April 4, 2019
Gillette ist ab sofort offizieller Partner des Livestreaming-Videoportals Twitch. Mit der Partnerschaft baut Gillette nicht nur seine internationalen eSports-Aktivitäten aus, sondern knüpft auch an bisherige Erfolge an, wie das Sponsoring der League of Legends-Mannschaft „Team Solomid“ oder die globale Partnerschaft mit der ESL. Den Auftakt der Partnerschaft feiern Gillette und Twitch mit der Gillette Gaming Alliance, einem internationalen Team aus elf bekannten Twitch-Streamern, auf der ersten TwitchCon Europas, die vom 13. bis 14. April in Berlin stattfindet. Ein echtes Heimspiel für Gillette – denn seit mehr als 80 Jahren sind die weltweit schärfsten Premium-Rasierklingen von Gillette „Made in Berlin“, wie z. B. die Gillette SkinGuard Sensitive Klingen, die im Tempelhofer Gillette Werk produziert werden.
Diese Pressemitteilung enthält multimediale Inhalte. Die vollständige Mitteilung hier ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190404005487/de/
Heimspiel für Gillette: Als offizieller Partner des Streamingdienstes Twitch feiert Gillette die erste europäische TwitchCon in Berlin (Foto: Business Wire)
Gillette Gaming Alliance: Gamer aus 11 Ländern streamen auf der
TwitchCon Europe für Gillette
Neben der Präsenz auf der ersten TwitchCon in Berlin umfasst die Partnerschaft mit Twitch unter anderem die Gillette Gaming Alliance (GGA), die Gillette im Social Web repräsentiert und spannende Inhalte für ihre Zuschauer auf Twitch generiert. „Wir freuen uns sehr, mit unseren Mitgliedern der Gillette Gaming Alliance zur TwitchCon Europe zu reisen. Einige der besten Streamer aus der ganzen Welt werden dabei sein“, sagte Jaweria Ali, Global Marketing Director bei Gillette. Der 22-jährige Berliner Kevin Teller, besser bekannt als „Papaplatte“, geht in der Gillette Gaming Alliance für Deutschland an den Start. Rund einmal die Woche streamt er live auf Twitch und lässt seine mittlerweile über 200.000 Fans an seinen Spielstrategien, aber auch an alltäglichen Situationen teilhaben. Neben Papaplatte besteht die Gillette Gaming Alliance aus folgenden Streamern:
1. USA – CourageJD – https://www.twitch.tv/couragejd
2. Italien – CiccioGamer89 – https://www.twitch.tv/cicciogamer89
3. Polen – IzakOOO – https://www.twitch.tv/izakooo
4. Japan – Daigothebeastv – https://www.twitch.tv/daigothebeastv
5. Brazilien – Jovirone – https://www.twitch.tv/jovirone
6. Russland – Dendi – https://www.twitch.tv/dendi
7. UK – b0aty – https://www.twitch.tv/b0aty
8. Spanien – MarkiLokurasY – https://www.twitch.tv/markilokurasy
9. Südkorea – Yapyap30 – https://www.twitch.tv/yapyap30
10. Türkei – Mithrain – https://www.twitch.tv/Mithrain
Ein Netzwerk-Event der etwas anderen Art mit 14.000 Besuchern
Seit 2015 veranstaltet Twitch eine jährliche Convention und ermöglicht es den Besuchern, die Welt des eSports hautnah mitzuerleben. Hier treffen Streamer, Gaming-Communitys und Zuschauer aufeinander und es dreht sich zwei Tage lang alles um Gaming, eSports und Cosplay. Während die TwitchCon bis 2018 ausschließlich in Nordamerika stattfand, lädt Twitch seine Fans 2019 für die erste europäische TwitchCon vom 13. bis 14. April in den CityCube in Berlin ein. Erwartet werden rund 14.000 Besucherinnen und Besucher. Gillette wird hautnah dabei sein: Auf über 100 qm (Stand #F35) hostet Gillette nicht nur die elf Mitglieder der Gillette Gaming Alliance (GGA), sondern bietet den Besuchern die Chance, die Streamer während eines Meet & Greets kennenzulernen oder das Geschehen im Livestream zu verfolgen. Eine Rasierstation darf auch nicht fehlen: GGA-Mitglieder und -Fans können sich mit dem Gillette SkinGuard Sensitive rasieren und den Gillette Razor Maker live in Action erleben: individuell gestaltete Rasierergriffe, die aus dem 3D-Drucker kommen. Fans sind herzlich eingeladen, in der Zeit von 9 bis 20 Uhr am Gillette Stand vorbeizukommen, es warten spannende Aktionen und kostenlose Muster des Gillette Fusion ProGlide Flexballs.
Heimspiel für Gillette
Die Nähe zum Werk in Berlin-Tempelhof, in dem die neueste Gillette Klingentechnologie produziert wird, macht den Auftritt auf der TwitchCon zum Heimspiel für Gillette. Heute stellen rund 800 Mitarbeiter mit einzigartiger Expertise an dem seit über 80 Jahren bestehenden Standort die weltweit schärfsten Klingen für die Premium-Rasierer von Gillette her: Fusion, Mach3 Start und jetzt auch SkinGuard Sensitive. Dank innovativer Fertigungstechnologie ist das Berliner Werk neben dem Werk in Boston weltweit der wichtigste Produktionsstandort von Gillette. Im Rahmen der TwitchCon Europe können die Besucher am Gillette Stand die in der Hauptstadt hergestellten Produkte, wie beispielsweise den Gillette SkinGuard Sensitive oder auch den Gillette Fusion ProGlide Flexball, testen.
Innovationstreiber unter sich – Gillette baut
eSports-Marketing-Strategie mit Twitch aus
Neueste Technologien, Innovationen und beste Ergebnisse – dafür steht auch Twitch. Das Streaming-Portal arbeitet mit neuster Technik, um seine Streamer bestmöglich mit ihrem Publikum zu vernetzen und Gaming sowie eSports in die Wohnzimmer der Welt zu bringen. „Als globaler Pionier im Bereich Sport- und Entertainment-Marketing ist Gillette besonders stolz, seine eSports-Marketing-Strategie nun mit Twitch auszubauen“, so Jaweria Ali, Global Marketing Director bei Gillette. Jaweria Ali weiter: „Wir können es kaum abwarten, mit den besten Streamern der Welt zusammenzuarbeiten und den Fans im April das ultimative Erlebnis auf der ersten TwitchCon außerhalb der USA zu bieten.“ Auch Nathan Lindberg, Senior Director für Global Sponsorships bei Twitch, ist begeistert: „Ebenso fühlen wir uns geehrt, mit Gillette bei unserem ersten TwitchCon Event außerhalb der USA zusammenzuarbeiten. Es ist eine wirklich aufregende Zeit für unsere globale Community, und wir freuen uns auf die Zusammenarbeit mit einer globalen Marke wie Gillette, um mit unseren Fans in Kontakt zu treten und unsere Streamer auf neue und innovative Weise zu unterstützen.“
Über Gillette
Seit über 110 Jahren liefert Gillette Präzisionstechnologie und konkurrenzlose Produktleistung – die Lebensqualität von über 750 Millionen Männern auf der ganzen Welt wird verbessert. Von Rasierern und Körperpflege bis hin zu Hautpflege bietet Gillette weltweit eine große Auswahl an Produkten, darunter Rasierer, Rasiergel (Gele, Schäume und Cremes), Hautpflege und Aftershaves. Für weitere Informationen und die neuesten Nachrichten zu Gillette besuchen Sie www.gillette.com
Über Procter & Gamble
Procter & Gamble (P&G) bietet Verbrauchern auf der ganzen Welt eines der stärksten Portfolios mit qualitativ hochwertigen und führenden Marken wie Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Braun®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head&Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olaz®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Whisper® und Wick®. P&G ist weltweit in 70 Ländern tätig. Weitere Informationen über P&G und seine Marken finden Sie unter www.pg.com und www.twitter.com/PGDeutschland.
Über Twitch
Twitch wurde 2011 gegründet und ist eine globale Community, die sich jeden Tag zusammenschließt, um Multiplayer-Entertainment zu schaffen: einzigartige, lebendige, unvorhersehbare Erfahrungen, die durch die Interaktion von Millionen von Menschen entstehen. Von Casual Gaming und Weltklasse-E-Sport bis hin zu Anime-Marathons, Musik und Kunst. Twitch veranstaltet auch die TwitchCon, das größte Community-Event des Jahres, bei dem sich Zehntausende von Menschen zusammenfinden, um zu feiern und sich mit anderen zu treffen, die das Interesse und die Leidenschaft für Twitch teilen.
