ReconaSense and EAGL Technology Join Forces to Improve Emergency Response Management for Active Shooter Situations

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|April 4, 2019 10:00 AM EDT
ReconaSense, a leading provider of innovative physical security intelligence and next-gen access control, today announced a strategic alliance with EAGL Technology LLC, a leader in ballistic detection and sensor technology, to provide a more proactive, intelligent approach to emergency management before, during and after an active shooter event.
Active shooter events are increasing in frequency and affecting many industry segments. Research indicates that for active shooter events where law enforcement response times were minimized, casualties were dramatically decreased. The integration between ReconaSense and EAGL provides a tightly integrated security solution that shares information with the right people at the right time, while also performing intelligent lock-down protocols – all within seconds of threat detection.
For any campus, concert venue, office building, stadium, airport or other public venue, an active shooter entering the premises can be difficult to predict or prevent. However, when EAGL’s Firefly® and DragonflyTM ballistic sensors send signals to ReconaSense’s A.I.-based security and risk intelligence platform, threats and emergency situations are easier to detect and predict, response times are faster and more accurate, and overall life safety is improved.
How the Integration Works
EAGL detects gunfire both inside and outside a building, and works in sync with automatic door locks, access control, surveillance systems, paging and notification solutions to track a shooter and respond to an incident in a timely manner. These capabilities complement ReconaSense and its security and risk intelligence center. In addition, EAGL can send a command to ReconAccess for dynamic physical access control and automatic lockdown.
The Recon platform integrates disparate information across multiple systems – including ballistics sensors, surveillance cameras, mass notification, muster applications, facial recognition and more – in order to deliver real-time, actionable intelligence into any command and control environment. This helps identify a shooter’s location in relation to affected parties and facilities as events unfold. ReconCommander can also share information and video with first responders and security teams on a mobile device to help locate and mitigate the risk immediately.
Through the seamless integration of the EAGL Firefly and Dragonfly ballistic detection products, organizations can minimize injuries and casualties with faster response strategies, actionable guidance, integrated lockdowns and first responder communications. Further, ReconaSense can integrate with additional systems and data such as social media feeds, building automation systems, drones and more, helping to prevent tragic events altogether with a risk-based approach to anomaly detection and alerts.
The integration of risk-adaptive access control and security intelligence from ReconaSense with gunshot detection and lockdown automation from EAGL provides the following functionality:
- Faster Response Times: Most active shooter events are over in less than 5 minutes – rapid identification and notification is key to faster action
- Better Quality of Response: Real-time visibility into on-site surveillance and facility activity and actional guidance based on security intelligence ensures proper protocols will be followed
- Suspect Identification: Integrate video analytics, license plate recognition and other systems to identify unknown individuals and relevant information that may lead to the suspect
- Bi-Directional Mass Notification: Mobile app allows remote check-in with GPS location
- Safety-Enhanced Lockdown: Prohibit shooter from progressing through an area while opening the path to safety for victims and potential targets
“We are excited to work together with EAGL and their innovative sensor technology. By automating the immediate lockdown inside an affected area and communicating actionable intelligence to the appropriate responders, we can significantly reduce the amount of potential loss from an active shooter incident,” said John Carter, co-founder, president and CTO of ReconaSense. “The physical security market is ready for more proactive, integrated security solutions and this alliance further simplifies safety and unifies security for the greater good.”
““Physical security needs a more intelligent approach to emergency management, but the intelligence needs to be real-time,” said Boaz Raz, CEO of EAGL Technology. “The fusion of ReconaSense and EAGL solutions allows real-time, intelligent responses to active shooter situations for campuses and city-wide implementation.”
ReconaSense will be on-hand at the ISC West Connected Security Expo to demonstrate the benefits of this integration. Visit booth #33091 to learn more.
About ReconaSense
ReconaSense helps protect people, assets, buildings and cities with its next-gen access control and security and risk intelligence platform. By leveraging artificial intelligence (A.I.), ReconaSense identifies and mitigates potential threats and attacks before they happen, giving security teams the ability to go beyond managing data and individual alerts to achieving true situational awareness and rapid response capabilities. Learn more at www.reconasense.com.
ReconaSense Social:
Follow Us on Twitter: @ReconaSense_Inc
Join our LinkedIn Group: ReconaSense
Like Us on Facebook: ReconaSense Austin Page
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190404005066/en/
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Apr. 4, 2019 09:45 AM EDT
Pragmasoft is a team of highly experienced developers, testers and UX designers. They are passionate about bringing innovation and advancement right to your doorsteps. This is their profession and they simply love driving Agility. They are proud to utilize Agile and accelerate their customers level of innovation. Their mission is to translate the needs of customers to adaptive technology and software solutions by providing lean software development.
Apr. 4, 2019 03:45 AM EDT
Conor Delanbanque has been involved with building & scaling teams in the DevOps space globally. He is the Head of DevOps Practice at MThree Consulting, a global technology consultancy. Conor founded the Future of DevOps Thought Leaders Debate. He regularly supports and sponsors Meetup groups such as DevOpsNYC and DockerNYC.
Apr. 4, 2019 03:45 AM EDT
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 4, 2019 01:30 AM EDT
Atlantix Global Systems, a division of CXtec Inc., is one of the largest resellers of enterprise-class, secondary market equipment in the world. Atlantix Global provides a specialized, responsible method of streamlining the ITAD process that saves time, reduces expenses and ensures a secure solution, from start to finish. Atlantix Global has achieved certifications for ISO 14001:2015 and ISO 9001:2015 for asset recovery, OHSAS 18001:2007 for safety and R2:7/2013 for electronics recycling. Atlant...
Apr. 4, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Scala Hosting is trusted by 50 000 customers from 120 countries and hosting 700 000+ websites. The company has local presence in the United States and Europe and runs an internal R&D department which focuses on changing the status quo in the web hosting industry. Imagine every website owner running their online business on a fully managed cloud VPS platform at an affordable price that's very close to the price of shared hosting. The efforts of the R&D department in the last 3 years made that pos...
Apr. 4, 2019 12:00 AM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Apr. 3, 2019 11:00 PM EDT
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 3, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Apr. 3, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Apr. 3, 2019 06:45 PM EDT
DSR is a supplier of project management, consultancy services and IT solutions that increase effectiveness of a company's operations in the production sector. The company combines in-depth knowledge of international companies with expert knowledge utilising IT tools that support manufacturing and distribution processes. DSR ensures optimization and integration of internal processes which is necessary for companies to grow rapidly. The rapid growth is possible thanks, to specialized services an...
Apr. 3, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City. Our Silicon Valley 2019 schedule will showcase 200 keynotes, sessions, general sessions, power panels, and...
Apr. 3, 2019 03:00 PM EDT
DevOps is under attack because developers don’t want to mess with infrastructure. They will happily own their code into production, but want to use platforms instead of raw automation. That’s changing the landscape that we understand as DevOps with both architecture concepts (CloudNative) and process redefinition (SRE). Rob Hirschfeld’s recent work in Kubernetes operations has led to the conclusion that containers and related platforms have changed the way we should be thinking about DevOps and...
Apr. 3, 2019 03:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,490
Artifex Software began 25-years ago with Ghostscript, a page description language (PDL) interpreter software prevalent in printing and related applications requiring rendering and/or conversion from one software language to another. Founded by renowned computer scientist Dr. L. Peter Deutsch, our company has thrived on the basis of our sharp focus on this area of expertise, a zealous commitment to quality and a strong customer service orientation. Over 100 OEM partners representing some of th...
Apr. 3, 2019 02:45 PM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Apr. 3, 2019 02:30 PM EDT