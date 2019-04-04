Global Healthcare Chatbots Market Outlook 2017-2019 & 2026 - Introduction and Promotion of Cloud-Based Models & an Increasing Need for Virtual Health Assistance - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
The "Healthcare Chatbots - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Healthcare Chatbots market accounted for $97.46 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $618.54 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 22.8%.
Factors such as introduction and promotion of cloud-based models, an increasing need for virtual health assistance are fuelling the market growth. However, data privacy issues, the absence of expertise for the development of chatbots are a hindrance for the growth of the market. Moreover, increasing penetration of high-speed internet, rising adoption of smart devices act as growth opportunities for the market.
A chatbot is a computer program or an artificial intelligence which conducts a conversation via auditory or textual methods. Such programs are often designed to convincingly simulate how a human would behave as a conversational partner, thereby passing the Turing test. Chatbots are typically used in dialog systems for various practical purposes including customer service or information acquisition. Some chatter bots use sophisticated natural language processing systems, but many simpler systems scan for keywords within the input, then pull a reply with the most matching keywords, or the most similar wording pattern, from a database.
Based on the end user, patients segment fuels the market share during the forecast period. Patients use applications such as symptom checkers and medical triage applications to understand their conditions better. They can access healthcare chatbots on medical websites, mobiles, and on social media pages, and then interact with virtual healthcare assistants to receive the appropriate healthcare information based on symptoms.
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
-
Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 End User Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Healthcare Chatbots Market, By Deployment Model
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Cloud Based Model
5.3 On Premise Model
6 Global Healthcare Chatbots Market, By Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Services
6.3 Software
7 Global Healthcare Chatbots Market, By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Appointment Scheduling and Medical Guidance
7.3 Symptom Checking & Medication Assistance
8 Global Healthcare Chatbots Market, By End User
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Healthcare Providers
8.3 Insurance Companies
8.4 Patients
8.5 Other End Users
9 Global Healthcare Chatbots Market, By Geography
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America
9.2.1 US
9.2.2 Canada
9.2.3 Mexico
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.2 UK
9.3.3 Italy
9.3.4 France
9.3.5 Spain
9.3.6 Rest of Europe
9.4 Asia Pacific
9.4.1 Japan
9.4.2 China
9.4.3 India
9.4.4 Australia
9.4.5 New Zealand
9.4.6 South Korea
9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
9.5 South America
9.5.1 Argentina
9.5.2 Brazil
9.5.3 Chile
9.5.4 Rest of South America
9.6 Middle East & Africa
9.6.1 Saudi Arabia
9.6.2 UAE
9.6.3 Qatar
9.6.4 South Africa
9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
10 Key Developments
10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
10.3 New Product Launch
10.4 Expansions
10.5 Other Key Strategies
11 Company Profiling
11.1 Woebot Labs, Inc.
11.2 PACT Care BV
11.3 Buoy Health, Inc.
11.4 GYANT.Com, Inc.
11.5 Baidu
11.6 Babylon Healthcare Services Limited
11.7 Sensely, Inc
11.8 Your.MD
11.9 Ada Digital Health, Ltd.
11.10 Infermedica
11.11 Healthtap, Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xyz5mh
