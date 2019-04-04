Vology Recognized for Excellence in Managed IT Services

|By Business Wire
April 4, 2019
Vology, a leading managed IT, security and cloud services provider, today announced CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Vology to its 2019 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Elite 150 category. This annual list recognizes North American solution providers with innovative approaches to managed services. These services help customers improve operational efficiencies, maximize return on IT investments, and continuously help them navigate the complexities of IT solutions.
Vology was chosen to the Elite 150 because of its unparalleled, end-to-end IT solutions, which address many of today’s business technology challenges. The company focuses on increasing organizations’ productivity, end-user satisfaction and profitability through its solutions, including a wide range of managed Cloud services, a 24/7/365 Network Operations Center (NOC) and Security Operations Center (SOC), experienced and certified IT engineers and Cloud specialists, access to 2,200 fully-audited field technicians nationwide, and monitoring, managing and maintaining hundreds of thousands of technology devices worldwide.
“We’re thrilled to be recognized among this group of leading MSPs for the fourth consecutive year,” said Barry Shevlin, Founder and CEO of Vology. “This award reflects our continued focus on listening to our valued customers and responding to the evolving needs of the marketplace. A customer-first focus is what drives our innovation, the development of our industry-leading managed IT, security and cloud services, and our commitment to delivering more effective ways for our customers to succeed.”
Managed service providers are integral to the success of businesses everywhere. They empower companies to implement and operate complex technologies, while staying within their budgets and keeping focus on their core business. CRN’s MSP 500 list identifies the most groundbreaking managed service organizations, with advanced solutions for companies to leverage technology which maximizes potential for growth.
This annual list is divided into three categories: The MSP Pioneer 250, recognizing companies with business models weighted toward managed services and largely focused on the SMB market; the MSP Elite 150, recognizing large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on-premises and off-premises services; and the Managed Security 100, recognizing MSPs focused primarily on off-premises, cloud-based security services.
“Capable MSPs enable companies to take their cloud computing to the next level, streamline spending, effectively allocate limited resources and navigate the vast field of available technologies,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “The companies on CRN’s 2019 MSP 500 list stand out for their innovative services, excellence in adapting to customers’ changing needs and demonstrated ability to help businesses get the most out of their IT investments.”
About Vology
Vology, a leading Managed IT, Security and Cloud Services Provider, positions companies for growth by empowering digital transformation and delivering custom solutions. Vology currently monitors, manages and maintains 260,000 devices at 32,000 customer sites, providing 24/7/365 support through its U.S.-based Network Operations Center (NOC) and Security Operations Center (SOC). The company also provides field services with access to 2,200 fully-audited field technicians nationwide. Vology is ranked as the No. 21 Managed Services Provider in the world on the 2018 MSP 501 list. To learn more about Vology and its managed IT, security and cloud services, visit vology.com. To keep up with industry trends and news, read Vology’s blog. To stay social with Vology, connect on Linkedln, Twitter and Facebook.
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace.
Copyright ©2019. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.
