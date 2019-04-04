Energid Reinforces its Leading Position in Real-Time Adaptive Robotic Motion Control and Path Planning at Automate 2019

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|April 4, 2019 08:03 AM EDT
At the Automate 2019 Show and Conference in Chicago next week, Energid will highlight extensive enhancements to its Actin 5 software development kit (SDK), the industry’s premier commercial robotic software for real-time, adaptive motion control. In addition, the company will feature new demos in booth #8925, while Energid CEO Neil Tardella shares motion planning strategies for bin picking during his hour-long presentation at the Automate conference, April 8 at 10 a.m.
Actin‘s advanced adaptive motion control capabilities help robotic system developers quickly and easily design, model and control complex robotic systems from proof of concept through deployment/execution. Its new features will facilitate the process even further:
- Eight new training examples show developers how to load a robot simulation model, execute simple motions, change motion constraint sets, and coordinate multiple manipulators
- A Group Motion Manager allows developers to queue up a group of motions and control the execution of the motions using a predefined state machine
- Expanded support for Universal Robot’s E-Series and CB3 robots
“The new features we’ve added make it even easier for robotic system developers to build advanced robot applications,” Tardella said. “The flexibility of the Actin SDK allows customers to easily build advanced motion control capabilities.”
See Actin in Action at Automate
One of the most challenging and time-consuming problems robotic systems developers encounter include coordinating multiple robots to work together; adding a 7th, 8th or 9th degree of freedom to a 6-axis robot such as a rail, gantry or mobile base; integrating vision feedback with real-time robotic control; or moving complex systems through confined spaces. Energid’s two demos show how these problems can be solved:
- Actin – In real time, the software adapts to the changing robot base position while performing a task. Once the system is modeled in Actin, the robot designer is free to focus on the application happening at the end of the arm. This can be applied in applications such as mobile robots, underwater robots, and robots mounted on additional axes, such as rails.
- Technical Demonstration of Automated Bin Picking – This interactive tabletop demo shows how Actin applied to bin picking simplifies the user programming of picking parts while at the same time enabling hundreds of potential pick poses. In addition, it shows how the environment is trained using real-world inputs of collaborative robots which enables collision-free motion planning within the space.
For additional information, contact Kelly Wanlass, (801) 602-4723.
About Energid Technologies
Established in 2001 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States, Energid Technologies develops advanced real-time motion control software for robotics. Energid’s general robot control and tasking framework, Actin®, is built to meet the rigorous requirements of industrial, commercial, collaborative, and consumer robotic systems. Energid licenses Actin as a cross-platform software toolkit and provides integration services to help its customers get to market quickly.
In 2018, Energid was acquired by Teradyne. Teradyne is the leading supplier of automated test equipment used to test semiconductors, wireless products, data storage, and complex electronic systems. Teradyne's portfolio also encompasses Industrial Automation products, including collaborative robots, autonomous mobile robots and sensing and simulation software, used by global manufacturing and light industrial customers to improve quality and increase manufacturing efficiency. Energid continues operations under the same management and Energid’s headquarters, R&D, and engineering facilities remain in Massachusetts, USA. For more information, please visit www.energid.com.
Energid is actively hiring; view open positions.
© 2019 Energid Technologies Corporation. All rights reserved.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190404005142/en/
Pragmasoft is a team of highly experienced developers, testers and UX designers. They are passionate about bringing innovation and advancement right to your doorsteps. This is their profession and they simply love driving Agility. They are proud to utilize Agile and accelerate their customers level of innovation. Their mission is to translate the needs of customers to adaptive technology and software solutions by providing lean software development.
Apr. 4, 2019 03:45 AM EDT
Conor Delanbanque has been involved with building & scaling teams in the DevOps space globally. He is the Head of DevOps Practice at MThree Consulting, a global technology consultancy. Conor founded the Future of DevOps Thought Leaders Debate. He regularly supports and sponsors Meetup groups such as DevOpsNYC and DockerNYC.
Apr. 4, 2019 03:45 AM EDT
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 4, 2019 01:30 AM EDT
Atlantix Global Systems, a division of CXtec Inc., is one of the largest resellers of enterprise-class, secondary market equipment in the world. Atlantix Global provides a specialized, responsible method of streamlining the ITAD process that saves time, reduces expenses and ensures a secure solution, from start to finish. Atlantix Global has achieved certifications for ISO 14001:2015 and ISO 9001:2015 for asset recovery, OHSAS 18001:2007 for safety and R2:7/2013 for electronics recycling. Atlant...
Apr. 4, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Scala Hosting is trusted by 50 000 customers from 120 countries and hosting 700 000+ websites. The company has local presence in the United States and Europe and runs an internal R&D department which focuses on changing the status quo in the web hosting industry. Imagine every website owner running their online business on a fully managed cloud VPS platform at an affordable price that's very close to the price of shared hosting. The efforts of the R&D department in the last 3 years made that pos...
Apr. 4, 2019 12:00 AM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Apr. 3, 2019 11:00 PM EDT
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 3, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Apr. 3, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Apr. 3, 2019 06:45 PM EDT
DSR is a supplier of project management, consultancy services and IT solutions that increase effectiveness of a company's operations in the production sector. The company combines in-depth knowledge of international companies with expert knowledge utilising IT tools that support manufacturing and distribution processes. DSR ensures optimization and integration of internal processes which is necessary for companies to grow rapidly. The rapid growth is possible thanks, to specialized services an...
Apr. 3, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City. Our Silicon Valley 2019 schedule will showcase 200 keynotes, sessions, general sessions, power panels, and...
Apr. 3, 2019 03:00 PM EDT
DevOps is under attack because developers don’t want to mess with infrastructure. They will happily own their code into production, but want to use platforms instead of raw automation. That’s changing the landscape that we understand as DevOps with both architecture concepts (CloudNative) and process redefinition (SRE). Rob Hirschfeld’s recent work in Kubernetes operations has led to the conclusion that containers and related platforms have changed the way we should be thinking about DevOps and...
Apr. 3, 2019 03:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,490
Artifex Software began 25-years ago with Ghostscript, a page description language (PDL) interpreter software prevalent in printing and related applications requiring rendering and/or conversion from one software language to another. Founded by renowned computer scientist Dr. L. Peter Deutsch, our company has thrived on the basis of our sharp focus on this area of expertise, a zealous commitment to quality and a strong customer service orientation. Over 100 OEM partners representing some of th...
Apr. 3, 2019 02:45 PM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Apr. 3, 2019 02:30 PM EDT
ThousandEyes is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) product that uses synthetic monitoring probes to measure network performance. The product includes elements of network tomography for loss and latency, route analytics to visualize BGP advertisements, DNS monitoring, VoIP monitoring, website monitoring for HTTP and HTTPS and SNMP device polling.
Apr. 3, 2019 02:00 PM EDT