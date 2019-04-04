Harris Corporation and L3 Technologies Stockholders Approve Merger

Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) and L3 Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LLL) announced that, at their respective special meetings of stockholders held today, Harris and L3 stockholders voted to approve all stockholder proposals necessary to complete the merger of equals transaction to create L3 Harris Technologies, Inc., a global defense technology leader that will be focused on developing differentiated and mission critical solutions for customers around the world.

The merger is expected to close in mid-calendar year 2019, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including receipt of regulatory approvals.

“I am pleased that our shareholders voted in favor of this strategic combination, which will create a premier global defense technology company,” said William M. Brown, Harris chairman, president and chief executive officer. “Today’s vote clearly supports our view that this merger will unlock additional growth opportunities and generate value for our customers, employees and shareholders.”

“This vote represents a key milestone in our merger process,” added Christopher E. Kubasik, L3’s chairman, chief executive officer and president. “Overall, integration planning is proceeding well as we prepare to capture operational synergies and establish a shared culture of innovation. The increased scale of L3 Harris will allow us to deliver comprehensive mission-critical solutions to our customers, while creating value for all of our stakeholders.”

The final results on the proposals voted on at the special meetings will be set forth in the companies’ separate Form 8-Ks filed with the SEC, which also will be available at l3t.com and harris.com respectively, after certification by each company’s inspector of elections.

About Harris Corporation

Harris Corporation is a leading technology innovator, solving customers’ toughest mission-critical challenges by providing solutions that connect, inform and protect. Harris supports government and commercial customers in more than 100 countries and has approximately $6 billion in annual revenue. The company is organized into three business segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems and Space and Intelligence Systems. Learn more at harris.com.

About L3 Technologies

With headquarters in New York City and approximately 31,000 employees worldwide, L3 Technologies develops advanced defense technologies and commercial solutions in pilot training, aviation security, night vision and EO/IR, weapons, maritime systems and space. L3 is organized into three business segments: Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Systems, Communications and Networked Systems and Electronic Systems. The company reported 2018 sales of $10.2 billion. To learn more about L3, please visit the company’s website at www.L3T.com.

