Ground Support Equipment, Worldwide Market Analysis & Forecast 2019-2025 - Mobile GSE to Account for the Largest Share - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Ground Support Equipment Market by Type (Mobile Gse, Fixed Gse) , Power Source (Non-Electric, Electric, Hybrid), Application (Commercial, Military), Component (New, Replacement, Maintenance), Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The ground support equipment market is projected to grow from USD 7.5 billion in 2019 to USD 9.7 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.45% from 2019 to 2025.

Some of the factors that are expected to fuel the growth of the ground support equipment market are rising demand for electric ground support equipment, increasing warehouse operations at airports, and ongoing expansions of airports to cater to the rising global air passenger traffic.

Major players operating in the ground support equipment market are JBT Corporation (US), Teleflex Lionel-Dupont (TLD) (France), Mallaghan (UK), Tug Technologies Corporation (Textron GSE) (US), Tronair (US), MULAG Fahrzeugwerk (Germany), Guangtai (China), Rheinmetall AG (Germany), ITW GSE (Denmark), and Cavotec (Switzerland), among others.

The mobile GSE segment is estimated to account for a larger share of the ground support equipment market in 2019 as compared to the fixed GSE segment

Based on type, the mobile GSE segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the ground support equipment market in 2019. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increased adoption of electric ground support equipment such as cargo/container loaders, pushback tractors, forklifts, container pallet transporters, baggage tractors, bulk loaders/conveyors, cabin service vehicles, boarding stairs, lavatory vehicles, passenger buses, deicers, aircraft fueling trucks, mobile ground power units, and mobile pre-conditioned air units at airports.

The non-electric segment is expected to lead the ground support equipment market in 2019

Based on power source, the non-electric segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the ground support equipment market in 2019. Non-electric ground support equipment are the most widely used equipment at airports of developed economies such as the US, Canada, Germany, the UK, and the Netherlands. These equipment use conventional energy sources such as diesel, Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), and gasoline for their operations.

The commercial segment is expected to lead the ground support equipment market in 2019

Based on application, the commercial segment is estimated to account for a larger share of the ground support equipment market as compared to the military segment in 2019. Increase in the number of air passengers, aircraft, and freight movements is expected to propel the growth of the commercial segment of the ground support equipment market. Moreover, the rising adoption of the green airport concept in commercial airports is fueling the demand for electric and hybrid ground support equipment across the globe.

The equipment segment is estimated to account for a larger share of the ground support equipment market as compared to the maintenance segment in 2019

Based on component, the equipment segment is estimated to lead the ground support equipment market in 2019. Increased demand for new ground support equipment at brownfield airports such as the Tacoma Airport, the Helsinki Airport, and the Aberdeen International Airport among others is expected to fuel the growth of this segment of the market across the globe.

The North American region is estimated to account for the largest share of the ground support equipment market in 2019

The North American region is expected to lead the ground support equipment market in 2019. The market in the region is highly competitive, owing to the presence of a large number of Original Component Manufacturers (OCMs) and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) such as TUG Technologies and Gate GSE. Ongoing modernization programs of existing airports in the US are also expected to drive the growth of the North America ground support equipment market during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Currency

1.4 Market Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.3 Market Definition & Scope

2.1.4 Segments and Sub-segments

2.1.5 Segment Definitions

2.1.5.1 Ground Support Equipment, By Type

2.1.5.2 Ground Support Equipment, By Power Source

2.1.5.3 Ground Support Equipment, By Application

2.1.6 Exclusions

2.1.6.1 Breakdown of Primaries

2.2 Research Approach & Methodology

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.1.1 Regional Ground Support Equipment

2.2.1.2 Ground Support Equipment Market, By Application

2.2.1.3 Ground Support Equipment Market, By Component

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.2.3 Pricing Analysis

2.3 Triangulation & Validation

2.3.1 Triangulation Through Secondary Research

2.3.2 Triangulation Through Primary Research

2.4 Research Assumptions

2.4.1 Market Sizing

2.4.2 Market Forecasting

2.5 Risk Impact Assessment

2.6 Limitations/Gray Areas

2.6.1 Pricing

2.6.2 Volume

2.6.3 Market Size and CAGR

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Ground Support Equipment Market

4.2 Ground Support Equipment Market, By Power Source

4.3 Ground Support Equipment Market, By Commercial Application

4.4 Ground Support Equipment Market, By Component

4.5 Ground Support Equipment Market, By Region

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Expansion and Development of Airport Infrastructures Due to Rising Global Air Passenger Traffic

5.2.1.2 Increased Use of Electric Ground Support Equipment

5.2.1.3 Development of Quick Charge and Durable Lithium-Ion Batteries for Use in Electric Ground Support Equipment

5.2.1.4 Increase in Warehouse Operations at Airports

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Inadequate Charging Infrastructure for Electric Ground Support Equipment

5.2.2.2 High Acquisition Costs of Electric Ground Support Equipment

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increased Demand for Charging Stations Due to the Adoption of Electric Ground Support Equipment at Airports

5.2.3.2 Innovations in Technologies Used in Ground Support Equipment

5.2.3.3 Automation of Ground Support Equipment

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Overloading of Electric Grids

5.2.4.2 Battery Charging Issues in Cold Weather

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Emerging Trends

6.2.1 Electric Vehicle Technology in Passenger Buses

6.2.2 Use of AI and Deep Learning to Set Automated PBBs in Airports

6.2.3 Dynamic Wireless Inductive Charging of Electric Vehicles

6.2.4 Modular Pre-Conditioned Air Units

6.2.5 Hybrid Deicing Vehicles

6.2.6 Fully Electric Ground Power Units (GPUs)

6.2.7 Autonomous Operation of Vehicles

6.3 Pricing Analysis

6.4 Innovations & Patent Registrations

7 Ground Support Equipment Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Mobile GSE

7.2.1 Rise in Passenger Traffic Will Drive the Mobile GSE Market

7.3 Fixed GSE

7.3.1 Airport Development & Expansion Will Propel the Demand for Fixed GSE

8 Ground Support Equipment Market, By Power Source

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Non-Electric Ground Support Equipment

8.2.1 Airport Development and Expansion in Emerging Economies Will Propel the Demand for Non-Electric GSE

8.3 Electric Ground Support Equipment (E-GSE)

8.3.1 International Pressure on Carbon Free Equipment for Airport Operations

8.4 Hybrid Ground Support Equipment

8.4.1 Developed Economies are Focusing on the Adoption of Hybrid GSE

9 Ground Support Equipment Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Commercial

9.2.1 Passenger Services

9.2.1.1 Cabin Service Vehicles

9.2.1.1.1 Increase in Domestic and International Flights Will Increase the Demand for Cabin Service Vehicles

9.2.1.2 Passenger Stairs

9.2.1.2.1 Increase in International Flights Will Increase the Requirement for Boarding Stairs

9.2.1.3 Lavatory Vehicles

9.2.1.3.1 Increase in Aircraft Movements Will Raise the Demand for Lavatory Vehicles

9.2.1.4 Passenger Boarding Bridges

9.2.1.4.1 Expansion of Terminals Will Lead to Installation of More Passenger Boarding Bridges

9.2.1.5 Passenger Buses

9.2.1.5.1 Use of Electric Passenger Buses in Airports Will Help Reduce Fuel Costs of Airlines

9.2.2 Cargo Services

9.2.2.1 Cargo/Container Loaders

9.2.2.1.1 Rise in Cargo Movement Will Propel the Demand Form Cargo/Container Loader

9.2.2.2 Pushback Tractors

9.2.2.2.1 Adoption of Electric Powered and Autonomous is Anticipated to Drive the Pushback Tractors Demand

9.2.2.3 Forklifts

9.2.2.3.1 Rise in Cargo is Expected to Surge the Forklifts Demand

9.2.2.4 Container Pallet Transporters

9.2.2.4.1 Rise in Cargo Movement in Will Propel the Demand for Container Pallet Transporter

9.2.2.5 Baggage Tractors

9.2.2.5.1 Rise in Passenger Movement in Will Propel the Demand for Baggage Tractors

9.2.2.6 Bulk Loaders/Conveyors

9.2.2.6.1 Minimum on Time Performance at Airports is Anticipated the Demand for Bulk/Conveyor Loaders

9.2.3 Aircraft Services

9.2.3.1 Deicers

9.2.3.1.1 Deicers Will Be Majorly Used in the Cold Countries

9.2.3.2 Ground Power Units

9.2.3.2.1 Rise in Intentional Flight Will Drive the Demand for Ground Power Unit

9.2.3.3 Pre-Conditioned Air Units

9.2.3.3.1 Rise in Wide Body Aircraft Will Drive the Demand for PCA

9.2.3.4 Chargers

9.2.3.4.1 Rise in Electric GSE Adoption is Expected to Drive the Charges Demand

9.2.3.5 Single Port Chargers

9.2.3.5.1 Rise in Business and Regional Aircraft Will Propel the Single Port Demand

9.2.3.6 Double Port Chargers

9.2.3.6.1 Rise in Electric GSE Will Drive the Demand for Double Port Charges

9.2.3.7 Multiple Port Chargers

9.2.3.7.1 Inadequate Airport Infrastructure Will Propel the Demand of Multiport Charges

9.2.3.8 Hydrant Fuel Systems

9.2.3.8.1 Upcoming Airport of North America and West Europe Will Be Equipped With Underground Fueling Systems

9.2.4 Others

9.3 Military

9.3.1.1 Deicers

9.3.1.1.1 Deicers Will Be Majorly Used in the Cold Countries

9.3.1.2 Ground Power Units

9.3.1.2.1 Large Fighter Aircraft and Helicopters Will Drive the GPU Demand

9.3.1.3 Tow Tractors

9.3.1.3.1 Rise in Military Spending in Emerging Economies

10 Ground Support Equipment Market, By Component

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Equipment

10.2.1 New Demand

10.2.1.1 Greenfield Airports are Going to Drive the Demand for New Ground Support Equipment

10.2.2 Replacement

10.2.2.1 Conversion of Fossil Fuel Ground Support Equipment to Electric Ground Support Equipment Will Fuel the Growth of EGSE

10.3 Maintenance (MRO)

11 Regional Analysis

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.1.1 Major Initiatives in Reducing Greenhouse Gases From Airport GSE

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.2.1 Airport Development & Expansion is Expected to Drive the Demand for GSE

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 UK

11.3.1.1 Airports Saturation is Expected to Result in Expansion and Purgation

11.3.2 Germany

11.3.2.1 Airports Authority has Identified the Areas Where E-GSE Will Be Used

11.3.3 France

11.3.3.1 Airport Redevelopment and Expansion to Accommodate Airbus Very Large Aircraft

11.3.4 Russia

11.3.4.1 Airport New Airport Development to Increase the Passenger Aircraft and Cargo Movement

11.3.5 Rest of Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.4.1 China

11.4.1.1 Government Plans to Build 74 New Airport in Next Future

11.4.2 India

11.4.2.1 Ministry of Civil Aviation (MOCA), to Add 100 Airports in the Next 15 Years to Cope With the Rise in Air Passenger Movement

11.4.3 Australia

11.4.3.1 Airport Expansion Will Able to Cope Up With 7.9% Increase in Its International Aviation Passengers in 2016

11.4.4 Japan

11.4.4.1 Panasonic Developed an AI, Deep Learning Technology Which Incorporates the Automated Connection of A Passenger Boarding Bridges (PBB) to the Aircraft

11.4.5 Rest of Asia Pacific

11.5 Middle East

11.5.1 UAE

11.5.1.1 UAE to Replace Current Diesel Powered SGE With Electric Powered

11.5.2 Saudi Arabia

11.5.2.1 Expansion of Airfreight Center is Expected to Handle 820,000 Tons of Cargo, Annually

11.5.3 Rest of Middle East

11.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

11.6.1 Brazil

11.6.1.1 Brazil has Undertaken Major Expansions of Its Existing Airport

11.6.2 South Africa

11.6.2.1 South Africa Airport Expansion is Projected to Drive the Growth of Air Travel

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Market Share Analysis, 2018

12.3 Competitive Scenario

12.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.4.1 Visionary Leaders

12.4.2 Innovators

12.4.3 Dynamic Differentiators

12.4.4 Emerging Companies

12.5 Start-ups Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.5.1 Visionary Leaders

12.5.2 Innovators

12.5.3 Dynamic Differentiators

12.5.4 Emerging Companies

12.6 Competitive Scenario

12.6.1 New Product Launches

12.6.2 Acquisitions

12.6.3 Contracts

12.6.4 Partnerships & Agreements

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Mobile GSE

13.1.1 JBT Corporation

13.1.2 TLD

13.1.3 Mallaghan

13.1.4 Tug Technologies Corporation

13.1.5 Tronair

13.1.6 Mulag Fahrzeugwerk

13.1.7 Guangtai

13.1.8 Rheinmetall AG

13.1.9 ITW GSE

13.1.10 Cobus Industries GmbH

13.1.11 Telemeter Electronic GmbH

13.1.12 Kalmar Motor

13.1.13 Gate GSE

13.1.14 Mototok

13.1.15 Charlatte America

13.1.16 Aviramp Ltd.

13.1.17 Merlinhawk Aerospace

13.1.18 247GT Ltd.

13.1.19 Kit Aero

13.1.20 Multi-Mover

13.2 Fixed GSE Supplier

13.2.1 Cavotec Sa

13.2.2 Advanced Charging Technologies

13.2.3 Minit-Charger

13.2.4 Exide Technologies

13.2.5 Curtis Instruments, Inc.

13.2.6 Stangco Industrial Equipment, Inc.

13.2.7 Enersys

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/58w2kn/ground_support?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190404005396/en/