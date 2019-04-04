Global Data Center Chip Market Outlook 2016-2018 & 2019-2026 - Increase in Smart Computing Devices is Expected to Present Lucrative Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
April 4, 2019 10:13 AM EDT
The "Data Center Chip - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Data Center Chip market accounted for $7,718.90 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $20,726.84 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 11.6%.
Some of the factors driving the market growth are cloud computing and advancements in chip technology. However, high data center operations delay market expansion. Furthermore, the increase in smart computing devices is expected to present massive opportunities for the market in the coming years.
A data center is a premise of networked computers and storage that organizations from various fields use to systematize, process, store, and distribute massive amounts of data. The data center chip is normally found in the server area within a data center and is one of the fundamental requirements in the location.
Based on the chip type, the graphics processing unit (GPU) segment is to maintain the leading position in the data center chip market. This is due to its growth in similar processing ability and adds to in acceptance in applications such as artificial intelligence for large scale data computations.
By geography, North America region accounts nearly two-fifths of the total market share and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. This is due to the increase in technological advancements, innovations, and investments in data centers.
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 End User Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Data Center Chip Market, By Data Center Size
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Large Size
5.3 Small & Medium Size
6 Global Data Center Chip Market, By Chip Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC)
6.3 Central Processing Unit (CPU)
6.4 Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA)
6.5 Graphics Processing Unit (GPU)
6.6 Other Chip Types
7 Global Data Center Chip Market, By End User
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Manufacturing
7.3 IT & Telecom
7.4 Transportation
7.5 Government
7.6 Energy & Utilities
7.7 Retail
7.8 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)
7.9 Other End Users
8 Global Data Center Chip Market, By Geography
8.1 Introduction
8.2 North America
8.2.1 US
8.2.2 Canada
8.2.3 Mexico
8.3 Europe
8.3.1 Germany
8.3.2 UK
8.3.3 Italy
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 Spain
8.3.6 Rest of Europe
8.4 Asia Pacific
8.4.1 Japan
8.4.2 China
8.4.3 India
8.4.4 Australia
8.4.5 New Zealand
8.4.6 South Korea
8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
8.5 South America
8.5.1 Argentina
8.5.2 Brazil
8.5.3 Chile
8.5.4 Rest of South America
8.6 Middle East & Africa
8.6.1 Saudi Arabia
8.6.2 UAE
8.6.3 Qatar
8.6.4 South Africa
8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
9 Key Developments
9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
9.3 New Product Launch
9.4 Expansions
9.5 Other Key Strategies
10 Company Profiling
10.1 Broadcom
10.2 Microsoft
10.3 Qualcomm
10.4 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
10.5 Nvidia Corporation
10.6 Intel Corporation
10.7 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
10.8 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.
10.9 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
10.10 Arm Limited (SoftBank Group Corp.)
10.11 Xilinx, Inc.
10.12 GlobalFoundries
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/amzsi1
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190404005477/en/
