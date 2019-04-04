Four LPGA Stars Sign to “Team Kronos” Golf Roster, Tee Off Today at the Season’s First Major

|By Business Wire
|
April 4, 2019 09:12 AM EDT
Kronos Incorporated strengthened “Team Kronos” today by entering into official relationships with four Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) athletes. All four LPGA Tour stars will make their Team Kronos debut today at the 2019 ANA Inspiration – the LPGA’s first major tournament of the season – at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, Calif.
Team Kronos LPGA Golfers (L to R): Jaye Marie Green, Brittany Altomare, Marina Alex, and Megan Khang. (Photo: Business Wire)
Team Kronos ambassadors will wear the Kronos logo throughout the 2019
and 2020 seasons as well as participate in corporate events and social
media campaigns in support of the Kronos brand. LPGA golfers signed to
Team Kronos are:
- Marina Alex (Instagram, Twitter), 28, has 17 Top 10-finishes in her LPGA career, including a breakthrough win at the 2018 Cambia Portland Classic thanks in part to firing a career-low 62 (-10) in round one. The Wayne, New Jersey-native and 2015 inductee into the Vanderbilt University Hall of Fame was a two-time SEC Player of the Year in college and has topped $2.3 million in career earnings. Alex currently sits 6th in the Solheim Cup standings, 28th in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings – where she’s the 5th-ranked American in the world – and 40th in the Race to the CME Globe.
- Brittany Altomare (Instagram, Twitter), 28, turned pro in 2014 after graduating from the University of Virginia as a four-time All-American and 2013 ACC Player of the Year. Altomare has five Top 10-finishes on the LPGA Tour, including runner-up results at both the 2018 Buick LPGA Shanghai and The Evian Championship in 2017, which is her best finish in a major. Hailing from Shrewsbury, Massachusetts and ranked in the top 50 worldwide with nearly $1.4 million in career earnings, Altomare is 11th in the 2019 Solheim Cup standings and 38th in the Race to the CME Globe.
- Megan Khang (Instagram), 21, is a true rising star on the LPGA Tour, having racked up 13 Top 10-finishes – including six in 2018 – since her 2016 rookie season, amassing more than $1.4 million in earnings. Currently ranked 8th in the Solheim Cup, Khang is an eight-time U.S. Challenge Cup Junior Golf Foundation Player of the Year and helped Team USA win the 2015 Junior Solheim Cup as the only player to go 5-0. Khang was also the low amateur at the 2015 U.S. Women’s Open Championship. Born and raised in Rockland, Massachusetts, Khang’s parents fled Laos as children during the Vietnam War, and her mechanic-turned-golf-coach father – who taught her to swing a club at the age of 5 – remains her caddy today.
- Jaye Marie Green (Instagram, Twitter), 25, from Fort Lauderdale, Florida has four Top 10-finishes and 26 Top 25-finishes in her five-year LPGA career. Green, who turned pro out of high school, won the 2011 South Atlantic Amateur (Sally) Championship and was a member of the victorious 2011 U.S. Junior Solheim Cup team. In 2018, Green sank the third-most eagles on tour (11) and is currently 19th in greens in regulation in the 2019 LPGA Tour season. She’s the first player to earn medalist honors twice at the LPGA Final Qualifying Tournament by winning in 2013 and 2016.
- The ANA Inspiration, an LPGA major tournament since 1983, can be seen on NBC’s Golf Channel on Thursday, April 4 and Friday, April 5 from 12:00–4:00 p.m. and 7:00–9:00 p.m. ET, with weekend rounds airing on Saturday and Sunday from 5:00–9:00 p.m. ET.
- These LPGA athletes join Team Kronos alongside PGA counterparts J.T. Poston, Andrew Putnam, Scott Stallings, Brendan Steele, and Peter Uihlein, who all will be teeing off at this week’s Valero Texas Open, where Steele was the 2011 champion.
- Like the Kronos GiveInspired corporate philanthropic initiative, LPGA and PGA golfers on Team Kronos are active in many charitable endeavors that support communities where they live and golf while also inspiring next-generation leaders.
Steve Gray, vice president, corporate marketing, Kronos
“We’re delighted to add such a strong lineup of LPGA players to our contingent of Team Kronos golf ambassadors. Each of these women are excellent representatives of the LPGA Tour, and we know they will be equally effective standard bearers of the Kronos brand.”
-
Marina Alex, LPGA Tour golfer, Team Kronos
“I am honored to join the Kronos team and look forward to representing a company that values hard work and excellence!”
-
Brittany Altomare, LPGA Tour golfer, Team Kronos
“I have great respect for Kronos and am privileged to be a part of their team.”
-
Megan Khang, LPGA Tour golfer, Team Kronos
“I am thrilled to be a part of the Kronos family. With the company’s headquarters being in my home state, I could not think of a better partnership than this. I look forward to representing the Kronos brand.”
-
Jaye Marie Green, LPGA Tour golfer, Team Kronos
“I’m really excited to be part of Team Kronos and look forward to representing their brand and spending time with their awesome employees and customers throughout the year.”
About Kronos Incorporated
Kronos is a leading provider of workforce management and human capital management cloud solutions. Kronos industry-centric workforce applications are purpose-built for businesses, healthcare providers, educational institutions, and government agencies of all sizes. Tens of thousands of organizations — including half of the Fortune 1000® — and more than 40 million people in over 100 countries use Kronos every day. Visit www.kronos.com. Kronos: Workforce Innovation That Works.© 2019 Kronos Incorporated. All rights reserved. Kronos and the Kronos logo are registered trademarks and Workforce Innovation That Works is a trademark of Kronos Incorporated or a related company. See a complete list of Kronos trademarks. All other trademarks, if any, are property of their respective owners.
