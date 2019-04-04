What’s New in the Global Packaging Industry? | Read Infiniti Research’s Updates on the Recent Innovations and Future Trends in Packaging

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|April 4, 2019 09:34 AM EDT
A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of their recent article on unwrapping packaging industry market innovations and updates 2019. This article sheds light upon some of the key trends and challenges to expect in the packaging industry this year.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190404005451/en/
Packaging industry innovations and market updates 2019. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The global packaging industry is booming with rising demands especially from developing economies. Factors including the development of retail chains, growing urbanization, investment in housing and construction, and the burgeoning healthcare and cosmetics sectors especially in BRIC nations are driving sales growth for the global packaging industry. The rising competition, as well as opportunities to improve offerings, will promote steady growth in the packaging industry over the next five years.
Finding it difficult to keep up with the rapid market changes? We’re here to help! Request a free proposal to know how we can help you stay abreast of the latest market trends and gain a first-mover advantage in the industry.
Packaging industry trends and market updates 2019
Packaging industry moves to more customized options
Owing to the busy lifestyle today, consumers continue to crave convenience. This could result in a new level of customization, taking not only personalization of the products but even the packaging industry as a whole to new heights. With the breakthroughs in technology, printing, and data collection, we can soon expect highly personalized and localized packaging formats. Furthermore, the rising concerns relating to global challenges such as shortage of food and water, demands the needs to reduce problems such as food waste. Protective packaging will play a major role in making food safer and more accessible. This will also help serve the need to keep food items fresh for longer during transportation to long distances.
Personalization is impossible unless you deep-dive into customer data and gain a clear understanding about your target customers. Request Free Brochure to know how our customer intelligence solutions can help your business achieve this.
Nanotechnology in packaging industry
Vendors are exploring opportunities for packaging in marketing their products better. Technologies such as NFC, RFID, and LED solutions are expected to offer a new level of interaction, information, and entertainment to consumers. Furthermore, the use of nanotechnology in packaging industry could provide better protection against air and light, improving the shelf-life of products. Nanotechnology in packaging industry could also help promote active packaging. This involves using materials that actually interact with the products’ content, fighting microbes, and thereby reducing the risk of foodborne diseases.
Growth of flexible packaging market in GCC
Flexible packaging is currently the fastest growing segment in the global packaging industry and is used in consumer as well as industrial packaging. Currently, the flexible packaging market is observed to be exhibiting strong growth in the GCC region. This growth is driven largely by continuous development in sectors including food, retail, consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals. Moreover, the increase in personal disposable income and the growth in retail and consumer goods market further add to the growth of the packaging industry in GCC economies.
Request for more information and know how we can help you create robust market intelligence strategies that will give you a first-mover advantage in the market.
About Infiniti Research
Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190404005451/en/
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Apr. 4, 2019 09:45 AM EDT
Pragmasoft is a team of highly experienced developers, testers and UX designers. They are passionate about bringing innovation and advancement right to your doorsteps. This is their profession and they simply love driving Agility. They are proud to utilize Agile and accelerate their customers level of innovation. Their mission is to translate the needs of customers to adaptive technology and software solutions by providing lean software development.
Apr. 4, 2019 03:45 AM EDT
Conor Delanbanque has been involved with building & scaling teams in the DevOps space globally. He is the Head of DevOps Practice at MThree Consulting, a global technology consultancy. Conor founded the Future of DevOps Thought Leaders Debate. He regularly supports and sponsors Meetup groups such as DevOpsNYC and DockerNYC.
Apr. 4, 2019 03:45 AM EDT
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 4, 2019 01:30 AM EDT
Atlantix Global Systems, a division of CXtec Inc., is one of the largest resellers of enterprise-class, secondary market equipment in the world. Atlantix Global provides a specialized, responsible method of streamlining the ITAD process that saves time, reduces expenses and ensures a secure solution, from start to finish. Atlantix Global has achieved certifications for ISO 14001:2015 and ISO 9001:2015 for asset recovery, OHSAS 18001:2007 for safety and R2:7/2013 for electronics recycling. Atlant...
Apr. 4, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Scala Hosting is trusted by 50 000 customers from 120 countries and hosting 700 000+ websites. The company has local presence in the United States and Europe and runs an internal R&D department which focuses on changing the status quo in the web hosting industry. Imagine every website owner running their online business on a fully managed cloud VPS platform at an affordable price that's very close to the price of shared hosting. The efforts of the R&D department in the last 3 years made that pos...
Apr. 4, 2019 12:00 AM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Apr. 3, 2019 11:00 PM EDT
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 3, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Apr. 3, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Apr. 3, 2019 06:45 PM EDT
DSR is a supplier of project management, consultancy services and IT solutions that increase effectiveness of a company's operations in the production sector. The company combines in-depth knowledge of international companies with expert knowledge utilising IT tools that support manufacturing and distribution processes. DSR ensures optimization and integration of internal processes which is necessary for companies to grow rapidly. The rapid growth is possible thanks, to specialized services an...
Apr. 3, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City. Our Silicon Valley 2019 schedule will showcase 200 keynotes, sessions, general sessions, power panels, and...
Apr. 3, 2019 03:00 PM EDT
DevOps is under attack because developers don’t want to mess with infrastructure. They will happily own their code into production, but want to use platforms instead of raw automation. That’s changing the landscape that we understand as DevOps with both architecture concepts (CloudNative) and process redefinition (SRE). Rob Hirschfeld’s recent work in Kubernetes operations has led to the conclusion that containers and related platforms have changed the way we should be thinking about DevOps and...
Apr. 3, 2019 03:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,490
Artifex Software began 25-years ago with Ghostscript, a page description language (PDL) interpreter software prevalent in printing and related applications requiring rendering and/or conversion from one software language to another. Founded by renowned computer scientist Dr. L. Peter Deutsch, our company has thrived on the basis of our sharp focus on this area of expertise, a zealous commitment to quality and a strong customer service orientation. Over 100 OEM partners representing some of th...
Apr. 3, 2019 02:45 PM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Apr. 3, 2019 02:30 PM EDT