India's Lithium-ion Battery Market 2014-2025 - Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO) is Expected to Hold the Largest Share During the Forecast Period - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|April 4, 2019 11:12 AM EDT
The "India Lithium-ion Battery Market, By Type, By Components, By Application, by Region; Size and Forecast, 2014-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
India Lithium-ion Battery market is expected to grow with a CAGR of over 23% during the forecast period 2018-2025.
Increasing pollution concerns, rising adoption of electric vehicles, increasing income-levels and surging demand for quality and uninterrupted power are some of the key factors driving the growth of Lithium-ion batteries market in India.
Further, rising usage of smartphones and other consumer electronics products is resulting in an increase in demand for higher energy density and faster-charging solutions.
Additionally, growing consumer electronics market is complimenting the growth of Lithium-ion batteries market in India owing to its light-weight, high energy, and power capacity features.
However, high cost and risk of fire in electronic devices may hinder the market growth in the coming years.
Moreover, increasing awareness towards portable and stationary energy storage coupled with government's push towards solar and wind projects are expected to contribute to the growth of Lithium-ion battery market over the coming years.
Furthermore, government efforts towards adoption of electric vehicles such as Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid & Electric Vehicles (FAME) scheme as well as tax exemption on EVs are anticipated to provide much needed boost to the market.
Type Analysis
Lithium cobalt oxide (LCO) battery type is expected to hold the largest share of the overall lithium-ion battery market during the forecast period. The energy density of any LCO battery is very high, and the cost of manufacturing these batteries is fairly reasonable owing to the use of graphite carbon and cobalt.
Lithium Manganese Oxide segment is growing significantly with a healthy CAGR during the forecast period. They are a promising technology as their manganese-oxide components are earth-abundant, inexpensive, non-toxic, and provide better thermal stability.
Lithium Iron Phosphate is growing significantly with a healthy CAGR during the forecast period. Lithium Iron Phosphate, also known as LFP has various features such as long cycle life, high safety, and high temperature resistance. Lithium iron phosphate batteries find application in power tools, electric vehicles, energy storage devices and electric bicycles among others. But as of now, the main use of Lithium Iron Phosphate battery is in power batteries for electric vehicles.
Component Analysis
Cathode segment is growing significantly with a healthy CAGR during the forecast period. The selection of cathode material depends on various factors such as cell voltage, capacity, energy & power capabilities, cycle life, and operating temperature.
Various materials are used in the cathode of a lithium-ion battery such as cobalt, manganese, phosphate, nickel cobalt manganese (NCM OR NMC), lithium iron phosphate (LFP), and others.
Enhanced reliability and compatibility of lithium-ion batteries have led to their increase in demand, which in turn fuels the demand for cathode materials. Furthermore, increase in applications of lithium-ion battery has driven the market growth.
Anode is growing significantly with a healthy CAGR during the forecast period. Anode materials, one of vital raw materials, make up 5%-15% of lithium battery cost owing to affordable, extremely light, porous and durable nature.
Electrolyte is growing significantly with a healthy CAGR during the forecast period. A safe and long-lasting battery needs a robust electrolyte that can withstand existing voltage and high temperatures and that has a long shelf life while offering a high mobility for lithium ions. Types include liquid, polymer, and solid-state electrolytes.
Application Analysis
The Automotive application of Lithium-ion Battery is growing with a significant growth during the forecast period. The use of Lithium batteries in cars, motorcycles, heavy vehicles and off-road equipment is increasing rapidly.
Lead-acid batteries are being replaced by Lithium batteries to improve charge/discharge performance, save weight, save space, increase lifetime and avoid lead in the environment.
Industrial usage of Lithium-ion Battery is growing with a healthy CAGR during the forecast period. Lithium batteries are currently the best available energy storage technology and are exceptional for their ratio of dimensions to weight and capacity. They are also capable of delivering high current.
Quality care for these batteries should also ensure long battery lifespan. It is suitable for a vast majority of industrial applications, such as in smart houses, off-grid power systems and in other systems for storing excess electricity generated by power plants.
Competitive Dynamics
The India Lithium-ion Battery market is dominated by a number of players, amongst them the major players are Future Hi-Tech Batteries, Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, Reliance Industries Limited, JSW Group, Adani Enterprise Ltd, Suzuki Motor Corp., Toshiba Corp., Denso Corp., Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd, and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. Companies in this industry are following different strategies to strengthen their market position.
Key Topics Covered
1. Research Framework
1.1. Market Definition and Scope
1.2. Market Segmentation
2. Research methodology
2.1. Qualitative Research
2.2. Quantitative Research
2.3. Breakdown of Primary Research Respondents, By Region
2.4. Breakdown of Primary Research Respondents, By Industry Participants
2.5. Market Size Estimation
2.6. Assumption for the Study
2.7. Market Breakdown & Data Triangulation
3. Executive Summary
4. India Lithium-ion Battery Industry Insights
4.1. Industry Value Chain analysis
4.1.1. Vendor Matrix
4.2. Raw material analysis
4.3. Pricing Analysis
4.4. Industry impact and forces
4.4.1. Growth Drivers
4.4.2. Industry Challenges
4.5. Technological Landscape
4.6. Cost Structure Analysis
4.7. Regulatory Framework
4.8. Company market share analysis,2017
4.9. Growth potential analysis,2017
4.10. Strategic Outlook
4.11. Porter's analysis
4.12. PESTEL analysis
5. India Lithium-ion Battery Market Overview
5.1. Market size & Forecast
5.1.1. By Value
5.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.2.1. By Type
5.2.2. By Components
5.2.3. By Application
5.2.4. By Region
6. India Lithium-ion Battery Market, By Type
6.1. Key Type trends
6.2. Lithium Cobalt Oxide
6.3. Lithium Manganese Oxide
6.4. Lithium Iron Phosphate
6.5. Others
7. India Lithium-ion Battery Market, By Components
7.1. Key market trends
7.2. Cathode
7.3. Anode
7.4. Electrolytic Solution
7.5. Others
8. India Lithium-ion Battery Market, By Application
8.1. Key market trends
8.2. Consumer Electronics
8.3. Industrial
8.4. Automotive
9. India Lithium-ion Battery Market, By Region
9.1. Key Regional Market trends
9.2. North
9.3. South
9.4. East
9.5. West
10. Company Profiles
10.1. Hitachi India Pvt. Ltd.
10.2. AmcoSaft India Limited
10.3. Heter Electronics Group Co. Ltd.
10.4. LG Chem Ltd.
10.5. NEC India Pvt. Ltd.
10.6. Panasonic India Pvt. Ltd.
10.7. RajamaneTelectric Pvt. Ltd.
10.8. Samsung SDI Company Limited
10.9. Shenzhen B&K Rechargeable Battery Inc.
10.10. Sony India Pvt. Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/csilop
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190404005551/en/
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Apr. 4, 2019 11:45 AM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Apr. 4, 2019 09:45 AM EDT
Pragmasoft is a team of highly experienced developers, testers and UX designers. They are passionate about bringing innovation and advancement right to your doorsteps. This is their profession and they simply love driving Agility. They are proud to utilize Agile and accelerate their customers level of innovation. Their mission is to translate the needs of customers to adaptive technology and software solutions by providing lean software development.
Apr. 4, 2019 03:45 AM EDT
Conor Delanbanque has been involved with building & scaling teams in the DevOps space globally. He is the Head of DevOps Practice at MThree Consulting, a global technology consultancy. Conor founded the Future of DevOps Thought Leaders Debate. He regularly supports and sponsors Meetup groups such as DevOpsNYC and DockerNYC.
Apr. 4, 2019 03:45 AM EDT
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 4, 2019 01:30 AM EDT
Atlantix Global Systems, a division of CXtec Inc., is one of the largest resellers of enterprise-class, secondary market equipment in the world. Atlantix Global provides a specialized, responsible method of streamlining the ITAD process that saves time, reduces expenses and ensures a secure solution, from start to finish. Atlantix Global has achieved certifications for ISO 14001:2015 and ISO 9001:2015 for asset recovery, OHSAS 18001:2007 for safety and R2:7/2013 for electronics recycling. Atlant...
Apr. 4, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Scala Hosting is trusted by 50 000 customers from 120 countries and hosting 700 000+ websites. The company has local presence in the United States and Europe and runs an internal R&D department which focuses on changing the status quo in the web hosting industry. Imagine every website owner running their online business on a fully managed cloud VPS platform at an affordable price that's very close to the price of shared hosting. The efforts of the R&D department in the last 3 years made that pos...
Apr. 4, 2019 12:00 AM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Apr. 3, 2019 11:00 PM EDT
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 3, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Apr. 3, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Apr. 3, 2019 06:45 PM EDT
DSR is a supplier of project management, consultancy services and IT solutions that increase effectiveness of a company's operations in the production sector. The company combines in-depth knowledge of international companies with expert knowledge utilising IT tools that support manufacturing and distribution processes. DSR ensures optimization and integration of internal processes which is necessary for companies to grow rapidly. The rapid growth is possible thanks, to specialized services an...
Apr. 3, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City. Our Silicon Valley 2019 schedule will showcase 200 keynotes, sessions, general sessions, power panels, and...
Apr. 3, 2019 03:00 PM EDT
DevOps is under attack because developers don’t want to mess with infrastructure. They will happily own their code into production, but want to use platforms instead of raw automation. That’s changing the landscape that we understand as DevOps with both architecture concepts (CloudNative) and process redefinition (SRE). Rob Hirschfeld’s recent work in Kubernetes operations has led to the conclusion that containers and related platforms have changed the way we should be thinking about DevOps and...
Apr. 3, 2019 03:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,490
Artifex Software began 25-years ago with Ghostscript, a page description language (PDL) interpreter software prevalent in printing and related applications requiring rendering and/or conversion from one software language to another. Founded by renowned computer scientist Dr. L. Peter Deutsch, our company has thrived on the basis of our sharp focus on this area of expertise, a zealous commitment to quality and a strong customer service orientation. Over 100 OEM partners representing some of th...
Apr. 3, 2019 02:45 PM EDT