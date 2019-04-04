CLEAR Adds The Baltimore Orioles, Minnesota Twins and Texas Rangers to its Growing Network of Sports Partners

|By Business Wire
April 4, 2019
CLEAR, the secure identity company using biometrics to build a frictionless and secure world, announced today three new Major League Baseball (MLB) club partnerships and the expansion of its innovative Biometric Ticketing (BT) solution at additional stadiums across the U.S.
New stadiums added to the CLEAR network for the 2019 MLB season are Globe Life Park, home to the Texas Rangers, Target Field, home to the Minnesota Twins, and Oriole Park at Camden Yards, home to the Baltimore Orioles. CLEAR’s identity platform is now used by 18 MLB, National Basketball Association (NBA), National Football League (NFL), and Major League Soccer (MLS) teams to make the game day experience safer and easier for fans.
Building off last season’s successful pilot of biometric ticketing with the New York Mets, MLB, and Tickets.com, fans attending opening day at Citi Field in New York will be able to enter the ballpark with the tap of a finger, instead of presenting a paper or mobile ticket. Fans at Comerica Park in Detroit and Globe Life Park in Arlington will be able to do the same later this month. CLEAR members can use this experience after linking their CLEAR and MLB.com accounts at http://my.clearme.com/mlb. Biometric Ticketing will be available at additional stadiums later in the season.
“As competition for consumer attention increases, sports teams, leagues, and venues want fans to be able to get into the game safely, get food and drinks, and get to their seats with fewer hassles,” said CLEAR’s Head of Sports Ed O’Brien. “With CLEAR, venues can focus more of their time personalizing and enhancing the game-day experience so fans can enjoy more of what they came to see.”
As the Official Biometric Identity and Ticketing Partner of Major League Baseball, CLEAR will also be rolling out CLEAR Lanes at MLB Jewel Events to offer fans a faster, more secure entry experience. This July, CLEAR will be available at Progressive Field in Cleveland during the 2019 All-Star Week, and later this year, during Postseason games at select ballparks. CLEAR is currently available at the following MLB ballparks:
1. Citi Field (New York Mets) BT
2. Comerica Park (Detroit Tigers) BT
3. Coors Field (Colorado Rockies)
4. Globe Life Park (Texas Rangers) BT
5. Oakland-Alameda Coliseum (Oakland A’s)
6. Oracle Park (San Francisco Giants)
7. Oriole Park at Camden Yards (Baltimore Orioles)
8. SunTrust Park (Atlanta Braves)
9. Target Field (Minnesota Twins)
10. T-Mobile Park (Seattle Mariners) BP
11. Yankee Stadium (New York Yankees)
The company’s Biometric Payments & Age Validation solution (BP), which recently won a SXSW Interactive Innovation Award and is one of four finalists being considered by Sports Business Journal for their prestigious "Best in Sports Technology" honor is available at T-Mobile Park, home to the Seattle Mariners. Members are able to buy food and drinks, and simultaneously prove that they are of legal age for alcohol purchases -- with a single touch. CLEAR is working closely with MLB teams and local liquor board representatives across the country to make this time-saving, secure concessions solution available to more fans this season.
Today, more than 3 million CLEAR members enjoy secure and frictionless experiences at airports, sports stadiums and beyond. Fans can enroll in CLEAR Sports for free at any arena or stadium in CLEAR’s nationwide network in under five minutes, and begin using it immediately. For more information on CLEAR Sports, visit http://clearme.com/sports.
ABOUT CLEAR
CLEAR is transforming the way millions of members live, work and travel. Today, CLEAR is powering a frictionless security experience at 43 U.S. airports, arenas and stadiums. When you are you, instead of something in your pocket, life is more frictionless, more secure and more predictable. CLEAR’s secure identity platform complies with The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) rigorous guidelines for protecting sensitive data and is certified as a Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. After enrolling at any CLEAR location, members can begin using CLEAR Lanes immediately. For more information on CLEAR, visit http://www.clearme.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190404005127/en/
