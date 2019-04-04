IAB Establishes First-Ever NewFronts West Advisory Board

|By Business Wire
IAB, the national trade association for the digital media and marketing industries, today announced that the second annual Digital Content NewFronts West will be held on September 11 and 12, 2019, in Los Angeles, California at NeueHouse Hollywood on Sunset Boulevard. The two-day event will bring together content creators, celebrity talent, brands, agencies, and publishers to forge advertising and content deals, and serve as a forum for leaders to share insights and explore innovations that will advance the entire digital media and marketing landscape that engage today’s consumer. This year's event theme, "Relationships Matter. Take a Stand!,” will be central to these conversations, investigating how relationships between brands, media partners, and consumers are affected when companies and consumers take a stand.
Alongside the mainstage events, this year’s NewFronts West will introduce a series of intimate networking sessions for presenters to meet with key West Coast buyers to learn first-hand about the issues that are challenging brand marketers today.
To support the marketplace and networking sessions, IAB has established a NewFronts West Advisory Board. The members of this board span the digital marketing ecosystem and bring new points of view, as well as a wide variety of expertise, to help guide the evolution of this event.
Members of the NewFronts West Advisory Board include:
- Anthony Batt, Cofounder, WEVR
- Scott Bishoff, Vice President Digital Media, 20th Century Fox Films
- Paul Bricault, Managing Partner, Amplify and Venture Partner, Greycroft Partners
- David Freeman, Co-Head, Digital Packaging, CAA
- Mac Hagel, Executive Vice President, Managing Director, Zenith USA
- Tiffany Kirk, Senior Vice President, Managing Director, West Coast Investments, Horizon Media
- Alex Morrison, President, Grey West
- Doug Neil, Executive Vice President, Marketing, Universal Studios
- Ritchie Mae Ordonez, Head of Media, Prime Video Original Series, Amazon
- Luigi Picarazzi, Founder and CEO, Digital Media Management
- Shannon Pruitt, Former CMO, The Honest Company
- Nancy Yip Ramos, Head of Entertainment, Rufus Worldwide
- Autumn White, Executive Vice President, Digital, Managing Partner, Horizon Media
In addition, for the second year in a row, IAB has partnered with the Streamy Awards, a leading awards platform for online content creators around the world, to celebrate the winners of the Streamys Brand Awards on stage during NewFronts West.
“NewFronts West is where creativity meets marketplace, it is where connections are built between brands, agencies, creators, publishers, and key partners in the digital ecosystem,” said Anna Bager, Executive Vice President, Industry Initiatives, IAB. “With that in mind, we formed the NewFronts West Advisory Board to prove invaluable insights in shaping a meaningful event that uncovers how purposeful content can help brands establish deeper relationships with consumers—and drive better business outcomes.”
"As the LA media market continues to expand, we are looking forward to helping IAB build NewFronts West into a consistent forum to accelerate the digital media and advertising marketplace in a way that is tailored to the unique needs of the entertainment industry," said Doug Neil, Executive Vice President, Marketing, Universal Studios.
“The West Coast sits at the intersection of technology and entertainment, giving rise to incredible opportunities for content creators as well as digital media buyers and sellers. This conference will shine a much-needed light on the exciting things happening here to the broader industry," said Nancy Yip Ramos, Head of Entertainment, Rufus Worldwide.
For further information on NewFronts West, please go to www.iab.com/newfronts-west.
About the Digital Content NewFronts
The Digital Content NewFronts is an annual series of events founded by Digitas, Google/YouTube, Hulu, Microsoft, and Verizon Media (formerly known as AOL and Yahoo), in 2012. It is committed to the creation of valuable partnerships between brands and native digital content. Our mission is to shape the NewFronts into a new and practical marketplace for connecting the wealth of digital content and content creators to brands and their media and marketing agencies.
About IAB
The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) empowers the media and marketing industries to thrive in the digital economy. Its membership is comprised of more than 650 leading media and technology companies that are responsible for selling, delivering, and optimizing digital advertising or marketing campaigns. The trade group fields critical research on interactive advertising, while also educating brands, agencies, and the wider business community on the importance of digital marketing. In affiliation with the IAB Tech Lab, it develops technical practices. IAB and the IAB Education Foundation are committed to professional development and elevating the knowledge, skills, expertise, and diversity of the workforce across the industry. Through the work of its public policy office in Washington, D.C., IAB advocates for its members and promotes the value of the interactive advertising industry to legislators and policymakers. Founded in 1996, the IAB is headquartered in New York City and has a San Francisco office.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190404005050/en/
