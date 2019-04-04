Global Vehicle Scanner (Portable/Mobile Scanner & Fixed/Static Scanner) Market Outlook 2016-2017 & 2019-2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
April 4, 2019
The "Vehicle Scanner - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to this report, the Global Vehicle Scanner market accounted for $1.38 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $2.83 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR 8.3% from 2017 to 2026.
Growing safety concerns and high expenses on infrastructure development are some of the major factors boosting the growth of the market. In addition, increasing demand for full vehicle body scanning will provide ample opportunities for market growth. However, the slow growth owing to the limited sale is hampering the market growth.
Vehicle scanners help in identifying immediate threats, contraband, foreign objects, and others. Amongst Application, Government/Critical Infrastructure Protection segment held significant market share during the forecast period due to increasing demand for protecting large number sensitive places of government institutions and critical infrastructures to combat threats. By geography, North America is dominating the market during the forecast period due to the increasing need for security against terrorist activities in this region.
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
-
Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Technology Analysis
3.7 Application Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Vehicle Scanner Market, By Scanner
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Portable/Mobile Scanner
5.3 Fixed/Static Scanner
6 Global Vehicle Scanner Market, By Structure
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Under Vehicle Surveillance Systems (UVSS)
6.3 Drive-Through
7 Global Vehicle Scanner Market, By Technology
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Illuminating
7.3 Imaging
7.4 Sensing
7.5 Scanning
7.6 Processing
8 Global Vehicle Scanner Market, By Component
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Lighting Unit
8.3 Camera
8.4 Vehicle Scanning Software
8.5 Barrier
8.6 Other Components
9 Global Vehicle Scanner Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Private/Commercial Facilities
9.2.1 Stadiums and Other Public Venues
9.2.2 Commercial Parking Facilities
9.2.3 Other Private/Commercial Facilities
9.2.3.1 Resorts
9.2.3.2 Casinos
9.2.3.3 Hotels
9.3 Government/Critical Infrastructure Protection
9.3.1 Government Buildings, Palaces, Presidential Complexes
9.3.2 Prison Facilities
9.3.3 Military, Defense Facilities, and Borders
9.3.4 Entrances of Energy Plants (Nuclear Power Plants, Natural Gas Facilities, Oil Refineries, and Water Reservoirs)
10 Global Vehicle Scanner Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 Italy
10.3.4 France
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 New Zealand
10.4.6 South Korea
10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 South America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Rest of South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 UAE
10.6.3 Qatar
10.6.4 South Africa
10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 Uviscan
12.2 Secuscan
12.3 Gatekeeper Security
12.4 Leidos
12.5 International Road Dynamics
12.6 Infinite Technologies
12.7 Godrej & Boyce
12.8 Omnitec
12.9 Tescon AG
12.10 Intelliscan
12.11 Uveye
12.12 El-Go Team
12.13 Rapiscan Systems
12.14 Dahua Technology
12.15 Bharat Electronics
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8w63qz/global_vehicle?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190404005465/en/
