Western Digital Showcases Faster, Smarter Workflows at NAB 2019

April 4, 2019
Changing the game for every step of the workflow – from capture to broadcast to archive – Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC) will be showcasing one of the world’s broadest and most trusted portfolios of storage systems and solutions from its G-Technology™, Western Digital® and SanDisk® brands for the M&E industry at NAB 2019, Booth #SL4616. From storing, transferring, distributing, editing and archiving content, Western Digital is the only provider that makes the complete workflow simpler, better and faster. Visit Western Digital and see how it is helping creative enthusiasts, independent filmmakers, studios, production houses, and broadcast and distribution companies increase productivity, lower total cost of ownership for 2K, 4K, 6K, HFR and UHD workflows, and ultimately, improve the profitability of their projects.
When:
|April 6 – 11, 2019
Where:
|NAB 2019 Show, Las Vegas Convention Center - Booth #SL4616
What:
G-Technology:
|G-Technology makes professional-grade storage equipment that can keep up with the high-pressure workflow demands of creative professionals, whether they are in motion, on location or in the studio. G-Technology improves the efficiency of digital workflows and protects their high-value media with a wide range of storage solutions that enable creators to push the boundaries of what’s possible. For unforgiving, on-the-go environments, G-Technology is showcasing its new ArmorATD™ all-terrain, rugged hard drive, purpose-built for durability and ultimate reliability. ArmorATD is for anyone looking for a high-capacity, portable hard drive that can take on the punishing conditions photographers and filmmakers go through to capture the perfect shot. G-Technology's portfolio offers a range of external SSDs and HDDs, including one of the world’s fastest portable SSD (G-DRIVE® mobile Pro SSD) and extremely rugged, fast SSD (G-DRIVE mobile SSD).
Also at NAB, G-Technology will showcase increased capacities for multiple devices: including its 32TB G-SPEED® Shuttle SSD with Thunderbolt™ 3, 2TB G-DRIVE mobile Pro SSD, 14TB G-DRIVE with Thunderbolt 3, 28TB G-RAID® with Thunderbolt 3, 56TB G-SPEED Shuttle with Thunderbolt 3, and its 112TB G-SPEED Shuttle XL with Thunderbolt 3, to help better serve the mobile and desktop storage demands many prosumers and professionals face. G-Technology’s G-TEAM Ambassadors will be onsite sharing workflow tips and techniques. Twitter, LinkedIn, IT Blog, Facebook
Western Digital’s Data Center Systems (DCS) Portfolio
The relentless growth of data, and its strategic value, is driving the transformation of storage infrastructure like never before. With data bouncing between production companies, varying post-production facilities, studios and distribution outlets, and even within multiple department silos, creating, managing and distributing media content is harder than ever before. Whether enabling hybrid cloud, analytics/ML or performance workflows, Western Digital delivers the right performance, economics, scale and efficiency needed to help customers better protect, mobilize, transform, and extract greater value from data. Come see the high-performance, ultra-low latency IntelliFlash™ NVMe™ all-flash arrays, the ActiveScale™ object storage hybrid-cloud system, and the Ultrastar® family of storage servers and platforms for DIY and software-defined storage environments, and learn how Western Digital is helping customers transform their workflows for the future. Twitter, LinkedIn, Blog, Facebook
SanDisk:
SanDisk products offer world-trusted memory solutions that enable professionals to reliably capture and share their world. See the latest SanDisk products and its blazing CFexpress™ technology speed demo to help educate attendees on all the benefits provided by the specification including blazing fast speeds that keep up with photographers’ and videographers’ creativity. SanDisk Extreme Team members will be onsite sharing pro tips and techniques. Twitter, Facebook, Instagram
About Western Digital
Western Digital creates environments for data to thrive. The company is driving the innovation needed to help customers capture, preserve, access and transform an ever-increasing diversity of data. Everywhere data lives, from advanced data centers to mobile sensors to personal devices, our industry-leading solutions deliver the possibilities of data. Western Digital data-centric solutions are marketed under the Western Digital, G-Technology, SanDisk, Upthere™ and WD brands.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the applications, benefits, capabilities, features and performance of Western Digital’s SSD, data center systems, and memory card products. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause these forward-looking statements to be inaccurate including, among others: volatility in global economic conditions; business conditions and growth in the storage ecosystem; impact of competitive products and pricing; market acceptance and cost of commodity materials and specialized product components; actions by competitors; unexpected advances in competing technologies; our development and introduction of products based on new technologies and expansion into new data storage markets; risks associated with acquisitions, mergers and joint ventures; difficulties or delays in manufacturing; and other risks and uncertainties listed in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recently filed periodic report to which your attention is directed. The company undertakes no obligation to update the information in this release in the event facts or circumstances change after the date of this release.
© 2019 Western Digital Corporation or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Western Digital, the Western Digital logo, G-Technology, SanDisk, Upthere, WD, ActiveScale, ArmorATD, G-DRIVE, G-RAID, G-SPEED, IntelliFlash, OpenFlex and Ultrastar are registered trademarks or trademarks of Western Digital Corporation or its affiliates in the US and/or other countries. The NVMe word mark is a trademark of NVM Express, Inc. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.
