A nova Antena Multissetorial 360 da AeroVironment amplia a capacidade operacional do sistema de aeronaves não tripuladas Puma AE para missões marítimas

|April 4, 2019 10:28 AM EDT
LAAD 2019, Estande # O.70, Pavilhão 4, Pavilhão dos EUA - A AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV), líder global em sistemas de aeronaves não tripuladas (Unmanned Aircraft Systems, UAS) para aplicações de defesa e comerciais, anunciou hoje a disponibilidade de uma nova Antena Multissetorial (Multi-Sector Antenna, MSA) 360 para seu UAS Puma™ AE. Projetado especificamente para apoiar as missões marítimas do Puma AE, a MSA 360 proporciona aos operadores navais uma percepção da situação tática imediata, eliminando a necessidade de redirecionar a embarcação ou reconfigurar a direção de uma antena para manter uma conexão de comunicação eficaz.
Este comunicado de imprensa inclui multimédia. Veja o comunicado completo aqui: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190404005499/pt/
AeroVironment's 360 Multi-Sector Antenna provides continuous 360-degree long-range command & control between naval operators and Puma AE UAS for maritime applications. (Photo: Business Wire)
Apresentando uma matriz integrada de 24 antenas autosseletivas de alto ganho, a nova MSA 360 analisa a qualidade dos dados de downlink e alterna automaticamente entre patches de antena com margem maior para fornecer cobertura contínua de comando e controle de 360 graus dentro de uma faixa nominal de 20km. Os Comandantes (Commanding Officers, COs) podem manter total controle da aeronave e da carga útil do Puma AE com a MSA 360 e acessar informações de inteligência, vigilância e reconhecimento para decisões importantes em tempo real. Além disso, ele permite o planejamento de missão, mapa de movimentação em tempo real, imagens de alta resolução e capacidade de status de contato à ponte e à equipe de combate.
A nova MSA 360 da AeroVironment une-se à Long Range Tracking Antenna™ (LRTA), anunciada anteriormente, para oferecer aos operadores recursos imediatos de Inteligência tática, vigilância e reconhecimento (Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance, ISR) a qualquer hora, em qualquer lugar. A função de rastreamento automático de 360 graus da LRTA permite que operadores localizados em terra ampliem o alcance de comando e o controle do Puma AE para aproximadamente 60 km, fornecendo dados importantes de ISR e posicionando-se mais longe de áreas de interesse perigosas. A LRTA possui uma função de rastreamento de posicionador de dois eixos automatizados que garante uma conexão segura e confiável com a Puma, operando em intervalos ampliados. Essa antena oferece recursos de gimbal Mantis i45 EO/IR do Puma 3 AE semelhantes aos UAS do Grupo 2 maiores ou mais caros.
“A AeroVironment está comprometida em proteger e habilitar as forças armadas aliadas e expandir o volume de missões que nosso UAS Puma AE pode suportar”, disse David Sharpin, vice-presidente de Vendas e Desenvolvimento de Negócios da AeroVironment. “As melhorias realizadas no Puma 3 AE, combinadas com os recursos aprimorados da nossa Antena Multissetorial 360 e Antena de Rastreamento de Longo Alcance, demonstram a capacidade da AeroVironment em fornecer aos clientes dados de ISR importantes, sejam em terra ou no mar.”
A nova MSA 360 está atualmente disponível nas bandas operacionais M3/4/6 DDL. Os clientes internacionais podem entrar em contato com a AeroVironment para demonstrações de capacidade a partir de julho de 2019; a empresa começará a receber pedidos no segundo semestre de 2019.
Para obter mais informações, os clientes podem visitar a AeroVironment na LAAD 2019 (Estande # O.70, Pavilhão 4, Pavilhão dos EUA) ou entrar em contato com o Representante de Desenvolvimento de Negócios da AeroVironment para obter preços e disponibilidade em sua região.
Sobre os sistemas de pequenas UAS da AeroVironment
O RQ-11B Raven®, o RQ-12A Wasp® e o RQ-20A/B Puma™ compõem a família de sistemas de pequenas aeronaves não tripuladas da AeroVironment. Operando com um sistema de controle terrestre comum (ground control system, GCS), essa família de sistemas oferece capacidade aprimorada para o combatente, que pode dar aos comandantes terrestres a opção de selecionar a aeronave apropriada com base no tipo de missão a ser desempenhada. A capacidade melhorada tem potencial para oferecer uma significativa proteção de força e benefícios de multiplicação de forças para pequenas unidades táticas e pessoal de segurança. A AeroVironment oferece serviços de logística em todo o mundo para garantir de modo consistente um alto nível de prontidão operacional e presta serviços de missão para os clientes que só precisam das informações que seus UAS pequenos produzem. A AeroVironment já entregou milhares de pequenos veículos aéreos não tripulados novos e de reposição a clientes nos Estados Unidos e a mais de 45 governos aliados.
Sobre a AeroVironment, Inc.
A AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) oferece aos clientes mais inteligência acionável para que possam agir com segurança. Sediada na Califórnia, Estados Unidos, a AeroVironment é líder global em sistemas de aeronaves não tripuladas e sistemas de mísseis táticos, e atende a clientes comerciais, governamentais e de defesa. Para obter mais informações, acesse www.avinc.com.
Declaração de isenção de responsabilidade
Certas declarações neste comunicado de imprensa constituem “declarações prospectivas”, conforme definição do termo na Lei de Reforma de Litígios e Títulos Privados (Private Securities Litigation Reform Act) dos Estados Unidos de 1995. Essas declarações são feitas com base em expectativas, previsões e suposições atuais que envolvem riscos e incertezas, incluindo, entre outros, fatores tecnológicos e governamentais competitivos e econômicos fora de nosso controle que podem fazer com que nossos negócios, nossa estratégia e os resultados reais sejam substancialmente diversos daqueles apresentados ou implícitos. Entre os fatores que podem fazer com que os resultados sejam substancialmente diversos daqueles contidos nas declarações prospectivas estão, entre outros, nossa capacidade de execução dos contratos existentes e obtenção de contratos adicionais, mudanças no ambiente regulatório, atividades dos concorrentes, não crescimento dos mercados onde operamos, não expansão para novos mercados, não desenvolvimento de novos produtos ou não integração de nova tecnologia aos produtos atuais e condições gerais de negócios ou da economia nos Estados Unidos ou em qualquer lugar do mundo. Para uma lista e descrição adicional dos riscos e incertezas, vide relatórios arquivados na Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (Securities and Exchange Commission, SEC) dos Estados Unidos. Não pretendemos nem assumimos obrigação de atualizar declarações prospectivas, seja como resultado de novas informações, eventos futuros ou por qualquer outro motivo.
