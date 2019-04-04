Oshkosh Corporation Appoints John C. Pfeifer as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

|By Business Wire
|
April 4, 2019 09:08 AM EDT
Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK), a leading designer and manufacturer of specialty vehicles, vehicle bodies and access equipment, today announced it has appointed John C. Pfeifer as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, a newly created role, effective May 1, 2019. Pfeifer brings to Oshkosh more than 25 years of senior leadership and management experience, most recently serving as President of Mercury Marine, a division of Brunswick Corporation. He will be responsible for Oshkosh’s commercial business portfolio, including the access equipment, fire & emergency and commercial segments and will play a vital role in shaping and executing the Company’s business strategy. Pfeifer will report to Wilson R. Jones, President and Chief Executive Officer.
“We welcome John to the Oshkosh team and are pleased to have an executive of his caliber in this important role,” said Jones. “John is a proven leader with a history of delivering sustained operational and financial performance. We look forward to benefitting from his expertise and experience.”
“I am excited to take on this new role to help advance Oshkosh’s key strategic initiatives and to support Oshkosh’s global operations,” said Pfeifer. “I look forward to working closely with Wilson and the entire team to build on Oshkosh’s momentum and positive culture as we position the Company for continued success and value creation.”
Pfeifer brings to Oshkosh a wealth of global leadership and general management experience with a track record of delivering sustained improvement in sales and earnings growth as well as operating performance. For the past five years, he led Mercury Marine, the world leader in marine propulsion systems, to significant sales and operating margin growth. Under his leadership, Mercury has been recognized with numerous awards for innovation, sustainability, and manufacturing and was in the top 100 on the Forbes list of “America’s Best Employers.” Prior to joining Brunswick, Pfeifer held executive positions with ITT Corporation, first as Executive Vice President and General Manager of ITT's joint venture with Sanoh Industrial, supplying fuel and fluid handling systems to the Japanese automotive industry. Subsequently, he served in various general management roles in ITT's Electronic Components division.
Pfeifer earned both a bachelor's degree in economics and a bachelor's degree in Japanese language from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor.
About Oshkosh Corporation
Founded in 1917, Oshkosh Corporation is more than 100 years strong and continues to make a difference in people’s lives. Oshkosh brings together a unique set of integrated capabilities and diverse end markets that, when combined with the Company’s MOVE strategy and positive long-term outlook, illustrate why Oshkosh is a different integrated global industrial. The Company is a leader in designing, manufacturing and servicing a broad range of access equipment, commercial, fire & emergency, military and specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies under the brands of Oshkosh®, JLG®, Pierce®, McNeilus®, Jerr-Dan®, Frontline™, CON-E-CO®, London® and IMT®.
Today, Oshkosh Corporation is a Fortune 500 Company with manufacturing operations on four continents. Its products are recognized around the world for quality, durability and innovation, and can be found in more than 150 countries around the globe. As a different integrated global industrial, Oshkosh is committed to making a difference for team members, customers, shareholders, communities and the environment. For more information, please visit www.oshkoshcorp.com.
®, ™ All brand names referred to in this news release are trademarks of Oshkosh Corporation or its subsidiary companies.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements that the Company believes to be “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s future financial position, business strategy, targets, projected sales, costs, earnings, capital expenditures, debt levels and cash flows, and plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “should,” “project” or “plan” or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company’s control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190404005425/en/
Apr. 4, 2019 09:45 AM EDT
