PLDA Announces Two Innovative vDMA Engine IP Solutions, Delivering Robust Performance and Scalability across a PCIe Link or AMBA AXI Fabric


|April 4, 2019 10:54 AM EDT
PLDA, the industry leader in PCI Express® IP solutions, today announced two innovative DMA engine solutions designed to manage large and heterogeneous data traffic across a PCIe link or across an AMBA AXI fabric solution. PLDA’s new IP products are an elegant and streamlined solution that delivers high-end performance and is easy to integrate into design planning.
The explosion in data traffic due to the advent of artificial intelligence, machine learning, automotive and IoT has prompted the development of new System-on-Chip architectures. These architectures allow system developers to build high-performance applications that can ingest and process huge amounts of heterogeneous data. In order to take advantage of these architectures, some SoCs integrate a large number of processing elements and require a scalable solution for moving data across computing elements or across a PCIe-attached host platform. In order to meet these needs, PLDA has developed a high-performance DMA Engine available in two versions: As a standalone vDMA engine IP with AMBA-AXI interconnect or as a PCIe 5.0 IP controller with integrated vDMA engine.
PLDA vDMA-AXI:
This standalone vDMA-AXI IP product is the ideal centralized AMBA AXI DMA for SoCs that integrate a large number of processing elements and require a scalable solution for moving data across these computing elements. vDMA-AXI is particularly suited for applications in AI, machine learning and automotive spaces and delivers:
- Up to 2048 DMA channels
- Up to 512 Virtual Machines or domains
- A configurable AMBA AXI3/4 interface with either a 256-bit or 512-bit data path
- Up to 128 outstanding read and write requests
PLDA XpressRICH5-AXI:
This PCIe 5.0 controller IP with built-in vDMA engine is designed for applications that require the highest performance and flexibility for moving data across a PCIe-attached host platform, whether virtualized or not. XpressRICH5-AXI with vDMA is particularly suited for applications in cloud computing, HPC, AI, machine learning, storage, and networking. In addition to the features outlined in the standalone vDMA engine, XpressRICH5-AXI also delivers:
- Support for x16, x8, x4, x2, x1 at PCIe Gen5, Gen4, Gen3, Gen2, and Gen1 speeds
- Compliance with PCI-SIG Single-Root I/O Virtualization (SR-IOV) Specification
- Support for Endpoint, Root-Port, and Dual-mode configurations
- Support for up to 32 Physical Functions (PF) and 512 Virtual Functions (VF)
According to Arnaud Schleich, CEO of PLDA, “New applications and the ever-growing quest for bandwidth is driving a need for faster I/O combined with a flexible design. PLDA’s vDMA solutions provide the performance needed by higher end applications with an ease-of-integration that delivers silicon success.”
More information:
Detailed information on these products is available online via video demonstrations and product brochures. You may also contact PLDA directly to discuss your individual project at [email protected].
- Video Series: Check out the video series which describes how vDMA works and demonstrates the performance and capabilities of PLDA’s vDMA engine, as a stand-alone IP or as an integrated feature in XpressRICH5-AXI.
- Product information and specifications:
About PLDA
PLDA is a developer and licensor of Semiconductor Intellectual Property (SIP) specializing in high-speed interconnect supporting multi-gigabit rates (2.5G, 5G, 8G, 16G, 25G, 32G, 56G, 112G), and protocols such as PCI Express, CCIX, and Gen-Z. PLDA has established itself as a leader in that space with over 3,200 customers and 6,400 licenses in 62 countries. PLDA is a global technology company with offices in Silicon Valley, France, Bulgaria, Taiwan, and China.
