looking terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," “our vision,” "plan," "potential," "preliminary," "predict," "should," "will," or “would” or the negative thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology and include, but are not limited to, expected cash savings and statements about growth, exchange listing and improved operational metrics. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While the Company believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond its control. The factors are discussed in the Company’s Registration Statement on Form 10 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause its actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. For a further list and description of such risks and uncertainties, please refer to the Company’s filings with the SEC that are available at www.sec.gov. The Company cautions you that the list of important factors included in the Company’s SEC filings may not contain all of the material factors that are important to you. In addition, considering these risks and uncertainties, the matters referred to in the forward-looking statements contained in this report may not in fact occur. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.
Source: Avaya Newsroom
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190404005075/en/
