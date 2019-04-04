HealthStream Announces First Cohort of Companies Integrating with hStream™

|By Business Wire
|
April 4, 2019 09:27 AM EDT
HealthStream (NASDAQ: HSTM), a leading provider of workforce development and provider solutions for the healthcare industry, announced today the first cohort of companies integrating their solutions with hStream™: Innosonian America, NurseGrid, Perception Health, and CloudCME. Each of these companies has developed innovative healthcare solutions and will benefit from greater exposure, easier connectivity, and more rapid implementation with the nation’s healthcare workforce via hStream, HealthStream’s new platform-as-a-service (PaaS) technology.
hStream was launched to facilitate innovation and growth of the HealthStream ecosystem. To that end, Scott McQuigg joined HealthStream in January 2019 as Senior Vice President, hStream Solutions to identify, grow, and develop new hStream applications, content, and partnerships. Since its launch, healthcare organizations representing over 1.5 million subscriptions have upgraded to hStream.
For companies integrating with hStream, HealthStream will provide mentorship and access to its unparalleled network of customers, partners, and healthcare experts, bringing insights and support to help them accelerate their growth. Additionally, each of these companies will become hStream certified, ensuring that they meet the standards for security and privacy of hStream. As part of supporting innovation and growth of these companies, HealthStream also chose to make a minority equity investment in NurseGrid, Perception Health, and CloudCME.
“Without a doubt, healthcare organizations on HealthStream’s hStream platform are primary beneficiaries of these innovative new offerings,” said Scott McQuigg, Senior Vice President, hStream Solutions, HealthStream. “The seamless integration of new solutions from these companies makes connectivity, adoption, and utilization easy for the healthcare workforce. The network effect is well demonstrated, as hStream creates value for healthcare organizations, their workforce, and these four companies.”
- Innosonian America is a global manikin company, whose Brayden Pro manikins have won numerous awards. Innosonian is the first company to achieve interoperability of its manikins and be designated as hStream-certified, making it a perfect complement to the new American Red Cross Resuscitation Suite recently launched in collaboration with HealthStream.
- NurseGrid is the #1 app for nurses in the Apple and Android app stores. With over one million downloads, nurses and nurse leaders use NurseGrid to communicate, collaborate, and manage their schedules. HealthStream is working with NurseGrid to extend the value and adoption of their viral technology among nurses, helping health systems bring transparency and efficiency to managing schedules for their nursing teams.
- Perception Health has aggregated one of the largest medical claims databases in the country—with over 20 billion claims records—creating a powerful market intelligence offering for healthcare organizations. Already, Perception Health has integrated elements of its geographic physician referral display data via its TEAM API into HealthStream’s Verity Referring Provider Validation™ solution, demonstrating integration to benefit customers.
- CloudCME provides a cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) application for managing all aspects of the continuing education (CE) department in leading academic medical centers and acute care hospitals. With over 50 percent of CloudCME’s customers already customers of HealthStream, CloudCME and HealthStream are bringing new levels of integration to CE departments in U.S. hospitals.
“hStream is rapidly gaining traction among our customer base of thousands of healthcare organizations, which employ millions of healthcare professionals,” said Robert A. Frist, Jr., Chief Executive Officer, HealthStream. “The addition of our first cohort of four, outstanding companies that are integrating with hStream is a great start to the unique, powerful solutions that our PaaS approach can bring to customers. Strategically, everyone wins: customers get more choice and services; companies gain greater visibility with the nation’s largest network of healthcare professionals; and HealthStream facilitates the most expansive marketplace of workforce options for the healthcare industry.”
About HealthStream
HealthStream (NASDAQ: HSTM) is dedicated to improving patient outcomes through the development of healthcare organizations’ greatest asset: their people. Our unified suite of solutions is contracted by millions of healthcare employees in the U.S. for workforce development, training & learning management, talent management, credentialing, privileging, provider enrollment, performance assessment, and managing simulation-based education programs. Based in Nashville, Tennessee, HealthStream has additional offices in Brentwood, Tennessee; Jericho, New York; Boulder; Colorado; Denver, Colorado; San Diego, California; and Chicago, Illinois. For more information, visit http://www.healthstream.com or call 800-933-9293.
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties regarding HealthStream. Investors are cautioned that such results or events predicted in these statements may differ materially from actual future events or results. This information has been included in reliance on the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such results or events predicted in these statements may differ materially from actual future events or results. These forward-looking statements are based on a variety of assumptions that may not be realized, and which are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including that the acquisition may not be consummated and that the anticipated financial and strategic benefits of the acquisition may not be realized, as well as risks and uncertainties referenced from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190404005123/en/
