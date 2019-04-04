Jenne, Inc. Named by Cambium Networks as its Newest Distribution Partner

|By Business Wire
|
April 4, 2019 08:06 AM EDT
Jenne, Inc., a value-added technology distributor and master agent, has been named by Cambium Networks, a leading global provider of wireless networking solutions, as its newest distribution partner. Jenne will distribute the full line of Cambium Networks’ wireless networking solutions throughout the U.S.
Through its extensive portfolio of reliable, scalable and secure enterprise Wi-Fi, fixed wireless broadband point-to-point (PTP) infrastructure backhaul and point-to-multipoint (PMP) distribution networks, and switching platforms; all managed by the cnMaestro™ cloud-based management system, Cambium Networks makes it possible for service providers; enterprises; governmental and military agencies; oil, gas and utility companies; internet service providers; and public safety networks to build powerful communications networks. These networks reach users from over 100 miles or more across mountain tops down to the last mile to their devices, and intelligently manage their business Wi-Fi infrastructure through end-to-end network visibility and actionable analytics.
“We are very excited to be adding Cambium Networks solutions to Jenne’s enterprise networking solutions portfolio,” said Vince Piccolomini, vice president of business development, Jenne, Inc. “We have been very impressed with Cambium’s solutions and their corporate culture. The addition of Cambium’s solutions will enable Jenne’s value added resellers and service providers to offer highly reliable, best in class solutions to their end-customers, allowing them to greatly extend network connectivity wirelessly in multiple settings, including campuses, cities and very wide and extensive geographical areas.”
”Enterprises need connectivity to create a sustainable advantage. Cambium Networks solutions are deployed in thousands of wireless networks around the world, and are selected for high performance and low total cost of ownership,” said Bruce Chumley, vice president of enterprise channels. “Jenne’s strength in distribution with their high touch, fast response model of support and value added services will bring these field proven solutions to new enterprise, network operators.”
Jenne joins Cambium Networks’ ConnectedPartner program concurrent with the program being named a 2019 CRN 5-Star Program Award Winner for the third-year in a row and will contribute to its ongoing success.
About Cambium Networks
Cambium Networks is a leading global provider of wireless connectivity solutions that strengthen connections between people, places and things. Specializing in providing an end-to-end wireless fabric of reliable, scalable, secure, cloud-managed platforms that perform under demanding conditions, Cambium Networks empowers service providers and enterprise, industrial and government network operators to build intelligent edge connectivity. Headquartered outside Chicago and with R&D centers in the U.S., U.K. and India, Cambium Networks sells through a range of trusted global distributors.
About Jenne, Inc.
Jenne, Inc. is a leading U.S. based value-added distributor and master agent of technology products and solutions focusing on unified communications and collaboration, networking and infrastructure, video conferencing, physical security, the Internet of Things (IoT) and the cloud, including equipment and software for the Enterprise and SMB markets. Founded in 1986, Jenne is committed to providing value added resellers, integrators and service providers with a broad product selection, competitive pricing, on-time accurate delivery, outstanding technical support plus ongoing sales and technical training through Jenne University. More than 180 companies partner with Jenne including Avaya, ADTRAN, Extreme Networks, Hanwha Techwin, Jive, Konftel, Mitel, Lifesize, Panasonic Business Telephones, Panasonic Security, Plantronics, Razberi, RingCentral, Spectralink, Status Solutions, Vidyo, VTech, and 8x8. The company is headquartered in Avon, Ohio.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190404005113/en/
