Newegg CLG Fortnite Challenge Coming to Madison Square Garden April 24

|April 4, 2019 09:10 AM EDT
Newegg and Counter Logic Gaming (CLG) today unveiled details of the upcoming Newegg CLG Fortnite Challenge. The event – which takes place at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on April 24 from 7-9 p.m. – will feature select members of the CLG Fortnite team, Kevin Knox of the New York Knicks and other guests to be announced shortly. This is the inaugural event jointly produced by Newegg and CLG following their multi-year marketing partnership inked just weeks ago.
“Newegg’s enthusiasm for bringing esports events to the masses was instrumental in pulling together the Newegg CLG Fortnite Challenge,” said Nick Allen, COO, Counter Logic Gaming. “To square off against a member of one of New York’s most storied sports franchises is a true honor, and a great illustration of legacy sports joining forces with the rising stars of esports.”
Esports fans will be able to enter the Newegg + CLG Sweepstakes* for their chance to win some of the latest gaming gear. One lucky winner will take home the grand prize package which includes what they need to ‘Game Like a Pro.’
“This event perfectly illustrates the relevance of esports in today’s popular culture, bringing together prominent figures in the professional basketball and esports communities,” said Mitesh Patel, VP Marketing at Newegg. “The collective fan base is massive, and we’re excited to help bring events like these to fans not just in New York, but across the globe.”
Tickets to the Newegg CLG Fortnite Challenge become available today. Visit https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/3B00567EC33F1E22 for details.
Fans can visit www.newegg.com/CLG to shop Newegg’s extensive assortment of the latest gaming gear.
*No Purchase Necessary. Sweepstakes ends at 5:00 p.m. ET on 4/22/19. Open to legal U.S. residents, 18+. Void where prohibited. See Official Rules for details Newegg.com/clg.
About Newegg Inc.
Newegg Inc. is the leading tech-focused e-retailer in North America, with a global reach into more than 50 countries in Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. Founded in 2001, the company offers its more than 36 million registered users a comprehensive selection of the latest consumer electronics, entertainment, smart home and gaming products. Newegg is consistently ranked as one of the best online shopping destinations, and the company regularly earns industry-leading customer service ratings. Newegg is headquartered in City of Industry, California, with North American distribution facilities located throughout the United States and Canada. For more information, visit http://www.newegg.com.
About The Madison Square Garden Company
The Madison Square Garden Company (MSG) is a world leader in live sports and entertainment experiences. The company presents or hosts a broad array of premier events in its diverse collection of iconic venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; the Forum in Inglewood, CA; and The Chicago Theatre. Other MSG properties include legendary sports franchises: the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL); two development league teams – the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL); and esports teams through Counter Logic Gaming, a leading North American esports organization, and Knicks Gaming, MSG’s NBA 2K League franchise. In addition, the Company features the popular original production – the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes – and through Boston Calling Events, produces New England’s preeminent Boston Calling Music Festival. Also under the MSG umbrella is TAO Group, a world-class hospitality group with globally-recognized entertainment dining and nightlife brands: Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex and Vandal. More information is available at www.themadisonsquaregardencompany.com.
About Counter Logic Gaming
Counter Logic Gaming (CLG) is a top tier North American esports organization respected for its championship legacy and passionate fanbase. CLG was founded originally in 2010 as a League of Legends team by George Georgallidis, with the intent of pushing the boundaries of esports and creating a thriving community around it. CLG is now one of the largest esports organizations in the world. CLG fields teams in all leading esports titles: League of Legends, Fortnite, Counter Strike: Global Offensive and Super Smash Bros. In 2017, CLG partnered with the Madison Square Garden Company, allowing CLG to further disrupt and cement its legacy in esports history. CLG has won multiple championships throughout its history, most notable are the LCS Summer 2015 Championship at Madison Square Garden, the LCS Spring 2016 Championship at Mandalay Bay; and the Halo 2016 World Championship in Hollywood, California. More information is available at www.clg.gg.
