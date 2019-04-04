Wires & Cables - Global Market Opportunities & Strategies to 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
The "Wires And Cables Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report describes and evaluates the global wires and cables market. It covers two five-year periods, 2014 to 2018, termed the historic period, and 2018 through 2022, the forecast period.
The global wires and cables market size reached a value of nearly $136.7 billion in 2018, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3% since 2014, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% to nearly $173.5 billion by 2022.
Growth in the historic period resulted from the rise in electricity consumption, renewal of power transmission networks, growth in the automobile industry, and economic growth in emerging markets. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were volatility in metal prices and regulatory challenges. Going forward, the increasing popularity of Ethernet, growing medical devices industry, and advances in communications technology will drive growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the wires and cables market in the future are the expected reductions in free trade and rising interest rates.
The market is segmented by product type into fiber optic cables, coaxial cables and other cables. The other cables segment which includes insulated cable wires accounted for the largest share of the wires and cables market in 2018 at 72.6% or $99.2 billion. The fiber optic cables segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 20.3%.
The market is segmented by end-use industry into energy, industrial manufacturing, telecoms, building and construction, automotive, medical equipment and others. The energy segment accounted for the largest share of the wires and cables market in 2018 at 34% or $46.4 billion. The telecoms segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 15.9%.
Asia-Pacific is the largest market for wires and cables , accounting for 42% of the global market in 2018. It was followed by Western Europe, North America and then the other regions. Going forward, Africa and South America will be the fastest growing regions in the wires and cables market, where growth will be at CAGRs of 11.4% and 8.4% respectively. Such rapid growth of the wires and cables market in Africa and South America can be attributed to the expected economic growth and growing demand for energy and telecoms infrastructure in these regions. These will be followed by the Middle East and Asia-Pacific where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 7.3% and 6.5% respectively.
The market for wires and cables is relatively consolidated with a small number of entities holding significant market share and a large number of small entities with minor shares. These small companies are mainly local manufacturers within a country; however, some manufacturers operate in geographies other than their local regions. Players in the market include Furukawa Electric Industries Ltd, General Cable Corporation, Broadcom ltd, Hitachi, Corning Inc, Prysmian Group and Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.
The global electrical equipment market, of which the wires and cables market is a segment, reached a value of nearly $1,047.4 billion in 2018, having grown at a CAGR of 5% since 2014, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% to nearly $1,433.2 billion by 2022. The wires and cables market is the fourth largest segment of the electrical equipment market accounting for 13.1% of the electrical equipment market. The electric lighting equipment manufacturing segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the electrical equipment market growing at a CAGR of 9.5% during 2018-2022.
The top opportunities in the global wires and cables market by segment will arise in the fiber optic cables segment, which will gain $21.14 billion of global annual sales by 2022.The top opportunities in the global wires and cables market by end use industry will arise in the energy segment, which will gain $13.13 billion of global annual sales by 2022.
The wires and cables market size will gain the most in China at $10.34 billion. Wires and cables market-trend-based strategies include increasing investments in technologies to offer customized polymer optic fibers, and increasing the production of fire-resistant cables. Player-adopted strategies in the wires and cables industry include developing innovative products, expanding into new geographies, and strengthening the distribution network.
Markets Covered:
- By Product Type: Fiber Optic Cables, Coaxial Cables, Other Cables
- By End Use Industry: Energy, Telecommunication, Building & Construction, Industrial Manufacturing, Automotive, Medical Equipment, Others
- Companies Mentioned: Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd , Leoni AG , South Wire Company LLC , Furukawa Electric Industries , Amphenol Corporation
- Countries: China, Japan, India, Australia, USA, Brazil, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia
- Regions: Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa
- Time series: Five years historic and forecast.
- Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita
- Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.
- Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.
Companies Mentioned
- 3M
- Amphenol Corporation
- Belden
- Business of General Cable
- Corning Inc.
- Furukawa Electric Industries Ltd.
- General Cable
- Gepco
- Gulf Coast Downhole Technologies
- JDR Cables
- Leoni AG
- Milrail
- Oman Cables Industry
- Prysmian
- Prysmian Group
- South Wire Company LLC
- Southwire
- Standard Motor
- Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.
- Tele-Fonika Kable
- TPC Wire & Cable Corp.
- United Copper Industries
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Table of Contents
3. List of Figures
4. List of Tables
5. Report Structure
6. Wires and Cables Market Characteristics
7. Wires and Cables Market - Product Examples
8. Wires and Cables Market Supply Chain
9. Wires and Cables Market Customer Information
10. Wires and Cables Market Trends and Strategies
11. Wires and Cables Market Size and Growth
12. Wires and Cables Market Regional Analysis
13. Wires and Cables Market Segmentation
14. Wires and Cables Market Metrics
15. Asia-Pacific Wires and Cables Market
16. Western Europe Wires and Cables Market
17. Eastern Europe Wires and Cables Market
18. North America Wires and Cables Market
19. South America Wires and Cables Market
20. Middle East Wires and Cables Market
21. Africa Wires and Cables Market
22. Wires and Cables Market Competitive Landscape
23. Wires and Cables Market Key Mergers and Acquisitions
24. Market Background: Electrical Equipment Manufacturing Market
