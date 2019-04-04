Ground Support Equipment, Worldwide Market Analysis & Forecast 2019-2025 - Mobile GSE to Account for the Largest Share - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
|April 4, 2019 08:29 AM EDT
The "Ground Support Equipment Market by Type (Mobile Gse, Fixed Gse) , Power Source (Non-Electric, Electric, Hybrid), Application (Commercial, Military), Component (New, Replacement, Maintenance), Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The ground support equipment market is projected to grow from USD 7.5 billion in 2019 to USD 9.7 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.45% from 2019 to 2025.
Some of the factors that are expected to fuel the growth of the ground support equipment market are rising demand for electric ground support equipment, increasing warehouse operations at airports, and ongoing expansions of airports to cater to the rising global air passenger traffic.
Major players operating in the ground support equipment market are JBT Corporation (US), Teleflex Lionel-Dupont (TLD) (France), Mallaghan (UK), Tug Technologies Corporation (Textron GSE) (US), Tronair (US), MULAG Fahrzeugwerk (Germany), Guangtai (China), Rheinmetall AG (Germany), ITW GSE (Denmark), and Cavotec (Switzerland), among others.
The mobile GSE segment is estimated to account for a larger share of the ground support equipment market in 2019 as compared to the fixed GSE segment
Based on type, the mobile GSE segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the ground support equipment market in 2019. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increased adoption of electric ground support equipment such as cargo/container loaders, pushback tractors, forklifts, container pallet transporters, baggage tractors, bulk loaders/conveyors, cabin service vehicles, boarding stairs, lavatory vehicles, passenger buses, deicers, aircraft fueling trucks, mobile ground power units, and mobile pre-conditioned air units at airports.
The non-electric segment is expected to lead the ground support equipment market in 2019
Based on power source, the non-electric segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the ground support equipment market in 2019. Non-electric ground support equipment are the most widely used equipment at airports of developed economies such as the US, Canada, Germany, the UK, and the Netherlands. These equipment use conventional energy sources such as diesel, Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), and gasoline for their operations.
The commercial segment is expected to lead the ground support equipment market in 2019
Based on application, the commercial segment is estimated to account for a larger share of the ground support equipment market as compared to the military segment in 2019. Increase in the number of air passengers, aircraft, and freight movements is expected to propel the growth of the commercial segment of the ground support equipment market. Moreover, the rising adoption of the green airport concept in commercial airports is fueling the demand for electric and hybrid ground support equipment across the globe.
The equipment segment is estimated to account for a larger share of the ground support equipment market as compared to the maintenance segment in 2019
Based on component, the equipment segment is estimated to lead the ground support equipment market in 2019. Increased demand for new ground support equipment at brownfield airports such as the Tacoma Airport, the Helsinki Airport, and the Aberdeen International Airport among others is expected to fuel the growth of this segment of the market across the globe.
The North American region is estimated to account for the largest share of the ground support equipment market in 2019
The North American region is expected to lead the ground support equipment market in 2019. The market in the region is highly competitive, owing to the presence of a large number of Original Component Manufacturers (OCMs) and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) such as TUG Technologies and Gate GSE. Ongoing modernization programs of existing airports in the US are also expected to drive the growth of the North America ground support equipment market during the forecast period.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Currency
1.4 Market Stakeholders
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Data
2.1.1 Secondary Data
2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources
2.1.2 Primary Data
2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources
2.1.3 Market Definition & Scope
2.1.4 Segments and Sub-segments
2.1.5 Segment Definitions
2.1.5.1 Ground Support Equipment, By Type
2.1.5.2 Ground Support Equipment, By Power Source
2.1.5.3 Ground Support Equipment, By Application
2.1.6 Exclusions
2.1.6.1 Breakdown of Primaries
2.2 Research Approach & Methodology
2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.2.1.1 Regional Ground Support Equipment
2.2.1.2 Ground Support Equipment Market, By Application
2.2.1.3 Ground Support Equipment Market, By Component
2.2.2 Top-Down Approach
2.2.3 Pricing Analysis
2.3 Triangulation & Validation
2.3.1 Triangulation Through Secondary Research
2.3.2 Triangulation Through Primary Research
2.4 Research Assumptions
2.4.1 Market Sizing
2.4.2 Market Forecasting
2.5 Risk Impact Assessment
2.6 Limitations/Gray Areas
2.6.1 Pricing
2.6.2 Volume
2.6.3 Market Size and CAGR
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Ground Support Equipment Market
4.2 Ground Support Equipment Market, By Power Source
4.3 Ground Support Equipment Market, By Commercial Application
4.4 Ground Support Equipment Market, By Component
4.5 Ground Support Equipment Market, By Region
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Expansion and Development of Airport Infrastructures Due to Rising Global Air Passenger Traffic
5.2.1.2 Increased Use of Electric Ground Support Equipment
5.2.1.3 Development of Quick Charge and Durable Lithium-Ion Batteries for Use in Electric Ground Support Equipment
5.2.1.4 Increase in Warehouse Operations at Airports
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Inadequate Charging Infrastructure for Electric Ground Support Equipment
5.2.2.2 High Acquisition Costs of Electric Ground Support Equipment
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Increased Demand for Charging Stations Due to the Adoption of Electric Ground Support Equipment at Airports
5.2.3.2 Innovations in Technologies Used in Ground Support Equipment
5.2.3.3 Automation of Ground Support Equipment
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Overloading of Electric Grids
5.2.4.2 Battery Charging Issues in Cold Weather
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Emerging Trends
6.2.1 Electric Vehicle Technology in Passenger Buses
6.2.2 Use of AI and Deep Learning to Set Automated PBBs in Airports
6.2.3 Dynamic Wireless Inductive Charging of Electric Vehicles
6.2.4 Modular Pre-Conditioned Air Units
6.2.5 Hybrid Deicing Vehicles
6.2.6 Fully Electric Ground Power Units (GPUs)
6.2.7 Autonomous Operation of Vehicles
6.3 Pricing Analysis
6.4 Innovations & Patent Registrations
7 Ground Support Equipment Market, By Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Mobile GSE
7.2.1 Rise in Passenger Traffic Will Drive the Mobile GSE Market
7.3 Fixed GSE
7.3.1 Airport Development & Expansion Will Propel the Demand for Fixed GSE
8 Ground Support Equipment Market, By Power Source
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Non-Electric Ground Support Equipment
8.2.1 Airport Development and Expansion in Emerging Economies Will Propel the Demand for Non-Electric GSE
8.3 Electric Ground Support Equipment (E-GSE)
8.3.1 International Pressure on Carbon Free Equipment for Airport Operations
8.4 Hybrid Ground Support Equipment
8.4.1 Developed Economies are Focusing on the Adoption of Hybrid GSE
9 Ground Support Equipment Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Commercial
9.2.1 Passenger Services
9.2.1.1 Cabin Service Vehicles
9.2.1.1.1 Increase in Domestic and International Flights Will Increase the Demand for Cabin Service Vehicles
9.2.1.2 Passenger Stairs
9.2.1.2.1 Increase in International Flights Will Increase the Requirement for Boarding Stairs
9.2.1.3 Lavatory Vehicles
9.2.1.3.1 Increase in Aircraft Movements Will Raise the Demand for Lavatory Vehicles
9.2.1.4 Passenger Boarding Bridges
9.2.1.4.1 Expansion of Terminals Will Lead to Installation of More Passenger Boarding Bridges
9.2.1.5 Passenger Buses
9.2.1.5.1 Use of Electric Passenger Buses in Airports Will Help Reduce Fuel Costs of Airlines
9.2.2 Cargo Services
9.2.2.1 Cargo/Container Loaders
9.2.2.1.1 Rise in Cargo Movement Will Propel the Demand Form Cargo/Container Loader
9.2.2.2 Pushback Tractors
9.2.2.2.1 Adoption of Electric Powered and Autonomous is Anticipated to Drive the Pushback Tractors Demand
9.2.2.3 Forklifts
9.2.2.3.1 Rise in Cargo is Expected to Surge the Forklifts Demand
9.2.2.4 Container Pallet Transporters
9.2.2.4.1 Rise in Cargo Movement in Will Propel the Demand for Container Pallet Transporter
9.2.2.5 Baggage Tractors
9.2.2.5.1 Rise in Passenger Movement in Will Propel the Demand for Baggage Tractors
9.2.2.6 Bulk Loaders/Conveyors
9.2.2.6.1 Minimum on Time Performance at Airports is Anticipated the Demand for Bulk/Conveyor Loaders
9.2.3 Aircraft Services
9.2.3.1 Deicers
9.2.3.1.1 Deicers Will Be Majorly Used in the Cold Countries
9.2.3.2 Ground Power Units
9.2.3.2.1 Rise in Intentional Flight Will Drive the Demand for Ground Power Unit
9.2.3.3 Pre-Conditioned Air Units
9.2.3.3.1 Rise in Wide Body Aircraft Will Drive the Demand for PCA
9.2.3.4 Chargers
9.2.3.4.1 Rise in Electric GSE Adoption is Expected to Drive the Charges Demand
9.2.3.5 Single Port Chargers
9.2.3.5.1 Rise in Business and Regional Aircraft Will Propel the Single Port Demand
9.2.3.6 Double Port Chargers
9.2.3.6.1 Rise in Electric GSE Will Drive the Demand for Double Port Charges
9.2.3.7 Multiple Port Chargers
9.2.3.7.1 Inadequate Airport Infrastructure Will Propel the Demand of Multiport Charges
9.2.3.8 Hydrant Fuel Systems
9.2.3.8.1 Upcoming Airport of North America and West Europe Will Be Equipped With Underground Fueling Systems
9.2.4 Others
9.3 Military
9.3.1.1 Deicers
9.3.1.1.1 Deicers Will Be Majorly Used in the Cold Countries
9.3.1.2 Ground Power Units
9.3.1.2.1 Large Fighter Aircraft and Helicopters Will Drive the GPU Demand
9.3.1.3 Tow Tractors
9.3.1.3.1 Rise in Military Spending in Emerging Economies
10 Ground Support Equipment Market, By Component
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Equipment
10.2.1 New Demand
10.2.1.1 Greenfield Airports are Going to Drive the Demand for New Ground Support Equipment
10.2.2 Replacement
10.2.2.1 Conversion of Fossil Fuel Ground Support Equipment to Electric Ground Support Equipment Will Fuel the Growth of EGSE
10.3 Maintenance (MRO)
11 Regional Analysis
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 US
11.2.1.1 Major Initiatives in Reducing Greenhouse Gases From Airport GSE
11.2.2 Canada
11.2.2.1 Airport Development & Expansion is Expected to Drive the Demand for GSE
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 UK
11.3.1.1 Airports Saturation is Expected to Result in Expansion and Purgation
11.3.2 Germany
11.3.2.1 Airports Authority has Identified the Areas Where E-GSE Will Be Used
11.3.3 France
11.3.3.1 Airport Redevelopment and Expansion to Accommodate Airbus Very Large Aircraft
11.3.4 Russia
11.3.4.1 Airport New Airport Development to Increase the Passenger Aircraft and Cargo Movement
11.3.5 Rest of Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.4.1 China
11.4.1.1 Government Plans to Build 74 New Airport in Next Future
11.4.2 India
11.4.2.1 Ministry of Civil Aviation (MOCA), to Add 100 Airports in the Next 15 Years to Cope With the Rise in Air Passenger Movement
11.4.3 Australia
11.4.3.1 Airport Expansion Will Able to Cope Up With 7.9% Increase in Its International Aviation Passengers in 2016
11.4.4 Japan
11.4.4.1 Panasonic Developed an AI, Deep Learning Technology Which Incorporates the Automated Connection of A Passenger Boarding Bridges (PBB) to the Aircraft
11.4.5 Rest of Asia Pacific
11.5 Middle East
11.5.1 UAE
11.5.1.1 UAE to Replace Current Diesel Powered SGE With Electric Powered
11.5.2 Saudi Arabia
11.5.2.1 Expansion of Airfreight Center is Expected to Handle 820,000 Tons of Cargo, Annually
11.5.3 Rest of Middle East
11.6 Rest of the World (RoW)
11.6.1 Brazil
11.6.1.1 Brazil has Undertaken Major Expansions of Its Existing Airport
11.6.2 South Africa
11.6.2.1 South Africa Airport Expansion is Projected to Drive the Growth of Air Travel
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Market Share Analysis, 2018
12.3 Competitive Scenario
12.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping
12.4.1 Visionary Leaders
12.4.2 Innovators
12.4.3 Dynamic Differentiators
12.4.4 Emerging Companies
12.5 Start-ups Competitive Leadership Mapping
12.5.1 Visionary Leaders
12.5.2 Innovators
12.5.3 Dynamic Differentiators
12.5.4 Emerging Companies
12.6 Competitive Scenario
12.6.1 New Product Launches
12.6.2 Acquisitions
12.6.3 Contracts
12.6.4 Partnerships & Agreements
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Mobile GSE
13.1.1 JBT Corporation
13.1.2 TLD
13.1.3 Mallaghan
13.1.4 Tug Technologies Corporation
13.1.5 Tronair
13.1.6 Mulag Fahrzeugwerk
13.1.7 Guangtai
13.1.8 Rheinmetall AG
13.1.9 ITW GSE
13.1.10 Cobus Industries GmbH
13.1.11 Telemeter Electronic GmbH
13.1.12 Kalmar Motor
13.1.13 Gate GSE
13.1.14 Mototok
13.1.15 Charlatte America
13.1.16 Aviramp Ltd.
13.1.17 Merlinhawk Aerospace
13.1.18 247GT Ltd.
13.1.19 Kit Aero
13.1.20 Multi-Mover
13.2 Fixed GSE Supplier
13.2.1 Cavotec Sa
13.2.2 Advanced Charging Technologies
13.2.3 Minit-Charger
13.2.4 Exide Technologies
13.2.5 Curtis Instruments, Inc.
13.2.6 Stangco Industrial Equipment, Inc.
13.2.7 Enersys
