Twist Bioscience and LakePharma Form Strategic Collaboration to Provide Antibody Discovery and Development Services

|April 4, 2019 08:07 AM EDT
Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST), a company enabling customers to succeed through its offering of high-quality synthetic DNA using its silicon platform, and LakePharma, Inc., the leading US-based biologics CRDMO, today announced a strategic collaboration to offer antibody discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology customers.
Under the terms of the agreement, LakePharma will have the ability to offer Twist’s proprietary antibody discovery and optimization platforms to their existing and future biopharmaceutical customers as part of their service offerings. One such platform generated is for discovery of novel therapeutic antibodies against a major class of protein drug targets known as GPCRs, which traditionally have been difficult for biologics drug development. GPCRs have been heavily investigated due to their involvement in multiple disease classes, including inflammation, cancer, metabolism, respiratory, and pain. In return, customers of Twist will have access to LakePharma’s integrated discovery and development services.
“Twist brings a very different approach to antibody discovery and optimization, as they are to create synthetic DNA libraries quickly and tailor the outcome to the needs of our clients to ensure successful antibody discovery efforts. We are very excited to be able to offer the Twist antibody discovery and optimization platform to our clients. LakePharma has been relentless in expanding technologies and capabilities. The addition of the Twist synthetic DNA libraries is the latest example of our commitment to provide a diverse range of solutions for biologics discovery and development,” said Hua Tu, Ph.D., CEO and chairman of LakePharma.
“LakePharma has established its leadership position in the contract research, development and manufacturing arena for biologics, expanding its offerings commensurate with its exceptional growth,” said Emily Leproust, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of Twist Bioscience. “Through this collaboration, we increase our visibility significantly within the biopharma discovery space. We intend to leverage the incredible strengths of Twist, with our ability to synthesize any library for a given target, together with LakePharma’s expertise in integrated discovery, development and early manufacturing to offer a complete solution from target to clinical candidate.”
Both Twist Biopharma and LakePharma will be presenting at the 15th Annual PEGS Boston, The Essential Protein Engineering Summit, to be held April 8 to April 12, 2019 in Boston, MA. For more information about where to find Twist, please click here; for more information about where to find LakePharma, please click here.
About Twist Biopharma Antibody Discovery Solutions: Writing the Future of Biologics
Twist Biopharma, the biologics discovery division of Twist Bioscience, offers proprietary antibody discovery and optimization solutions through partnerships with biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. Twist Bioscience has developed a disruptive DNA synthesis platform that “writes” DNA on a silicon chip. By leveraging its unique technology to manufacture DNA at scale, Twist is able to construct proprietary and truly unique antibody libraries precisely designed to match the sequences that occur in the human body. These “library of libraries” provide an integral resource for antibody therapeutic discovery and optimization that can be utilized by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. For more information, visit www.twistbiopharma.com.
About LakePharma
LakePharma is the leading US-based biologics contract research, development, and manufacturing organization (CRDMO). The company has developed a range of technologies and capabilities in antibody discovery, protein engineering, cell line development, process optimization, and GMP manufacturing. With comprehensive technologies, integrated platforms, and five facilities located in key biopharma hubs on both the East and West Coast, LakePharma enables and supports the discovery and development of the biologics of tomorrow.
About Twist Bioscience Corporation
Twist Bioscience is a leading and rapidly growing synthetic biology company that has developed a disruptive DNA synthesis platform to industrialize the engineering of biology. The core of the platform is a proprietary technology that pioneers a new method of manufacturing synthetic DNA by “writing” DNA on a silicon chip. Twist is leveraging its unique technology to manufacture a broad range of synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for next-generation sequencing (NGS) preparation, and antibody libraries for drug discovery and development. Twist is also pursuing longer-term opportunities in digital data storage in DNA and biologics drug discovery. Twist makes products for use across many industries including healthcare, industrial chemicals, agriculture and academic research.
Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained herein are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, the potential of the collaboration agreement between Twist Bioscience and LakePharma. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that may cause Twist Bioscience’s actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risks and uncertainties of the ability to attract new customers and retain and grow sales from existing customers; risks and uncertainties of rapidly changing technologies and extensive competition in synthetic biology could make the products Twist Bioscience is developing obsolete or non-competitive; uncertainties of the retention of a significant customer; risks of third party claims alleging infringement of patents and proprietary rights or seeking to invalidate Twist Bioscience’s patents or proprietary rights; and the risk that Twist Bioscience’s proprietary rights may be insufficient to protect its technologies. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to Twist Bioscience’s business in general, see Twist Bioscience’s risk factors set forth in Twist Bioscience’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 20, 2018 and Twist Bioscience’s Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 11, 2019. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Twist Bioscience specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
