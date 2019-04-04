Clearwater Further Streamlines Enterprise Risk Analysis for Health Systems with Its New “Component Expert System” Technology, an Enhancement to Its IRM|Analysis™ Software

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|April 4, 2019 10:02 AM EDT
As the healthcare industry continues to be targeted by cyber attacks, Clearwater has released new, breakthrough technology that provides hospitals and health systems with a more intelligent view into all of the processes, people, locations, technology and components that can pose a data security risk to an information system. Clearwater’s new Component Expert System (CES), embedded in its IRM| Analysis™ software, enables hospitals and health systems to complete the security risk analysis (SRA) process more efficiently across the enterprise by logically grouping similar information system components based on their properties and associated controls. The patent-pending technology automatically identifies relevant cyber and information risk scenarios, thereby facilitating a more effective risk assessment process.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190404005412/en/
“For a large and complex hospital or healthcare system, it can be daunting to try to perform a comprehensive cyber risk analysis,” said Clearwater’s Jon Stone, senior vice president for Product Innovation. “IRM|AnalysisTM with CES technology, offers health systems advanced decision support technology that provides them with a view of the entire threat surface, fully adapted to address the specific vulnerabilities and risk scenarios that are related to their specific technologies and systems.”
For context, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reported more than 400 hacks of health data systems in 2018, an increase of more nearly 25 percent. Despite the increasing threats, the most recent CHIME survey of healthcare leaders found only 16 percent reported having a fully functioning cybersecurity program. Many cite complexity as a barrier to completing a comprehensive cyber risk analysis.
By leveraging intuitive wizards, IRM|Analysis™ with CES further streamlines the investigative process, by adding a simple set of intuitive questions to identify the precise set of vulnerabilities, threats and controls that must be addressed in order to implement a comprehensive cyber risk management program.
Clearwater CEO Steve Cagle noted, “Effective data security always starts with a comprehensive risk analysis. Our CES technology takes cyber risk analysis to the next level. The advanced functionality of IRM|Analysis™ with CES creates a more accurate and efficient process of conducting an enterprise-wide risk analysis and gives hospitals and health systems the exact roadmap they need to immediately strengthen risk management and cybersecurity.”
IRM|Analysis™ has been deployed by hundreds of hospitals and health systems, and ensures appropriate identification of and response to high risks. It offers integrated workflow and dashboard reporting that facilitates management of critical risk remediation actions. IRM|Analysis™ helps hospitals and health systems to improve their security posture, optimize budgets and resources, and achieve HIPAA compliance by providing visibility to each organization's cybersecurity exposures. IRM|Analysis™ meets all nine requirements of a Security Risk Analysis based on the Office for Civil Rights Guidance Publication. OCR has accepted Risk Analyses conducted with IRM|Analysis 100 percent of the time when performed in accordance or in conjunction with Clearwater’s recommendations and advice. CES is configured as an out-of-the-box enhancement to the IRM|Analysis™ software tool and is designed for fast and efficient installation to empower hospitals and health systems to quickly bolster their cyber risk management systems.
In addition to increasing the risk of a breach, an insufficient risk analysis may lead to OCR fines and reputational damage. In fact, 89 percent of OCR enforcement actions involving ePHI cite failure to perform a sufficient risk analysis as a primary deficiency. Leading healthcare organizations such as OhioHealth, Trinity Health, Sentara, Advocate, CHRISTUS, and Baptist Health South Florida, have solved these critical cyber risk challenges by implementing Clearwater’s IRM|Analysis software.
About Clearwater
Clearwater provides the most complete and trusted, enterprise-class cyber risk management solution available. Designed for healthcare providers and their partners, Clearwater’s IRM|Pro™ platform and experienced professional services team provide insights and actions to address compliance, cyber and patient safety risks. Clearwater is a 2017 Inc. 5000 fastest-growing company, the 2018 Best in KLAS winner in Cybersecurity Advisory Services, the 2017 and 2018 Black Book Marketing Research winner in Compliance and Risk Management Solutions, and endorsed by numerous state hospital associations. Clearwater solutions have been deployed within hundreds of hospitals and health systems, Fortune 100 organizations, and federal government institutions. More information about Clearwater is at clearwatercompliance.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190404005412/en/
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Apr. 4, 2019 09:45 AM EDT
Pragmasoft is a team of highly experienced developers, testers and UX designers. They are passionate about bringing innovation and advancement right to your doorsteps. This is their profession and they simply love driving Agility. They are proud to utilize Agile and accelerate their customers level of innovation. Their mission is to translate the needs of customers to adaptive technology and software solutions by providing lean software development.
Apr. 4, 2019 03:45 AM EDT
Conor Delanbanque has been involved with building & scaling teams in the DevOps space globally. He is the Head of DevOps Practice at MThree Consulting, a global technology consultancy. Conor founded the Future of DevOps Thought Leaders Debate. He regularly supports and sponsors Meetup groups such as DevOpsNYC and DockerNYC.
Apr. 4, 2019 03:45 AM EDT
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 4, 2019 01:30 AM EDT
Atlantix Global Systems, a division of CXtec Inc., is one of the largest resellers of enterprise-class, secondary market equipment in the world. Atlantix Global provides a specialized, responsible method of streamlining the ITAD process that saves time, reduces expenses and ensures a secure solution, from start to finish. Atlantix Global has achieved certifications for ISO 14001:2015 and ISO 9001:2015 for asset recovery, OHSAS 18001:2007 for safety and R2:7/2013 for electronics recycling. Atlant...
Apr. 4, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Scala Hosting is trusted by 50 000 customers from 120 countries and hosting 700 000+ websites. The company has local presence in the United States and Europe and runs an internal R&D department which focuses on changing the status quo in the web hosting industry. Imagine every website owner running their online business on a fully managed cloud VPS platform at an affordable price that's very close to the price of shared hosting. The efforts of the R&D department in the last 3 years made that pos...
Apr. 4, 2019 12:00 AM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Apr. 3, 2019 11:00 PM EDT
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 3, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Apr. 3, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Apr. 3, 2019 06:45 PM EDT
DSR is a supplier of project management, consultancy services and IT solutions that increase effectiveness of a company's operations in the production sector. The company combines in-depth knowledge of international companies with expert knowledge utilising IT tools that support manufacturing and distribution processes. DSR ensures optimization and integration of internal processes which is necessary for companies to grow rapidly. The rapid growth is possible thanks, to specialized services an...
Apr. 3, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City. Our Silicon Valley 2019 schedule will showcase 200 keynotes, sessions, general sessions, power panels, and...
Apr. 3, 2019 03:00 PM EDT
DevOps is under attack because developers don’t want to mess with infrastructure. They will happily own their code into production, but want to use platforms instead of raw automation. That’s changing the landscape that we understand as DevOps with both architecture concepts (CloudNative) and process redefinition (SRE). Rob Hirschfeld’s recent work in Kubernetes operations has led to the conclusion that containers and related platforms have changed the way we should be thinking about DevOps and...
Apr. 3, 2019 03:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,490
Artifex Software began 25-years ago with Ghostscript, a page description language (PDL) interpreter software prevalent in printing and related applications requiring rendering and/or conversion from one software language to another. Founded by renowned computer scientist Dr. L. Peter Deutsch, our company has thrived on the basis of our sharp focus on this area of expertise, a zealous commitment to quality and a strong customer service orientation. Over 100 OEM partners representing some of th...
Apr. 3, 2019 02:45 PM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Apr. 3, 2019 02:30 PM EDT