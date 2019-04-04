Jam City expandiert nach Europa mit Übernahme von Berliner Mobile Games Studio, 231 Play

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|April 4, 2019 09:05 AM EDT
Jam City, ein führender Anbieter im Bereich Mobile Entertainment, setzt seine globale Expansion mit der Eröffnung von Jam City Germany und der Übernahme des Mobile Games Studios 231 Play fort. Die Gründer Matthias und Thomas Höchsmann wechseln zu Jam City und werden die Entwicklung und den Betrieb des neuen Berliner Studios des Unternehmens weiterführen. Die Bedingungen der Übernahme wurden nicht bekannt gegeben.
„Wir sind stolz darauf, 231 Play und die Gründer Matthias und Thomas Höchsmann in der Jam City-Familie begrüßen zu dürfen. Sie verfügen über eine beeindruckende Erfolgsgeschichte beim Aufbau erfolgreicher Unternehmen durch innovative Technologien und Spielspaß “, sagt Josh Yguado, President und COO von Jam City. "Die Akquisition erschließt das talentierte Entwicklungsteam in Berlin und erweitert die Präsenz von Jam City nach Europa."
„Jam City hat ein unglaublich erfolgreiches Portfolio mit einigen der beliebtesten Mobile Games der Welt aufgebaut und dies in einem enorm hart umkämpften Markt. Wir teilen die gleichen Grundwerte und freuen uns sehr, Teil des globalen Teams zu sein “, sagt Matthias Höchsmann, Mitbegründer von 231 Play.
Die 231 Play Gründer Matthias und Thomas Höchsmann haben eine lange Geschichte in der Software Entwicklung für mobile Endgeräte. Sie sind bekannt für die von Zynga im Jahr 2011 übernommene Firma „Gamedoctors“ und das Hit-Spiel Zombie Smash. Ihr Hintergrund in der Forschung und der Analyse von Big Data beeinflusst ihre Spieldesign-Philosophie und den von Iteration, Neuerfindung und Vorstellungskraft getriebenen Entwicklungsprozess von 231 Play.
Die heutige Ankündigung folgt auf Jam Citys mehrjährige Partnerschaft mit Disney und die Übernahme der Uken Studios in Toronto. Jam City verfügt mittlerweile über acht Studios in den USA, Kanada, Argentinien, Kolumbien und Deutschland.
Über Jam City
Jam City ist führend in der mobilen Unterhaltung und bietet einzigartige und fesselnde Spiele, die ein breites und weltweites Publikum ansprechen. Jam City wurde 2010 von MySpace-Mitbegründer und CEO Chris DeWolfe und dem ehemaligen Top Manager von 20th Century Fox, Josh Yguado, gegründet. Jam City ist das kreative Kraftpaket hinter einigen der umsatzstärksten und nachhaltigsten mobilen Unterhaltungs-Franchises, einschließlich Cookie Jam (Gewinner des Facebook-Spiels "Game of the Year") und Panda Pop. Jam City ist auch das angesagteste Studio für Hollywood, als Entwickler faszinierender, erzählerischer Handyspiele für bekannte Unterhaltungsmarken wie Harry Potter, Family Guy, und Marvel Avengers. Jam City verfügt über Studios in Los Angeles, Burbank, San Francisco, San Diego, Toronto, Bogotá, Buenos Aires und Berlin. Das Jam City-Team ist bekannt für seine kreative Exzellenz und technologische Innovation in Kernbereichen wie Storytelling, Data Science und Audience Insights.
Über 231 Play
231 Play ist ein innovatives und Daten gestütztes Mobile Gaming Studio, das sich zur Aufgabe gesetzt hat, zeitlose Spielmechaniken zu aktualisieren und neu zu konzipieren, um sie im Zeitalter der digitalen Spiele weiterzuentwickeln. Das Studio wurde 2016 von den mobilen Spiele Veteranen Matthias und Thomas Höchsmann gegründet und hat seinen Sitz in Berlin.
Originalversion auf businesswire.com ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190404005204/de/
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Apr. 4, 2019 09:45 AM EDT
Pragmasoft is a team of highly experienced developers, testers and UX designers. They are passionate about bringing innovation and advancement right to your doorsteps. This is their profession and they simply love driving Agility. They are proud to utilize Agile and accelerate their customers level of innovation. Their mission is to translate the needs of customers to adaptive technology and software solutions by providing lean software development.
Apr. 4, 2019 03:45 AM EDT
Conor Delanbanque has been involved with building & scaling teams in the DevOps space globally. He is the Head of DevOps Practice at MThree Consulting, a global technology consultancy. Conor founded the Future of DevOps Thought Leaders Debate. He regularly supports and sponsors Meetup groups such as DevOpsNYC and DockerNYC.
Apr. 4, 2019 03:45 AM EDT
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 4, 2019 01:30 AM EDT
Atlantix Global Systems, a division of CXtec Inc., is one of the largest resellers of enterprise-class, secondary market equipment in the world. Atlantix Global provides a specialized, responsible method of streamlining the ITAD process that saves time, reduces expenses and ensures a secure solution, from start to finish. Atlantix Global has achieved certifications for ISO 14001:2015 and ISO 9001:2015 for asset recovery, OHSAS 18001:2007 for safety and R2:7/2013 for electronics recycling. Atlant...
Apr. 4, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Scala Hosting is trusted by 50 000 customers from 120 countries and hosting 700 000+ websites. The company has local presence in the United States and Europe and runs an internal R&D department which focuses on changing the status quo in the web hosting industry. Imagine every website owner running their online business on a fully managed cloud VPS platform at an affordable price that's very close to the price of shared hosting. The efforts of the R&D department in the last 3 years made that pos...
Apr. 4, 2019 12:00 AM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Apr. 3, 2019 11:00 PM EDT
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 3, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Apr. 3, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Apr. 3, 2019 06:45 PM EDT
DSR is a supplier of project management, consultancy services and IT solutions that increase effectiveness of a company's operations in the production sector. The company combines in-depth knowledge of international companies with expert knowledge utilising IT tools that support manufacturing and distribution processes. DSR ensures optimization and integration of internal processes which is necessary for companies to grow rapidly. The rapid growth is possible thanks, to specialized services an...
Apr. 3, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City. Our Silicon Valley 2019 schedule will showcase 200 keynotes, sessions, general sessions, power panels, and...
Apr. 3, 2019 03:00 PM EDT
DevOps is under attack because developers don’t want to mess with infrastructure. They will happily own their code into production, but want to use platforms instead of raw automation. That’s changing the landscape that we understand as DevOps with both architecture concepts (CloudNative) and process redefinition (SRE). Rob Hirschfeld’s recent work in Kubernetes operations has led to the conclusion that containers and related platforms have changed the way we should be thinking about DevOps and...
Apr. 3, 2019 03:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,490
Artifex Software began 25-years ago with Ghostscript, a page description language (PDL) interpreter software prevalent in printing and related applications requiring rendering and/or conversion from one software language to another. Founded by renowned computer scientist Dr. L. Peter Deutsch, our company has thrived on the basis of our sharp focus on this area of expertise, a zealous commitment to quality and a strong customer service orientation. Over 100 OEM partners representing some of th...
Apr. 3, 2019 02:45 PM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Apr. 3, 2019 02:30 PM EDT